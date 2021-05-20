U.S., Russian Diplomats Stress Cooperative Approach Despite 'Serious Differences'

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov says his meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on May 19 was “constructive,” and he hopes the leaders of the United States and Russia will define ways for relations between the Cold War foes to improve.



The top U.S. and Russian diplomats struck an optimistic tone after holding talks in Reykjavik, Iceland, on May 19, while stressing serious differences in how they view world affairs.



The talks between Lavrov and Blinken covered a range of topics, including Russia’s military deployment in and near Ukraine, the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the release of two U.S. citizens held by Russia, and a proposed summit between U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin.



Lavrov declined to respond when asked whether Moscow had agreed on the proposed summit, Interfax reported. But he said he and Blinken would prepare proposals for a possible meeting.



The U.S. State Department, however, did not mention the possible summit in its statement on the Blinken-Lavrov meeting.

Lavrov said Russia and the United States have "serious differences in the assessment of the international situation " but have to cooperate "in spheres where our interests collide."



Lavrov described Russia’s position as simple: “We are ready to discuss all the issues without exception, but under perception that the discussion will be honest, with the facts on the table, and of course on the basis of mutual respect.”



State Department spokesman Ned Price said Blinken pushed for Russia to release U.S. citizens Paul Whelan and Trevor Reed, two former U.S. Marines imprisoned in Russia -- Reed on charges of assaulting a police officer, Whelan for espionage.



Blinken also raised concerns about the health of detained Kremlin critic Aleksei Navalny and its actions against the Voice of America and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

Blinken reiterated that Biden wanted "a predictable, stable relationship with Russia" and said the two countries could work together on tackling the coronavirus pandemic, combating climate change, dealing with Iran and North Korea's nuclear programs, and the war in Afghanistan.



"We think that's good for our people, good for the Russian people and indeed good for the world," Blinken said.



The meeting took place on the sidelines of a two-day Arctic Council meeting in Reykjavik. The meeting marks the first high-level, in-person talks between the rivals since Biden took office in January.

With reporting by Reuters, AP, and Interfax