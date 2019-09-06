U.S., Russian Officials To Discuss Counterterrorism In Vienna Next Week

Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan is set to participate in a U.S.-Russia meeting on counterterrorism in Vienna on September 9, the State Department says.

The Russian government will be represented by Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov, the department said in a statement on September 6.

"Despite ongoing concerns with Russia's destabilizing activity, the United States seeks to use this dialogue as a platform to facilitate the sharing of information that can protect the United States, its people, and its interests -- and those of our partners and allies -- against terrorist attacks," it said.

Sullivan plans to discuss with Syromolotov the reciprocal exchange of information, as well as "terrorist designations at the United Nations, foreign terrorist fighters, terrorist financing, aviation security, and the threat of international terrorism."

Relations between Moscow and Washington have deteriorated to a post-Cold War low over issues including Russia's seizure of Crimea in March 2014, its role in wars in Syria and eastern Ukraine, and its alleged election meddling in the United States and Europe.

On September 6 in Moscow, visiting U.S. Senator Mike Lee (Republican- Utah) said that the two countries were "at their best when they're fully engaged with each other" over their mutual interests.

Lee spoke to journalists after meeting with Konstantin Kosachyov, who heads the International Relations Committee in Russia's upper house of parliament, the Federation Council.