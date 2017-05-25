U.S. Senate Panel Backs Bill On New Iran Sanctions

A U.S. Senate committee has approved legislation that would authorize the Trump administration to put new sanctions on Iran over its ballistic-missile program, support for Islamist militant groups, and other actions.

Lawmakers at the Senate Foreign Relations Committee voted 18-3 on May 25 in favor of the bipartisan bill, paving the way for its consideration by the full Senate.

Lawmakers who opposed the bill raised concern it could undermine a 2015 agreement between Tehran and world powers to lift economic sanctions against Iran in return for curbs on its nuclear activities.

Speaking in Jerusalem on May 22, U.S. President Donald Trump called the nuclear accord "terrible" and said Iran must stop supporting "terrorists and militia."

Based on reporting by AP and Reuters