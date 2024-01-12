U.S. Imposes Sanctions Over Transfer Of North Korean Ballistic Missiles To Russia

U.S. and British forces have carried out sea and air strikes on Iran-backed Huthi rebel military targets in Yemen -- which Tehran immediately condemned -- in response to their attacks on U.S. and international vessels and commercial ships in the Red Sea.



President Joe Biden said in a statement that the move was meant to show that the United States and its allies “will not tolerate” the Iran-backed rebel group’s increasing number of attacks in the Red Sea, which threatened freedom of navigation and endangered U.S. personnel and civilian navigation.

"Today, at my direction, U.S. military forces -- together with the United Kingdom and with support from Australia, Bahrain, Canada, and the Netherlands -- successfully conducted strikes against a number of targets in Yemen used by Huthi rebels to endanger freedom of navigation in one of the world’s most vital waterways," Biden said in a statement.

“These strikes are in direct response to unprecedented Huthi attacks against international maritime vessels in the Red Sea -- including the use of anti-ship ballistic missiles for the first time in history,” Biden said.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who is still hospitalized following surgery complications, said in a statement that the strikes were aimed at Huthi drones, ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as coastal radar and air surveillance capabilities.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the strikes were "necessary and proportionate."

"Despite the repeated warnings from the international community, the Huthis have continued to carry out attacks in the Red Sea," Sunak said in a statement.

"We have therefore taken limited, necessary and proportionate action in self-defense, alongside the United States... to degrade Huthi military capabilities and protect global shipping," he said.

The White House said that more than 2,000 ships had been forced to make detours of thousands of kilometers to avoid the Red Sea because of the Huthi acts of piracy which affected more than 50 countries. It said that crews from more than 20 countries were either taken hostage or threatened by Huthi piracy.

The Huthis have claimed that their targeting of navigation in the Red Sea is meant to show the group's support for the Palestinians and Hamas -- which has been designated a terrorist group by the United States and the European Union.

Russia and Iran, the Huthis' main backer, immediately condemned the attacks, saying they would bring further turbulence to the Middle East.

"We strongly condemn the military attacks carried out this morning by the United States and the United Kingdom on several cities in Yemen," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kannani said in a post on Telegram.

"These arbitrary actions are a clear violation of Yemen's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and a violation of international laws and regulations. These attacks will only contribute to insecurity and instability in the region," he added.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Moscow had requested an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council to discuss the military strikes.

A Huthi spokesman said the attacks were unjustified and that the rebels will keep targeting ships heading toward Israel.

With reporting by Reuters, AP, AFP, and dpa