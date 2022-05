The chairman of the U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee, Gregory Meeks (Democrat-New York), says he hopes "a different type of Russia" will emerge following the war in the Ukraine, "not a Russia that is led by a brutal regime." Speaking to RFE/RL's Ray Furlong in Prague on May 25, Meeks said he was not advocating "regime change," and that change would have to be driven by "the people of Russia."