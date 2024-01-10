News
U.S., Partners Condemn Arms Transfers Between North Korea And Russia
A joint statement by the United States and its partners on January 9 opposed arms transfers between North Korea and Russia, including Russia's procurement of North Korean ballistic missiles and Moscow's use of the missiles against Ukraine on December 30 and January 2. "We are deeply concerned about the security implications that this cooperation has in Europe, on the Korean Peninsula, across the Indo-Pacific region, and around the world," the joint statement added. The statement was signed by the United States, Britain, the European Union, Australia, Germany, Canada, and other partner nations.
UN Says Some 40 Percent Of War-Wracked Ukraine's Population Will Need Humanitarian Aid This Year
More than 14.6 million Ukrainians inside the country -- roughly 40 percent of the total population -- will require humanitarian assistance this year as the war triggered by Russia's unprovoked invasion continues to cause death and destruction, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has said.
The current humanitarian situation is likely to worsen further this year if hostilities continue and strikes targeting energy and other critical infrastructure increase this winter, OCHA and the UN mission in Ukraine warned in statements issued on January 9.
OCHA said that the war also forced about 6.3 million Ukrainians to find refuge abroad, and as of the end of last year, 5.9 million refugees from Ukraine were recorded in Europe.
"Civilians are being killed and injured daily, while their homes and critical infrastructure are being destroyed," the UN mission said.
"The first week of January brought a wave of attacks to Ukraine, starting on the 29th of December and continuing to this day. Families across Ukraine were ringing in the New Year to the sound of air raid sirens, hunkering down in underground shelters and metro stations, or in the basements of their homes," it said.
The UN Mission in Ukraine urged the international community to do more to help both Ukraine and its neighbors to cope with the increased needs of the civilian population during the winter season.
"Meeting the most urgent needs in Ukraine and neighboring countries will require stepped-up and sustained support from Member States, the private sector and partners," it said.
OCHA and the UN mission to Ukraine said that UN Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths and High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi are due to present on January 15 in Geneva their coordinated plans "to save lives and address the suffering" caused by Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Three Police Officers And Civilian Killed In A Pre-Dawn Militant Attack In Northwest Pakistan
About a dozen armed militants attacked a Pakistani police checkpoint on a highway in the country's northwest before dawn January 10 , killing three police officers and a civilian before fleeing the scene, authorities said. The attack on the Lachi checkpoint along the Indus Highway in Kohat, a district in the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province bordering Afghanistan, triggered a shoot-out, according to Jabir Khan, a local police official. Officers returned fire and a search was under way to find the assailants, he added. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.
Zelenskiy Stresses Unity In Call With Polish President, Speaks With Belgian PM As He Takes Helm Of EU Council
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on January 9 discussed further defense cooperation and Ukraine’s air-defense needs in a phone call with Polish President Andrzej Duda.
Zelenskiy and Duda also discussed the issue of financial and political support from the European Union and exchanged views on the expected decisions of NATO at its summit in Washington in July, Zelenskiy’s press office said.
"I am convinced that the future of Ukraine and Poland lies in unity, mutual support, and mutually beneficial cooperation," Zelenskiy said during his call with Duda, according to the press office.
He also expressed his gratitude for Poland's unwavering support for Ukraine as a constant ally on Kyiv’s path to joining the EU and NATO.
"Our common border should be a real European border. Border of unity. There should be no borders between our nations," he said.
There’s been no comment on the call from Poland.
Poland and Ukraine have been working to defuse a dispute involving farmers, who began blocking border crossings with Ukraine in November. The farmers agreed to unblock one checkpoint but continue to block others demanding the return of permits for Ukrainian drivers.
Zelenskiy also spoke on January 9 with Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo and congratulated Belgium on assuming the presidency of the EU Council.
“I appreciate that support for Ukraine and international law is among its priorities,” Zelenskiy said on X, formerly Twitter. “We appreciate the December decision to open Ukraine's EU accession talks, and we anticipate that with Belgium's support, our country will make significant progress toward implementing further formal steps on this path.”
He said he also discussed bilateral defense cooperation with De Croo as well as the coordination of European defense assistance and the importance of approving 50 billion euros in EU financial assistance.
