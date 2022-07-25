U.S. Rep. Adam Smith: 'Putin Is Not Inclined To Stop At Ukraine'
U.S. Rep. Adam Smith, the chair of the House Armed Services Committee, told RFE/RL that Russian President Vladimir Putin "is a profound threat not just to Ukraine, but to world peace and stability." Regarding Ukraine's leader, the congressman added that he was "incredibly impressed by President Zelenskiy, his courage and his leadership." Smith made the comments on July 23 during a visit to Kyiv with several other members of Congress.