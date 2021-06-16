Putin: I Think There Were Glimmers Of Trust

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he didn't feel under any pressure during his meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden in Geneva on June 16. He said he found Biden to be a very experienced leader with whom he had plenty to talk about during an almost two-hour face-to-face conversation that took place amid a low point in U.S.-Russian relations. In his solo news conference that followed, Putin stuck to his usual talking points about events in Ukraine and NGOs being deemed foreign agents in Russia, as well as the suppression of the opposition and independent media there. He promised a possible prisoner exchange and paraphrased a quote by Leo Tolstoy, saying that there may not have been an abundance of trust between the two sides during the meeting but there were "glimmers" of it.