On the battlefield, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, Ukrainian Commander in Chief Valeriy Zaluzhniy, and Chief of the General Staff Lieutenant General Serhiy Shaptala visited positions of the Ukrainian military near Kupyansk, the press service of the Defense Ministry said on Telegram.
General Oleksandr Syrskiy, the commander of the Kupyansk sector of the front, briefed them on the situation around Kupyansk, where Ukrainian soldiers have repelled near constant attempts by Russian forces, who the ministry have had no success in the area.
"I had the honor to meet with the commanders of the units that are fighting in this direction now. Reported on the situation, current challenges. Decisions will be made in the near future. The enemy will not like it," Umerov said.
In the Kharkiv region, regional Governor Oleh Synyehubov said on Ukrainian television that the Russian Army has resumed its assault on Synkivka, a village near Kupyansk. There had been a lull in the fighting there due to difficult weather conditions and the damage that Ukrainian forces caused to the Russian troops.
According to Synyehubov, the attacks of the Russian Army come in waves, which is predictable, and they can be repulsed without any problems.
On January 4, The Telegraph, a British newspaper, reported that Russian troops could launch a "large-scale offensive" in the Kharkiv region as early as January 15.
The Ukrainian military intelligence directorate has confirmed that they have observed an accumulation of Russian forces and equipment in the region, but they cannot confirm when the assault will start.
Iranian-German Citizen Taghavi Released On Furlough From Evin Prison
An Iranian-German citizen imprisoned in Tehran's notorious Evin prison has been released on a furlough, though she has to wear an electronic ankle bracelet that her daughter said makes the situation more like house arrest.
Mariam Claren said in a social media post on January 9 that her mother, Nahid Taghavi, was on temporary release, which she hopes "is an important first step for her unconditional release."
"Unfortunately, Nahid has to wear an electronic ankle tag during the furlough. Nahid's movement will be restricted to 1,000 meters from her apartment in Tehran," she said on X, formerly Twitter.
"This makes her release more comparable to house arrest."
The 70-year-old Taghavi, a trained architect who lived in the German city of Cologne for nearly four decades, was active in supporting women's rights and freedom of expression in Iran, according to the German rights group IGFM.
She was detained along with British-Iranian citizen Mehran Raoof. The two were accused of illegal propaganda activities and participating in a banned group.
Taghavi, who denied the charges, has been held at Evin prison since October 2020 and placed in prolonged solitary confinement.
In August 2021, an Islamic Revolutionary Court sentenced her to 10 years and eight months in prison following what Amnesty International called a "grossly unfair trial."
Taghavi was repeatedly denied access to medical care until being granted leave last July. She was forced back to prison in November.
Western countries have repeatedly said that Iran is trying to take advantage of foreign countries by taking dual and foreign nationals hostage and then using them in prisoner swaps. Tehran denies the accusations.
Taghavi holds both German and Iranian passports.
Iranian security forces have taken some 40 foreign nationals into custody during the current wave of unrest, often without revealing any charges.
France Demands Release Of Citizen Accused Of Espionage In Azerbaijan
France accused Azerbaijan on January 9 of holding a French national arbitrarily and demanded his immediate release after Baku's ambassador to France said the man had been arrested on December 4 on suspicion of espionage. In a statement sent to Reuters, the French Foreign Ministry confirmed the detention of French citizen Martin Ryan. "We are in close contact with his family and the French Embassy in Baku was able to visit our compatriot twice as part of consular protection," the ministry said. The statement said Paris considers the detention to be arbitrary and demands Ryan’s immediate release.
