U.S. Imposes Sanctions Over Transfer Of North Korean Ballistic Missiles To Russia
The U.S. State Department on January 11 imposed sanctions on three Russian entities and one individual involved in the transfer and testing of North Korea's ballistic missiles for Russia's use against Ukraine, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said. "We will not hesitate to take further actions," Blinken said in a statement. A joint statement by the United States and its partners on January 9 condemned arms transfers between North Korea and Russia, including what it termed as Moscow's procurement of North Korean ballistic missiles and its use of those against Ukraine on December 30 and January 2.
U.K. PM Sunak To Increase Support For Ukraine, Visit Kyiv On January 12
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will increase military funding for Ukraine in the next financial year to 2.5 billion pounds ($3.19 billion) and visit Kyiv on January 12, his office said. Sunak's office said the funds, an increase of 200 million pounds on the previous two years, would help fund the procurement of thousands of military drones for Ukraine, including surveillance, long-range strike, and sea drones. "I am here today with one message: the U.K. will also not falter," Sunak said in a statement. "We will stand with Ukraine, in their darkest hours and in the better times to come."
U.S., U.K. Launch Strikes Against Iran-Backed Huthi Rebels In Response To Red Sea Attacks
U.S. and British forces have carried out sea and air strikes on Iran-backed Huthi rebel military targets in Yemen -- which Tehran immediately condemned -- in response to their attacks on U.S. and international vessels and commercial ships in the Red Sea.
President Joe Biden said in a statement that the move was meant to show that the United States and its allies “will not tolerate” the Iran-backed rebel group’s increasing number of attacks in the Red Sea, which threatened freedom of navigation and endangered U.S. personnel and civilian navigation.
"Today, at my direction, U.S. military forces -- together with the United Kingdom and with support from Australia, Bahrain, Canada, and the Netherlands -- successfully conducted strikes against a number of targets in Yemen used by Huthi rebels to endanger freedom of navigation in one of the world’s most vital waterways," Biden said in a statement.
“These strikes are in direct response to unprecedented Huthi attacks against international maritime vessels in the Red Sea -- including the use of anti-ship ballistic missiles for the first time in history,” Biden said.
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who is still hospitalized following surgery complications, said in a statement that the strikes were aimed at Huthi drones, ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as coastal radar and air surveillance capabilities.
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the strikes were "necessary and proportionate."
"Despite the repeated warnings from the international community, the Huthis have continued to carry out attacks in the Red Sea," Sunak said in a statement.
"We have therefore taken limited, necessary and proportionate action in self-defense, alongside the United States... to degrade Huthi military capabilities and protect global shipping," he said.
The White House said that more than 2,000 ships had been forced to make detours of thousands of kilometers to avoid the Red Sea because of the Huthi acts of piracy which affected more than 50 countries. It said that crews from more than 20 countries were either taken hostage or threatened by Huthi piracy.
The Huthis have claimed that their targeting of navigation in the Red Sea is meant to show the group's support for the Palestinians and Hamas -- which has been designated a terrorist group by the United States and the European Union.
Russia and Iran, the Huthis' main backer, immediately condemned the attacks, saying they would bring further turbulence to the Middle East.
"We strongly condemn the military attacks carried out this morning by the United States and the United Kingdom on several cities in Yemen," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kannani said in a post on Telegram.
"These arbitrary actions are a clear violation of Yemen's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and a violation of international laws and regulations. These attacks will only contribute to insecurity and instability in the region," he added.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Moscow had requested an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council to discuss the military strikes.
A Huthi spokesman said the attacks were unjustified and that the rebels will keep targeting ships heading toward Israel.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, AFP, and dpa
Ukrainian Deputies Withdraw Draft Mobilization Bill, But Defense Minister Says New Version Already Prepared
A draft bill on tightening Ukraine’s mobilization rules has been withdrawn from parliament, but a new version is ready for the government to review, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said on January 11.
The bill would enable Kyiv to mobilize more people as it seeks to boost its defenses with the war against Russia’s full-scale invasion approaching the two-year mark.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
The initial draft intended to increase the pressure on conscripted men to register for military service and introduce a series of tight sanctions for those who flout the mobilization law. It also included a lowering in the reservist age from 27 to 25, which would have given the army access to a larger cohort.
