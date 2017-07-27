U.S. Senate Clears Russian Sanctions Bill, Sends To White House

The U.S. Senate voted nearly unanimously on July 27 to cement into law sanctions on Russia despite objections from President Donald Trump and a promise of retaliation from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Senate voted 98 to 2 for the measure, which also imposes tough new sanctions on Iran and North Korea. The bill now goes to the White House for Trump to either sign into law or veto.

The bill, which already passed the House of Representatives by 419 to 3, is the first major foreign policy legislation approved by Congress under Trump, who had campaigned on improving relations with Russia but has been dogged since taking office by investigations into allegations that Russia sought to help him get elected.

The bill's sanctions are intended to penalize Russia for its alleged interference in the election as well as for its aggression in Ukraine and backing of Syria's government in a bloody civil war.

If Trump chooses to veto it, the bill is expected to garner enough support in both chambers to override his veto.

Putin has repeatedly denied meddling in the campaign and on July 27 said he would not "endlessly tolerate this boorishness toward our country."

Based on reporting by AP, AFP, and Reuters