- By Current Time
Singer Of Russian Punk Group Gets 10 Days In Jail Over Performing Naked
A court in St. Petersburg on January 9 sentenced Maksim Moiseyev, the singer of the Russian punk rock group Shchenki (Puppies), to 10 days in jail on a hooliganism charge. Moiseyev was detained on January 8 for a performance in a club in which he removed the only thing he was wearing -- a sock on his genitalia – and stood on the stage naked. Another Russian entertainer, rapper Nikolai Vasilyev, known onstage as Vacio, is currently serving a 25-day jail term for attending a party last month in a Moscow night club naked except for a sock on his genitalia. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Putin Grants Citizenship To 44 Foreign Nationals, Including Former Yugoslav Army Officer Wanted In Bosnia
Russian President Vladimir Putin on January 9 signed a decree granting citizenship to 44 foreign nationals, including Ratko Samac, a former officer of the Yugoslav army who is wanted in Bosnia-Herzegovina for war crimes he allegedly committed in 1993. Samac has resided in Russia since 1999. Russia has refused to extradite him to Sarajevo. The list of other new Russian citizens includes Kremlin-friendly U.S. professional boxer Kevin Johnson; Canadian hockey player Brendan Leipsic, who plays for SKA club in St. Petersburg; and Croatian physician Mirela Jakupanec, who supported the Russian occupation of Ukraine's Donetsk region and resides there. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Moscow Court Extends Pretrial Detention Of Theater Director Berkovich, Playwright Petriichuk
A Moscow court on January 9 extended pretrial detention until at least March 10 for theater director Yevgenia Berkovich and playwright Svetlana Petriichuk, who were arrested in May last year on charges of justification of terrorism in production of the play Finist -- The Brave Falcon. The play is about Russian women who married Muslim men and moved to Syria. Berkovich and Petriichuk maintain their innocence. If convicted, they face up to five years in prison. Their play, first performed in December 2022, won Russia's Golden Mask national theater award. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Navalny Placed In Solitary Confinement After Exiting Quarantine In Arctic Prison
Kremlin critic Aleksei Navalny says he was immediately placed in a punitive solitary confinement cell after finishing a quarantine term at the so-called Polar Wolf prison in Russia's Arctic region where he was transferred last month.
In a series of messages on X, formerly Twitter, Navalny said on January 9 a prison guard ruled that "convict Navalny refused to introduce himself according to format, did not respond to the educational work, and did not draw appropriate conclusions for himself" and therefore must spend seven days in solitary confinement.
Navalny added that unlike in a regular cell, where inmates are allowed to have a walk outside of the cell in the afternoon when it is a bit warmer outside, in the punitive cell, such walks are at 6:30 a.m. in a part of the world where temperatures can fall to minus 45 degrees Celsius or colder.
"I have already promised myself that I will try to go for a walk no matter what the weather is," Navalny said in an irony-laced series of eight posts, adding that the cell-like sites for walks are "11 steps from the wall and 3 steps to the wall" with an open sky covered with metal bars above.
"It's never been colder here than -32 degrees Celsius (-25 degrees Fahrenheit). Even at that temperature you can walk for more than half an hour, but only if you have time to grow a new nose, ears, and fingers," Navalny joked, comparing himself with the character played by Leonardo DiCaprio in the Revenant film, who saved himself from freezing in the cold by crawling inside the carcass of a dead horse.
"Here you need an elephant. A hot or even roasted elephant. If you cut open the belly of a freshly roasted elephant and crawl inside, you can keep warm for a while. But where am I going to get a hot, roasted elephant [here], especially at 6:30 in the morning? So, I will continue to freeze," Navalny concludes in his sarcastic string of messages.
Navalny was transported in December to the notorious and remote prison, formally known as IK-3, but widely referred to as Polar Wolf.
Some 2,000 kilometers northeast of Moscow, the prison holds about 1,050 of Russia's most incorrigible prisoners.
Human rights activists say the prison holds serial killers, rapists, pedophiles, repeat offenders, and others convicted of the most serious crimes and serving sentences of 20 years or more.
In some cases, like Navalny's, the government sends convicts who are widely considered to be political prisoners there as well. Platon Lebedev, a former business partner of Mikhail Khodorkovsky who was convicted of tax evasion and other charges during the dismantling of the Yukos oil giant, spent about two years at IK-3 in the mid-2000s.
The prison was founded in 1961 at a former camp of dictator Josef Stalin's Gulag network. The settlement of Kharp, with about 5,000 people, mostly provides housing and services for prison workers and administrators.
Navalny was sentenced to 19 years in prison in August 2023 on extremism charges, on top of previous sentences for fraud. He says the charges are politically motivated, and human rights organizations recognized him as a political prisoner.
