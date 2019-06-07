U.S. Navy Releases Video Of Close Call With Russian Destroyer

The U.S. Navy has released a video of what is says is a Russian destroyer almost colliding on June 7 with a U.S. cruiser in the Philippine Sea. The U.S. Navy called the incident involving the USS Chancellorsville and the Russian destroyer, the Admiral Vinogradov, "unsafe and unprofessional." The press service of Russia's Pacific Fleet claimed the USS Chancellorsville had "unexpectedly changed course" in what it called a "dangerous maneuver." (This video has no audio.)