The parliamentary committee for security and defense had been reviewing the draft for days before it was withdrawn.
"Our team has already prepared a new version of the draft law taking into account all the proposals agreed in the working order with the members of parliament at the meetings of the committee," Umerov said on Facebook.
The ministry is ready to submit the draft for the government's approval in the near future, he said, adding that the military needs it "as soon as possible."
Parliamentary speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk earlier cited "a joint decision" between parliamentary, government representatives, and military commanders that the bill would be reworked.
The draft law, submitted by the government in late December, immediately drew criticism from the public and politicians.
Some parts of the draft measure “directly violate human rights and others are not optimally formulated," Davyd Arakhamia, parliamentary group leader of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s Servant of the People party, said on Telegram.
Other lawmakers and analysts said that some of its provisions violated the constitution and carried corruption risks.
Umerov said it was “unacceptable in wartime” that mobilization, military registration, and rotations, were being politicized and stalled.
The draft law must be passed in several readings and then signed by Zelenskiy, who said last month that, in light of the ongoing fighting and losses, the military had proposed mobilizing 450,000-500,000 more people.
Ukraine barred men between the ages of 18 and 60 from leaving the country, but tens of thousands of conscripts have crossed the border illegally or gone abroad using forged documents.
With reporting by Reuters and dpa
- By AP
Pakistan Says IMF Executive Board Approved Release Of $700 Million From Bailout Fund
The executive board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on January 11 approved the release of $700 million of a $3 billion bailout for cash-strapped Pakistan, the Pakistani Finance Ministry said. The bailout is meant to enable Pakistan to emerge from an economic crisis touched off by flooding in 2022. The ministry said in a statement that the IMF executive board approved the release of the $700 million installment after a first review of Pakistan’s economic reform program. The release of the $700 million brings the total disbursements under the bailout to $1.9 billion so far.
U.S. 'Disappointed' By Hungary's Policy On Ukraine, Urges Ratification Of Sweden's NATO Bid
The United States is "disappointed" by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's Ukraine policy and looks forward to Budapest fulfilling its promise not to be the last to ratify Sweden's NATO accession, a senior U.S. State Department official said on January 11. Jim O'Brien, assistant secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs, expressed disappointment that Orban “has chosen to stand alone in the European Union in questioning the fight to support Ukrainians." Hungary, a member of the European Union and NATO, has refused to provide military assistance to Ukraine and together with Turkey has held up Sweden's bid to join NATO.
Georgian Patriarchate Asks Donors To Remove Stalin's Image From Controversial Icon Amid Protests
TBILISI -- Amid an ongoing controversy over the image of Soviet dictator Josef Stalin on an icon in Tbilisi's Holy Trinity Cathedral, the Georgian Patriarchate said on January 11 that the donors of the icon must change the part portraying Stalin, warning that if they don’t, the Georgian Orthodox Church will make the change itself.
The icon, donated to the church by leaders of the Alliance of Patriots of Georgia, a right-wing populist party, features a painting of St. Matrona of Moscow on its main panel, which is surrounded by scenes of her life on smaller panels, including one showing Stalin, an avowed atheist, standing next to the mystic and saint of the Russian Orthodox Church who died in 1952.
The patriarchate said in a statement that “due to the lack of evidence proving that J. Stalin and St. Matrona ever met, such a meeting has not been included in the canonic text about her biography.” Because a meeting between them has not been recognized by the Russian Orthodox Church, it is “necessary to change the depiction of the mentioned episode.”
The Georgian Patriarchate stressed on January 11 that, while it is allowed to place any person's image on an icon depicting the life of a saint, it had not been proved that Stalin ever met with Matrona.
It said in general, according to canonic regulations on iconography, not only a saint can be portrayed on an icon, but also people related to real stories linked to the saint. This includes rulers and ordinary people, heretics, oppressors of the Christian belief, and even those who tortured the saint.
But this does not mean that the icon “glorifies or attributes some merits to them, but such details reflect unquestionable facts related to the saint's life," the patriarchate’s statement said.
A day earlier, an angry mob in Tbilisi swarmed the house of activist Nata Peradze after she posted a video online showing blue paint splattered on the icon in question in the Holy Trinity Cathedral. The crowd threatened to "carry out what the state and law failed to." But police prevented a possible attack on Peradze, who later told RFE/RL that it was her who threw the paint on the icon.