He has posed one of the most-serious threats to Russian President Vladimir Putin, who recently announced he is running for reelection in March. Putin is expected to easily win the election amid the continued sidelining of opponents and a clampdown on opposition and civil society that intensified after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.
Navalny survived a poisoning with Novichok-type nerve agent in 2020 that he says was ordered by Putin. The Kremlin has denied any role in Navalny's poisoning.
Four Babies Die In Perinatal Clinic Fire In Azerbaijan
Four babies have died in a late-night blaze at a perinatal clinic in the Azerbaijani capital, Baku, according to the country's Emergencies Ministry. Dozens of patients, including babies in incubators, were evacuated from the facility, according to news reports. A criminal investigation into violations of fire safety rules and negligence has been opened following the deadly fire.
Fire At Perinatal Center In Baku Kills Four Infants
A fire at the Perinatal Center in Azerbaijan's capital, Baku, killed four infants early on January 9. Three persons were hospitalized for smoke inhalation, emergency officials said, while hundreds of patients and medical personnel were evacuated from the building. Prosecutor-General Kamran Aliyev told journalists that preliminary investigations revealed the fire may have been caused by a malfunction of an electricity system. A probe has been launched into whether negligence caused two or more deaths and whether fire-safety violations occurred. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Azerbaijani Service, click here.
Leader Of Karakalpak Diaspora In Kazakhstan Dies In Almaty Hospital
A leader of the Karakalpak diaspora in Kazakhstan, Nietbai Urazbaev, who was sentenced to 12 years in prison in absentia in Uzbekistan over unprecedented Karakalpak protests in July 2022, has died in a hospital in Kazakhstan’s largest city, Almaty.
Karakalpak activist Aqylbek Muratbai said on January 9 that Urazbaev died of a heart attack at the age of 54.
Urazbaev left his native Autonomous Republic of Karakalpakstan in Uzbekistan in 2004 fearing for his safety over his human rights activities and lived in Kazakhstan’s western region of Manghystau since then. In recent months, he stayed at his daughter's place in Almaty fearing he may be kidnapped by Uzbek secret service.
In July 2022, Urazbaev issued a video statement supporting Karakalpaks in his native republic's capital, Nukus, who protested Tashkent's plans to change the constitution that would have undermined the region's right to self-determination.
The protests were violently dispersed. Uzbek authorities said at the time that 21 people died during the protests, but the Austrian-based Freedom for Eurasia human rights group said at least 70 people were killed during the unrest.
In 2017, Urazbaev became a Kazakh citizen, losing his Uzbek citizenship as Kazakh laws do not allow dual citizenship.
In May 2023, an Uzbek court sentenced Urazbaev to 12 years in absentia over the video statement he issued during the protests in Nukus.
In January last year, an Uzbek court sentenced 22 Karakalpak activists to prison terms on charges including undermining the constitutional order for taking part in the protests.
In March 2023, another 39 Karakalpak activists accused of taking part in the protests in Nukus were convicted, with 28 of them sentenced to prison terms of between five years and 11 years. Eleven defendants were handed parole-like sentences.
The violence forced Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoev to make a rare about-face and scrap the proposal.
Tashkent has tried to have Urazbaev extradited from Kazakhstan, which ran into legal issues as he was no longer an Uzbek citizen.
However, on December 1, 2023, Urazbaev was officially informed that his Kazakh citizenship was annulled due to what Kazakh officials called "incorrect documents" presented when he applied for Kazakh citizenship.
The move raised Urazbaev’s worries about his safety and caused a deep depression which most likely led to the lethal heart attack, Muratbai says.
Karakalpaks are a Central Asian Turkic-speaking people. Their region used to be an autonomous area within Kazakhstan before becoming autonomous within the Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic in 1930 and then part of Uzbekistan in 1936.
