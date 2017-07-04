Kremlin Says Putin To Meet Trump On July 7

The Kremlin says Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with U.S. President Donald Trump on July 7 in Hamburg, Germany, on the sidelines of the Group of 20 (G20) summit.

"It has been agreed for July 7," Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov told reporters in Moscow on July 4.

Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the event was "planned as a fully-fledged, 'seated' meeting" to discuss bilateral issues rather than a brief

on-the-go encounter.

It will be the first face-to-face meeting between the two men since Trump took office in January.

It comes as Trump's administration is under intense scrutiny over any links with the Kremlin following accusations by U.S. intelligence officials that Putin personally ordered a computer-hacking and public-opinion-manipulation campaign to try to help Trump win the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

The Kremlin rejects the allegation.

The White House had previously confirmed that a meeting between Trump and Putin would take place on the sidelines of the July 7-8 G20 summit but did not specify the date.

General H.R. McMaster, the White House national security adviser, said on June 29 that there was "no specific agenda" for Trump's meeting with Putin.

McMaster said Trump would emphasize "whatever the president wants to talk about."

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said that it was especially important for Putin and Trump to discuss the war in Syria.

During his election campaign, Trump repeatedly praised Putin and vowed that he would work to improve ties with Russia.

But hopes have dimmed in Moscow for improved ties with the United States in recent months.

The G20 summit will bring together the heads of state and government from the world's leading economic powers to discuss the fight against terrorism, climate change, free trade, and other issues.