Photos of the icon that started circulating in the Internet last week sparked outrage among many Georgians, who condemned the appearance of the image in one of Georgia's main churches of a Soviet dictator who brutally oppressed religious clerics and religion in general while in power.
Despite massive campaigns of political killings and the destruction of churches during his rule from 1924 until his death in 1953, Stalin, who was an ethnic Georgian, is still viewed with pride by many Georgians. Several public monuments to the communist dictator remain standing across the former Soviet republic.
Russian Man Gets Prison Term For Posting Photo Of St. George's Ribbon Tied To Male Genitals
A Russian court on January 11 sentenced a man to 18 months in prison for posting a photo online of male genitals with a St. George's ribbon tied to them in May 2023. Vladimir Yarotsky was found guilty by Krasnodar’s Pervomaisky District Court of desecrating a symbol of Russia's military glory. In December 2022, Russia criminalized the desecration of the St. George ribbon with a punishment of up to five years in prison. The orange-and-black-striped ribbon, which dates back to 1769, has become a symbol of support for Russia's war in Ukraine. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
U.S. Says It Has Accepted Kosovo's Request To Purchase Javelin Anti-Tank Missiles
The United States has accepted a request from Kosovo for the purchase of Javelin anti-tank missiles despite opposition from neighboring Serbia.
U.S. Ambassador to Serbia Christopher Hill said in a statement on January 11 that the request will be sent to Congress to begin the official procedure for completing the purchase.
Hill made the announcement after a meeting with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic during which the current tense relations between Belgrade and Pristina were discussed.
"This proposed sale will support the foreign policy goals and national security of the United States by improving the security of a European partner which is an important force for political and economic stability in Europe," the Defense Security Cooperation Agency of the Defense Department said in a news release.
The estimated cost of the Javelin missiles and related equipment is $75 million, the agency said, adding that Kosovo will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment into its armed forces.
Vucic said the news was a "great disappointment," but that Serbia, together with the United States, will work to ensure continued solid Serbian-American relations.
"For us, it is very important that peace in the region is not broken and that Serbia continues to act responsibly and contribute to stability in the Balkans," Vucic said.
Kosovo's Defense Ministry told RFE/RL that the purchase of Javelin missiles and some other modern weapons systems is planned within the framework of increasing the military capacities of the Kosovo Security Force (KSF).
Liridona Gashi, a political adviser to Kosovar Defense Minister Ejup Maqedonci, said that the KSF is raising its military capacities and within this context a military agreement has been signed between Kosovo and the United States.
The European Union has mediated talks since 2013 aimed at normalizing relations between Kosovo and Serbia, which share a 366-kilometer border. But lingering resentments have persisted since Kosovo unilaterally declared independence from Serbia in 2008 -- a move that Belgrade has refused to recognize -- and officials on both sides have been reluctant to abandon nationalist rhetoric in pursuit of a breakthrough.
Ethnic cleansing and other atrocities during fighting in the 1990s left many areas ethnically homogeneous, although ethnic Serbs predominate in northern Kosovo and ethnic Albanians are a majority in a few communities in southern Serbia. Belgrade refuses to recognize an independent Kosovo.
The United States has steadily supported the KSF and its 3,400-strong corps, which was turned into a regular army in December 2018, although its name has not been changed to armed forces as planned.
Pristina has set membership in the NATO military alliance as a policy goal, but has been warned by several countries, including the United States, that it must implement a peace deal with Serbia to move forward.
Further complicating the process, Kosovo, which declared independence from Serbia in 2008, is not recognized as a state by four NATO members: Romania, Spain, Greece, and Slovakia.
Workers Of Another Oil Company In Western Kazakhstan Go On Strike
Hundreds of workers at the Velikaya Stena (Great Wall) oil company, owned by a Chinese investor in Kazakhstan's Manghystau region, are striking for a pay increase, improved working conditions, and the cancellation of planned layoffs. The workers, who are located in the Caspian port city of Aqtau, told RFE/RL that they have been on strike since last week. They want President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev to intervene in the situation. Meanwhile, hundreds of workers at another oil company, West Oil Software, in the Manghystau town of Zhetibai, said on January 11 that they had been threatened with dismissal unless they stop their monthlong strike. To read the original stories by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here and here.