Tajik Militant Commander Under Taliban Wanted In Dushanbe Vanishes In Afghanistan
Tajik militant Muhammad Sharifov (aka Mahdi Arsalon), who is wanted in Dushanbe on terrorism charges, disappeared in Afghanistan months ago, his relatives and friends said on January 8. After taking over Afghanistan in 2021, the Taliban riulers appointed Sharifov, 30, to oversee districts along the Tajik-Afghan border. Fighters of the Ansarullah group were placed under his command. Tajikistan then expressed concerns over the presence of Ansarullah, which consists mostly of Tajiks who are not loyal to the Tajik government, close to the mutual border. The Taliban later moved Ansarullah fighters to other sites, apparently to ease tensions with Dushanbe. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Tajik Service, click here.
Iranian Singer Sentenced To Prison, Lashes For Song Criticizing Hijab Law
Singer Mehdi Yarrahi has been sentenced to two years and eight months in prison and 74 lashes for a song he released critical of Iran's law requiring women to cover their heads.
Yarrahi's lawyer, Zahra Minuei, said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, that the 26th branch of the Tehran Revolutionary Court handed down the sentence for "challenging the public mind and propaganda against the regime" with the release of his song, Your Head Scarf.
"Mr. Yarrahi is currently free with a bail of 15 billion tomans, which was deposited by Mr. Kushan Haddad, one of his colleagues," Minuei added.
Yarrahi was arrested in August 2023 and held until October, when he was released on bail. He was sentenced by the court on multiple charges and the sentences run concurrently, meaning the singer will serve one year in prison.
Your Head Scarf urges women to remove their mandatory head scarves. It was released as officials clamped down on dissent ahead of the first anniversary of the death of Mahsa Amini in September 2023.
Amini died in police custody for an alleged hijab violation. Her death sparked the Women, Life, Freedom movement and nationwide unrest over the government's restrictions on women and their daily lives.
While the protests appear to be waning, resistance to the hijab, or mandatory head scarf for women, is likely to increase, analysts say, as it is seen now as a symbol of the state's repression of women and the deadly crackdown on society.
Several cinematographers and prominent public figures have also been summoned by the police or arrested, including director Hamid Porazari.
Other celebrities, including prominent actresses Afsaneh Bayegan, Fatemeh Motamed-Arya, Katayon Riahi, and Pantea Bahram, have been interrogated and faced legal action after they made public appearances without wearing the hijab to show support for the protesters.
Russian Detained At Prague Airport On Moscow Warrant
Czech authorities detained a Russian citizen at the Prague airport over the weekend due to an international arrest warrant issued by Moscow, Czech media reported. Yevgeny Gerasimenko is wanted in Russia for alleged financial crimes. He was en route from Latvia to Paris via Prague. Gerasimenko insists the charges against him were trumped-up due to his criticism of Moscow's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Further details were not immediately available. After Russia launched its full-scale aggression against Ukraine in February 2022, hundreds of people in Russia faced pressure, including arrests and prison terms, for condemning the war. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Woman Accused Of Spying On Belarusian Diaspora In Poland
Poland's Internal Security Agency (ABW) said on January 9 that a Belarusian woman had been sent to pretrial detention on an espionage charge. According to the ABW, the woman, whose identity was not disclosed, was detained in December and accused of sending information to the Belarusian KGB about the Belarusian diaspora in Poland, including organizations uniting Belarusians and Poles of Belarusian origin. Tens of thousands of Belarusians have fled the country since a brutal crackdown was launched over anti-government protests against the results of a disputed August 2020 presidential vote that kept authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka in power. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here.
Russia Adds Khodorkovsky To Wanted List For Distributing 'Fakes' About Military
Russia's Interior Ministry has added exiled Kremlin critic and ex-tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky to its wanted list on a charge of distributing "fakes" about Russian armed forces involved in Moscow's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. The charge stems from Khodorkovsky's online posts about Russian troop casualties in the war. In 2015, Khodorkovsky, who spent 10 years in jail before he was released in 2013, was added to the wanted list for his alleged involvement in the 1998 killing of a Siberian mayor, a charge Khodorkovsky rejected. Khodorkovsky's name disappeared from the wanted list for that alleged crime sometime later. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Deep Freeze, Blizzards Cut Power To Ukrainian Settlements, Force Russia To Halt Drone Strikes
Ukraine's Energy Ministry says 1,025 settlements were without electricity on January 9 as the war-wracked country grapples with a wave of unusually cold weather, snowfall, and high winds that even forced Russia to pause its relentless waves of drone and missile strikes.
