U.S. Pledges To Hold Russians Responsible On Anniversary Of Magnitsky's Death

The U.S. State Department has pledged to continue enforcing laws sanctioning Russians over human rights abuses on the anniversary of the death of a whistle-blowing lawyer in a Russian prison eight years ago.

"We honor the memory of Sergei Magnitsky, who died on November 16, 2009, while in custody in a Moscow prison," department spokesperson Heather Nauert said in a statement late on November 15.

"An investigation by Russia's Presidential Human Rights Council found that Magnitsky had been severely beaten in prison, and members of the Council said his death resulted from beatings and torture by police officials."

"Magnitsky uncovered a vast tax fraud scheme perpetrated by Russian officials, and was imprisoned by those whose crimes he uncovered," Nauert said.

"Russian authorities have failed to hold those responsible for his death accountable and instead, in recent months appear to be increasingly propagating conspiracy theories designed to distract attention from the crime," she said.

"In honor of Magnitsky’s extraordinary courage, we continue to support efforts to hold those responsible for his treatment in prison and subsequent death accountable," she said, including through implementation of the 2012 U.S. law dubbed the "Magnitsky Act," which imposed sanctions on Russian's involved in his case.

Magnitsky was employed by British-American financier William Browder when he was arrested and charged with the $230 million tax fraud scheme that he helped uncover.

Enactment of the 2012 U.S. sanctions law three years after Magnitsky's death was one of a series of events that ushered in an era of increasing tensions between the United States and Russia.

It prompted Moscow to ban American parents from adopting Russian children. Congress later upped the ante by passing an expanded version of the Magnitsky law,