Kyrgyz Authorities Detain For Questioning Dozens Of Alleged Associates Of Self-Exiled Journalist, Businessman
The Kyrgyz State Committee of National Security (UKMK) said on January 11 that its officers detained for questioning dozens of individuals across the country suspected of having links with self-exiled journalist Tilekmat Kudaibergen-uulu (aka Kurenov) and businessman Imamidin Tashov. The UKMK added the two to its wanted list on January 10 on a charge of planning to illegally seize power. The probe was launched in late December after Tashov issued a statement saying several men who introduced themselves as UKMK officers tried to extort cash from him. Tashov is currently in an unspecified country, while Kudaibergen-uulu resides in the United States. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Two Killed In Third Deadly Kabul Explosion In Less Than A Week
Two people were killed and 12 wounded in an explosion in western Kabul on January 11, a police spokesman said. It was the third deadly blast to hit the Afghan capital in less than a week. Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran said the deaths and injuries occurred when a grenade was detonated outside a commercial center in the Dasht-e-Barchi neighborhood, an enclave of Afghanistan’s Hazara community, a predominantly Shi’ite ethnic group. A separate explosion earlier on January 11 occurred near a mosque. There was no information about casualties or damage caused by the first explosion on January 11. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi, click here.
Belarus Designates Current Time As Extremist
Amid a continued clampdown on independent media and civil society, Belarusian authorities have added Current Time, a Russian-language network run by RFE/RL in cooperation with VOA, to its registry of extremist organizations.
The Belarusian Information Ministry said on January 11 that the decision made by a court in the northeastern city of Vitsebsk last week applies to Current Time's website, associated projects, and its social media outlets, such as channels on the Telegram platform.
Current Time is on air every day, broadcasting to Russia, Ukraine, Central Asia, and Eastern Europe.
In December 2021, Belarus’s Interior Ministry labeled RFE/RL's Belarus Service, known locally as Radio Svaboda, extremist as well.
Belarusian laws say those who subscribe to websites of organizations officially labeled as extremist could be prosecuted and may face up to six years in prison.
Authorities in Belarus have declared hundreds of Telegram channels, blogs and chatrooms as “extremist” since the country was engulfed by protests following the August 2020 presidential election, which handed authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka a sixth consecutive term.
In response, the government has cracked down hard on the pro-democracy movement, arresting thousands of people and pushing most of the top opposition figures out of the country. There have also been credible reports of torture and ill-treatment, and several people have died.
Dozens of news websites have been blocked in Belarus and independent media has been shuttered as part of the sweeping crackdown on information.
Lukashenka, who has run the country since 1994, has denied any fraud in the election and refuses to negotiate with the opposition on a political transition and new elections.
The West has refused to recognize Lukashenka as the legitimate leader of Belarus and in response has imposed several waves of sanctions against the government and other officials accused of aiding and benefiting from the crackdown.
Russian Supreme Court Rejects Two Navalny Lawsuits Against Justice Ministry
Russia's Supreme Court on November 11 rejected two lawsuits filed by imprisoned opposition politician Aleksei Navalny against the Justice Ministry over two of its internal regulations guiding correctional institutions, specifically a ban on having more than one book in punitive cells and a 15-minute limit for consuming food in prison cafeterias. A day earlier, another court rejected Navalny's suit against his placement in a punitive cell in October at his previous prison. Navalny said earlier this week that he had been sent to solitary confinement right after finishing a quarantine term at a harsher prison in Russia's Arctic region.
Russia Bans RFE/RL Reporter, Other Moldovan Journalists, Officials Over Chisinau's 'Unfriendly Acts' Toward Moscow
Seven Moldovan journalists, including RFE/RL reporter Denis Dermenji, and five senior officials have been banned from entering Russia, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced on January 11, a day after it summoned Moldova's ambassador and handed him a note of protest over Chisinau's "unfriendly acts."
Chisinau-based Dermenji was the co-author of an RFE/RL investigation published in September that found that diplomats with links to Russian intelligence services remained on the staff at the Russian Embassy in Chisinau even after Moldova expelled 45 diplomats from the 70-people-strong Russian mission.