The ministry said that blizzards and the icing of power lines had led to outages in the Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, Mykolayiv, and Kirovohrad regions.
Nearly 29,000 consumers in 324 settlements have been left without electricity in the Dnipropetrovsk region, 268 settlements in the Odesa region, 215 in the Mykolayiv region, and 146 settlements in the Kirovohrad region.
In the Zaporizhzhya region, 59 settlements were cut off, in Kherson 14, and nine in the Chernihiv and Chernivtsiy regions.
"Emergency teams in the regions affected by bad weather are working around the clock to repair the damage," the ministry said in a statement. "However, ice makes work and movement more difficult."
The forecast by Ukraine's hydrometeorological center remains bleak, with more snowfall expected in the south and southeast, and with temperatures as low as minus 21 Celsius at night and minus 12 during the day.
For the first time in weeks, Russia did not launch drone strikes on Ukraine's territory on January 9, a development that Natalia Humenyuk, the spokeswoman of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, said was also due to the spell of unusually bad weather.
"We understand that the absence of a wave of drone attacks is a response, in a certain way, to weather conditions as well. However, the enemy continued the artillery bombardment," Humenyuk said, adding that the southern cities of Kherson and Antonivka bore the brunt of the shelling.
The lull in Russian air strikes comes a day after an unusually heavy wave of missile and drone attacks that left five people dead and wounded dozens in several Ukrainian regions on January 8.
Meanwhile, Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of Russia's Belgorod region bordering Ukraine, said that three people were wounded in the city of Belgorod by Ukrainian shelling. Gladkov said on his Telegram channel that Russian air defenses shot down 10 "air targets" late on January 8.
There was no immediate confirmation from Ukraine, but the Kremlin said the Russian military would do everything in its power to tackle the stepped-up Ukrainian shelling of Belgorod.
"Of course, our military will continue to do everything in order to minimize the danger at first and then eliminate it entirely," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
He accused the Ukrainian military of firing on civilian targets in the center of the urban hub of some 340,000 people with weapons supplied by European countries.
The Kremlin has tried to maintain a semblance of normalcy on the home front, but the recent strikes on Belgorod have brought the Ukraine conflict closer to home for Russians.
In recent weeks, the Belgorod region has been repeatedly targeted by Ukrainian forces. A strike late last month reportedly killed 25 civilians, prompting city officials to evacuate hundreds and extend a closure of schools.
With reporting by AFP and Reuters
U.S. Watchdog Tells Congress No 'Specific' Controls In Place For Afghan Assistance
The U.S. Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) says there are no specific controls in place to ensure funds headed to the war-torn country are not diverted to or misused by the Taliban militants who seized control amid the departure of international troops in August 2021.
In a response to a Congressional request for a report on the Switzerland-based Afghan Fund, SIGAR said in a letter late on January 8 that many questions remain about the situation and its $3.5 billion in funds.
SIGAR said the purpose of the Afghan Fund was to "receive, protect, preserve, and disburse" the assets it holds through Afghanistan's central bank "for the benefit of the Afghan people."
Decisions regarding the disbursement of funds require a unanimous vote of the board of trustees, it added, noting that more than a year after being created, the fund had made no disbursements "for activities intended to benefit the Afghan people."
"Although the fund's unanimous vote requirement could help prevent the fund from engaging in risky activity, there are currently no controls in place that specifically address the issue of Taliban diversion," SIGAR said.
The de facto Taliban government remains largely unrecognized by the international community and has been accused of widespread human rights abuses, particularly against women and girls. It has barred women from working for assistance organizations and has restricted the ability of such organizations to work in the education sector.
A SIGAR quarterly report in October 2023 warned the "the Taliban have effectively infiltrated and influenced most UN-managed assistance programming," raising fears among U.S. lawmakers that the Afghan Fund could suffer a similar fate.
SIGAR said in its letter to Congress that the U.S. Treasury and the State Department will not support transferring the funds back to the central bank, the Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB), in Kabul until it "implements adequate anti-money laundering and countering-terrorist-financing controls."
