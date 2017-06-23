U.S. Says Ukrainian Separatists 'Harassing' Monitors To Prevent Reporting Of Violations

The United States on June 22 accused Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine of a campaign of "violence and harassment" against international monitors aimed at preventing them from reporting truce violations.

U.S. State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said Washington is "deeply concerned" about the situation, describing the separatists as "Russian-led, Russian-funded, and Russian-trained."

Nauert said that on June 20, separatist forces fired at retreating Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe vehicles carrying monitors, and in April, an American paramedic accompanying the monitors when his truck hit an explosive.

"The incidents are part of a broader effort to keep the international community from seeing what is happening in eastern Ukraine," she said.

"We call on Russia to use its influence to end this campaign of intimidation and honor its commitment to allow free, full, and safe access to the OSCE monitors."

A cease-fire between Ukrainian troops and the separatists is due to come into effect this weekend, under the watchful gaze of the monitors.

But previous truces in the two-year-old conflict have broken down, and Washington accuses Moscow of intimidating the monitors to cover up violations by separatists.

Based on reporting by AFP and Reuters