Moldova announced the mass expulsion of Russian diplomats and staff in August, with Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu saying the move would result in fewer "individuals to destabilize the country." Russia immediately retaliated by banning 20 Moldovan officials.
In the January 10 note of protest handed to Moldovan envoy Lilian Darii, the Russian Foreign Ministry accused Chisinau of politically motivated persecution of Russian-language media, discrimination against Russian citizens entering Moldova, and aggressive statements of an anti-Russian nature, spokesman Igor Zakharov was quoted as saying by TASS.
Since becoming president in November 2020, Moldova's pro-Western leader, Maia Sandu, has firmly steered the former Soviet republic sandwiched between war-torn Ukraine and EU and NATO member Romania toward the West, gaining an invitation in 2022 for her country to open negotiations for European Union membership.
Sandu's government has repeatedly accused Moscow of trying to destabilize Moldova and has denounced Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Her government has since constantly worked toward reducing Russia's far-reaching influence in Moldova.
Besides RFE/RL's Dermenji, the journalists banned on January 10 from entering Russia include Adrian Buga, general director of the Jurnal TV news program; journalists Tudor Ionita, Mihai Conceu, Petru Besleaga, Stella Untila, and Lorena Bogza.
The ban also extended to Adrian Belucel, head of the president’s cabinet and a member of the Supreme Security Council; Olga Rosca, presidential advisor for foreign affairs and strategic communications; Artur Mija, secretary general of the government; Alexandru Manoli, head of Moldova's Center for Strategic Communications and Combating Disinformation; and Ruslan Mihalevski, a member of Moldova's Audiovisual Council.
With reporting by moldovalive.md
U.S. Condemns 'Unlawful' Seizure Of Oil Tanker By Iranian Navy In Gulf Of Oman
The United States on January 11 condemned Iran's seizure of an oil tanker off the coast of Oman and called for the immediate release of the ship and its crew.
"This unlawful seizure of a commercial vessel is just the latest behavior by Iran or enabled by Iran aimed at disrupting international commerce," State Department deputy spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters at a briefing. The U.S. will continue to consult with regional partners about appropriate steps to hold Iran accountable, he added.
The seizure of the Marshall Islands-flagged St. Nikolas coincides with weeks of attacks by Iran-backed Huthi rebels in Yemen who have targeted Red Sea shipping routes.
Iranian state media said earlier that the ship was seized close to the Strait of Hormuz between Oman and Iran under an Iranian judicial order.
Iran's navy seized the ship to retaliate for the "theft" of its oil from the same tanker last year by the United States, state media said.
"The Navy of the Islamic Republic of Iran seized an American oil tanker in the waters of the Gulf of Oman in accordance with a court order," the official IRNA news agency said. It was unclear why the tanker was described as American.
The seizure was in retaliation for a "violation committed by the Suez Rajan ship...and the theft of Iranian oil by the United States," IRNA said.
The private online tracking service TankerTrackers said the St. Nikolas was previously seized by the United States because it was breaking international sanctions by transporting Iranian oil. The cargo was eventually offloaded before the ship, which was called Suez Rajan at the time, was released.
In July 2023, Iran threatened retaliation over the U.S. seizure of the Suez Rajan, heightening tensions between Washington and Tehran.
The St. Nikolas was reportedly carrying Iraqi oil from the port of Basra in Iraq to an oil refinery in Turkey when it was seized. It has a crew of 18 Filipino nationals and one Greek national, according to the tanker's Greece-based management company, Empire Navigation.
The U.K.-based maritime security company Ambrey said the vessel was boarded by about six "unauthorized" people who were armed and wearing black military uniforms. Ambrey said the group covered the ship's cameras, and communications with the vessel have since been lost.
Iran has been reeling from crippling U.S. sanctions targeting Iran's oil exports restored after the United States unilaterally withdrew in 2018 from the Iran nuclear deal.
Tehran has been amassing a "dark fleet" of oil tankers to circumvent the sanctions and offload contraband Iranian oil that helps keep Iran's economy afloat.