"The DAB must also demonstrate its independence from political influence and interference, submit to monitoring by a 'reputable' third party, and undergo a third-party needs assessment," it added.
Amid its international isolation because of the Taliban rulers and a severe drought, Afghanistan is teetering on the brink of a humanitarian crisis, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said in a report on January 8.
"An estimated 23.7 million people -- more than half of Afghanistan's population -- will require humanitarian assistance to survive in 2024 as the country continues to reel from decades of war and grapple with climate-induced crises, recurrent natural disasters, entrenched poverty, and barriers to women’s participation in public life," the report said.
It added that more than $3 billion in "life-saving assistance" will be required in 2024 to avert the crisis.
American Detained In Russia On Drug Charges
A Russian court has sent U.S. citizen Robert Romanov Woodland to pretrial detention for two months on drug-possession charges that could see him imprisoned for up to two decades.
The Ostankino district court in Moscow ruled on January 9 that Woodland must stay in pretrial detention until at least March 5. It said the charges were related to the illegal acquisition or possession of drugs. No further details were provided.
The charges come amid accusations from Washington that U.S. nationals are being detained to be used by Moscow as bargaining chips in exchange for Russians jailed in the United States.
A Facebook account in the name of Robert Woodland indicated that he had been working as an English teacher in Russia and lived outside Moscow.
The Russian news site Mash said Woodland, 32, was detained on January 5.
It noted that a man named Robert Woodland appeared on a state television program in 2020, where he met his Russian mother. Woodland said he was adopted in 1993 by Americans from an orphanage in Russia's Perm region.
Woodland's arrest comes almost three months after a U.S.-Russian dual citizen, Prague-based U.S. journalist Alsu Kurmasheva, who has worked for RFE/RL's Tatar-Bashkir Service for some 25 years, was arrested in Russia's Tatarstan region.
Kurmasheva was attending to a family emergency in Kazan, the regional capital, when she was briefly detained while waiting for her return flight on June 2, 2023, at the airport, where both of her passports and phone were confiscated.
After five months spent waiting for a decision in her case, Kurmasheva was fined 10,000 rubles ($110) for failing to register her U.S. passport with Russian authorities.
While waiting for the return of her travel documents, Kurmasheva was detained again on October 18 and this time charged with failing to register as a "foreign agent," a legal designation Russia has used since 2012 to label and punish critics of government policies.
If convicted, Kurmasheva may face up to five years in prison.
In March last year, another U.S. citizen, Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, was arrested in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg for spying -- a charge he and the newspaper vehemently deny.
If convicted, Gershkovich may face up to 20 years in prison.
In 2018, Russia arrested a former U.S. Marine, Michigan-based corporate security executive Paul Whelan, who holds U.S., British, Canadian, and Irish citizenship, claiming that he was caught with a flash drive containing classified information.
In 2020, a Russian court sentenced Whelan to 16 years in prison on espionage charge, which he and the U.S. government have denied.
Whelan, who was arrested while visiting Moscow for a friend's wedding, has insisted that he was set up in a sting operation and had thought the drive, given to him by a Russian acquaintance, contained vacation photos.
The detentions of U.S. citizens in Russia come as relations between Moscow and Washington are at their lowest point since the end of the Cold War over the Kremlin's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
More than 30 RFE/RL journalists have been listed individually as "foreign agents" by the Russian Justice Ministry.
RFE/RL says the "foreign agent" law amounts to political censorship meant to prevent journalists from performing their professional duties and is challenging the moves in Russian courts and at the European Court of Human Rights.
With reporting by TASS, Interfax, and Reuters
Bosnian Serbs Mark Unconstitutional 'National Day' As U.S. Urges Investigation
Bosnia-Herzegovina's Serbian entity, Republika Srpska, on January 9 celebrated a holiday deemed unconstitutional as the United States called for an investigation into the event amid international warnings about the secessionist policies of the entity's leader, Milorad Dodik.
January 9 marks the date in 1992 when Bosnian Serbs, who opposed an independent Bosnia after the breakup of Yugoslavia, declared their separate state, triggering an interethnic war that claimed more than 100,000 lives and was finally stopped by the U.S.-brokered Dayton accords in late 1995.
