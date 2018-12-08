U.S. Seeks Extradition Of Chinese Executive In Iran Sanctions Case

U.S. authorities are seeking the extradition of a top executive of China's Huawei Technologies over charges that she misled U.S. banks over the company’s business dealings with Iran.

No decision was reached after a six-hour bail hearing in a court in Vancouver, Canada, meaning that Meng Wanzhou will spend the weekend in jail. The hearing will resume on December 10.

Meng, 46, was arrested in Vancouver on December 1 while changing planes on a trip from Hong Kong to Mexico.

Some experts say the arrest of Meng will intensify tensions between Beijing and Washington, which are embroiled in a dispute over trade practices and tariffs.

Meng is deputy chairman of Huawei's board and the daughter of its founder, Ren Zhengfei.

Huawei is the world's largest supplier of network equipment used by phone and Internet companies. U.S. intelligence officials have accused it of being a front for spying by the Chinese military and security services.

Meng faces U.S. allegations that she covered up her company's links to a firm that tried to sell equipment to Iran despite sanctions against Tehran.

John Gibb-Carsley, a Canadian government lawyer, asked that bail for Meng be denied, claiming that she has been accused of "conspiracy to defraud multiple financial institutions" and faces more than 30 years in prison if convicted.

Gibb-Carsley alleged that Meng had personally denied to bankers any direct connections between Huawei and the subsidiary, SkyCom. In fact, he said, "SkyCom is Huawei."

In a brief statement released on December 8, Huawei said it had "every confidence that the Canadian and U.S. legal systems will reach the right conclusion" over the arrest.

Based on reporting by Reuters, AP, and AFP