With reporting by AFP and Reuters
UN Voices Concern Over Arbitrary Arrests Of Afghan Women By Taliban Authorities For Alleged Violations Of Islamic Dress Code
The UN Assistance Mission to Afghanistan (UNAMA) has expressed deep concern over what it says are recent arbitrary detentions and arrests of Afghan women and girls because of alleged violations of the Islamic dress code. "Since January 1, in Kabul and Daykundi provinces, UNAMA has documented a series of hijab decree enforcement campaigns by the de facto Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice and the de facto police," UNAMA said in a statement on January 11. It added that "large numbers of women and girls" were either warned or detained in Kabul and Dayakundi's Nili City.
Russia Adds Half Brother Of Self-Exiled Bashkir Activist To 'Terrorist' List
Russia's financial watchdog, Rosfinmonitoring, on January 10 added Rustam Fararitdinov, the half-brother of self-exiled Kremlin critic Ruslan Gabbasov, to its list of "terrorists." Fararitdinov was arrested in November on terrorism charges. Gabbasov, who currently resides in Lithuania, said earlier that "Russia's security service had resurrected the ugly system of hostage-taking," adding that investigators openly told Fararitdinov that he was under arrest because of his half-brother. Gabbasov left Russia after the arrest in 2021 of Lilia Chanysheva, the former leader of jailed Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny's headquarters in Russia's Republic of Bashkortostan. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Idel.Realities, click here.
Cancer-Stricken Anti-War Activist Transferred To Russian Prison Infirmary
Cancer-stricken Russian anti-war activist Igor Baryshnikov, who was sentenced to 7 1/2 years in prison on a charge of spreading "false" information about Russia's armed forces involved in the ongoing war in Ukraine, has been transferred to a prison infirmary amid demands by his lawyers for medical assistance. Lawyer Maria Bontsler said on January 10 that prison physicians have been attending to Baryshnikov and that soon he will be transferred to a regular hospital for tests. The charges against Baryshnikov stemmed from his online posts condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL's North.Realities, click here.
Subway Fast Food Chain Added To Ukraine's 'Sponsors Of War' List
Ukraine’s National Agency of Corruption Prevention (NAZK) has added the sandwich chain Subway to its list of "international sponsors of war," saying that more than 500 Subway restaurants are functioning across Russia, paying taxes to support Moscow’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine and using government-linked, internationally sanctioned companies for marketing and delivery. Subway became the 49th international company added to the list of "sponsors of war," which also includes Philip Morris International, AliExpress, Xiaomi, Bacardi, Unilever, Mondelez, and Raiffeisen Bank International. Hundreds of international companies have left the Russian market over Moscow’s aggression against Ukraine. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Burst Pipe Leaves Hundreds Of Buildings In Siberia In The Deep Freeze
Authorities in the Siberian city of Novosibirsk said on January 11 that a 50-year-old segment of a heating pipe burst, flooding the area and leaving 237 buildings, including 104 apartment blocks, 20 schools, and several hospitals, without heating amid a deep freeze. A day earlier, similar accidents left hundreds of buildings without heating in the Russian cities of Saratov and Volgograd. On January 4, an accident at a plant in Klimovsk near Moscow disrupted heating at dozens of residential buildings. The issue comes as President Vladimir Putin tries to show living standards are good as he runs for reelection. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Russian Activist Udaltsov Charged With 'Justifying Terrorism' After House Searched
Prominent Russian left-wing activist Sergei Udaltsov has been arrested and charged with "justifying terrorism" after he reported earlier on January 11 that police were searching his house. Udaltsov's lawyer, Violetta Vokova, confirmed local media reports saying her client had been detained but gave no further details. Udaltsov, who has supported the war in Ukraine, said in a post on Telegram in the early hours of January 11 that "they're banging on the door, saying they're from the police." Udaltsov is known for his participation in anti-Kremlin protests and leads the Left Front, a coalition of leftist groups. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Nearly 300 Ukrainian Settlements Still Without Power Due To Bad Weather
Ukraine's Energy Ministry says almost 300 settlements across the country are still without electricity on January 11 due to bad weather, despite efforts by repair teams. "Due to icing and falling electricity poles, broken power lines, and continuous cold weather, 281 settlements remain without electricity -- 128 in the Dnipropetrovsk region, 70 in the Kirovohrad region, 56 in the Mykolayiv region, and 27 settlements in the Odesa region," the ministry said in a statement. It said 248 settlements had been reconnected on January 10. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
29 Ukrainians Refused Evacuation From Gaza, Kyiv's Israeli Envoy Says
Israeli and Egyptian security services have refused to allow the evacuation of 29 Ukrainian citizens from war-ravaged Gaza, Ukraine's ambassador to Israel, Yevhen Korniychuk, told RFE/RL. "There are people who are willing [to evacuate], but there is no possibility because the competent authorities of Israel and Egypt rejected some of the people from the lists that we submitted," Korniychuk said on January 10. "Entry was denied to 29 citizens from the entire list that we submitted," he said, adding that the reasons for refusal are apparently linked to "certain security issues" regarding the individuals. He did not elaborate. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Russia Wants Small Tactical Victories Ahead Of March Election, Zelenskiy Says On Last Day Of Baltic Tour
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russia plans to launch an offensive in Ukraine ahead of the presidential election in March in hopes of achieving "some small tactical victories" before launching "something global or massive afterward."