Under the Dayton accords, Bosnia has been administered by a central government under a Bosniak and Croat federation and a mostly Serb-populated entity known as Republika Srpska.
The leadership of Republika Srpska persists with celebrations on January 9 despite the Constitutional Court of Bosnia twice having declared the holiday unconstitutional.
Among the participants in a parade held in Banja Luka were members of the Republika Srpska police force, members of the entity's public services, army veterans, and members of the local branch of the Night Wolves motorcycle club, which has close ties with the Kremlin.
Spectators waved Serbian and Russian flags and flags bearing the face of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Russian Ambassador to Bosnia Igor Kalabuhov was among the attendees along with Dodik. The delegation from Serbia was led by the president of the National Assembly, Vladimir Orlic. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic was absent, but his son, Danilo, attended the events in Banja Luka, capital of the Serbian entity.
In the evening, Belgrade marked January 9 with fireworks and the message "Happy Birthday Republika Srpska!" written on the side of Belgrade Tower and fireworks. Dodik and Vucic agreed to synchronize their fireworks shows at 8:00 p.m. in all cities of Republika Srpska and in Belgrade, Republika Srpska media reported.
The U.S. Embassy in Bosnia strongly objected to the celebrations, warning in a statement on January 9 that the event violated both Bosnia's constitution and the Dayton peace agreement and urged Bosnia's authorities to open an investigation.
"The United States' expectation is that the relevant law enforcement and judicial authorities will investigate any violations of law that occur related to the celebration of the Day of the Republika Srpska on January 9," the statement said.
To reinforce Washington's backing for Bosnia's territorial integrity, two U.S. F-16 warplanes and a tanker aircraft flew over the country on January 8.
The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) warned in a statement last week that the January 9 celebration "directly contravenes the constitutions of both Bosnia-Herzegovina and of Republika Srpska."
The OSCE also said that the celebration amounted to "an act of discrimination."
Opening the celebration, Dodik announced he was awarding Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban with the highest decoration of the Serbian entity.
Dodik said Orban has accepted the highest award of the Republika Srpska.
"It is the pride of Republika Srpska to show its gratitude to the man who is willing to consider and respect us as a political reality," he said. "We have a friend like never before."
Over the past two years, Dodik, who has close relations with Putin, has repeatedly attempted to erode the central Bosnian government's authority and establish parallel institutions to further his longtime threats to divide the country permanently.
Orban has also been a close friend of Putin's and has been at odds with the rest of the EU, voicing his opposition to sanctions against Moscow due to its invasion of Ukraine.
With reporting by AFP
Germany's Scholz Urges Fellow EU Members To Increase Weapons Deliveries To Ukraine
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has called on fellow European Union members to provide more military support this year to Ukraine in its fight against Russia's full-scale invasion. Scholz made the call at a joint press conference with Luxembourg Prime Minister Luc Friedman on January 8 in Berlin. "Arms deliveries to Ukraine, currently planned by most EU member states, are too small.... I call on our allies in the European Union to also step up their efforts in favor of Ukraine," Scholz said. Germany is the second-largest provider of military aid to Ukraine after the United States. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Belarus Refuses To Invite OSCE Observers To Monitor February Elections
Belarusian authorities on January 8 said they will not invite observers from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) to monitor the country's parliamentary and local elections in February. The move is the latest by authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka to further cement his control over the country's political institutions. Belarus "has informed the OSCE about its intention not to invite observers and offered its arguments and motivation," said Andrey Dapkiunas, Belarus's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna. OSCE observers have been the only international observers at Belarusian elections for decades.
Belarusian Blogger Still In Jail After Serving Two Terms
Belarusian blogger Ales Sabaleuski remains in jail despite completing a second term, the Mayday Team Telegram channel said on January 8. Sabaleuski was initially arrested and handed a 10-day jail sentence on unspecified charges on December 12. While serving that term, he was charged with what authorities called distribution of extremist materials and his jail term was extended until January 6. However, Sabaleuski was not released then. The regime led by authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka often files serious criminal charges against independent journalists, bloggers, and activists after holding them beyond their original sentences. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here.