Speaking on January 11 in Riga on the last stop of a tour of the Baltic states, he added that the situation on the front line is "very complicated" and again said that Ukrainian forces lack weapons.
Zelenskiy told reporters that after the election in which President Vladimir Putin is expected to win another term in office Russia will undertake military action on a larger scale.
He said later on X, formerly Twitter, that he met with Latvian Prime Minister Evika Silina in Riga and discussed "further military aid to Ukraine and tangible actions to advance Ukraine’s path to EU and NATO membership."
Speaking earlier in Estonia, Zelenskiy rejected the possibility of a cease-fire with Russia, saying it would not lead to substantive progress in the war and only favor Moscow by giving it time to boost supplies to its military as the conflict nears its two-year anniversary.
“A pause on the Ukrainian battlefield will not mean a pause in the war,” the Ukrainian leader said in Estonia's capital, Tallinn, on January 11 during a tour of the three Baltic nations.
"Give Russia two to three years and it will simply run us over. We wouldn't take that risk.... There will be no pauses in favor of Russia," he said. "A pause would play into [Russia’s] hands.... It might crush us afterward.”
Zelenskiy has pleaded with Ukraine's allies to keep supplying it with weapons amid signs of donor fatigue in some countries and as Russia turns to countries such as Iran and North Korea for munitions.
NATO allies meeting in Brussels on January 10 tried to allay Kyiv's concerns over supplies, saying they will continue to provide Ukraine with major military, economic, and humanitarian aid. NATO allies have outlined plans to provide "billions of euros of further capabilities" in 2024 to Ukraine, the alliance said in a statement.
But in Washington, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said U.S. assistance for Ukraine has "ground to a halt," though lawmakers continue negotiating a deal that would tie the release of the aid to U.S. border security.
Meanwhile, Latvia and Estonia announced aid packages during Zelenskiy's visits to their capitals.
Latvia will provide Ukraine with a new package of military aid, President Edgars Rinkevics said after meeting with Zelenskiy in Riga.
"Today I informed the president of Ukraine about the next package of aid, which includes howitzers, ammunition, anti-tank weapons, antiaircraft missiles, mortars, all-terrain vehicles, hand grenades, helicopters, drones, generators, means of communication, equipment," Rinkevics said, speaking at a joint press conference with Zelenskiy.
Estonian President Alar Karis said earlier after his meeting with Zelenskiy that his country will provide 1.2 billion euros ($1.31 billion) in aid to Ukraine until 2027.
"Ukraine needs more and better weapons," Karis said at a joint news conference with Zelenskiy.
"The capabilities of the EU military industry must be increased so that Ukraine gets what it needs, not tomorrow, but today. We should not place any restrictions on the supply of weapons to Ukraine," he added.
Ukraine has been subjected to several massive waves of Russian missile and drone strikes since the start of the year that have caused civilian deaths and material damage.
In the latest such attack, a hotel in downtown Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, was struck by Russian missiles overnight on January 11. The strike injured 13 people, including Turkish journalists staying at the hotel, Kharkiv regional police chief Volodymyr Tymoshko said.
The General Staff of the Ukrainian military said on January 11 that 56 combat clashes took place at the front during the day. The operational situation in the northern directions did not change significantly, and the formation of Russian offensive groups was not detected.
With reporting by AFP and Reuters
