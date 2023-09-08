News
U.S. Senators Introduce Bill To Rescind Trade Restrictions On Central Asia
A bipartisan bill has been introduced to the U.S. Congress aimed at ending Cold War-era trade restrictions for Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan and grant those countries permanent normal trade relations (PNTR) status. Senators Chris Murphy and Todd Young put the bill forward on September 7 saying the Jackson-Vanik amendment, approved in 1974, "is an outdated trade policy that is holding back our partnerships with Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan." The senators said the bill will lead to stronger trade ties, expanded international market access, and a greater ability "to counter malign influence from China and Russia."
Thousands Stranded Along Closed Border Crossing Between Afghanistan And Pakistan
Pakistan's main border crossing with Afghanistan remained shut on September 8, stranding thousands of civilians and halting hundreds of vehicles carrying goods between the two countries.
Islamabad closed the Torkham border crossing following a clash with Taliban forces three days earlier.
The move has left thousands of civilians, mostly Afghans, waiting to cross and largely stalled trade between the countries as hundreds of trucks, some carrying perishable goods such as fruits and vegetables, wait on both sides of the Torkham crossing.
"We are trapped here," said Nabiullah, an Afghan man returning to his country after receiving medical treatment in the northwestern Pakistani city of Peshawar.
"We are in trouble and waiting for the border crossing to reopen," he told RFE/RL’s Radio Mashaal.
Radio Azadi has learned that a Taliban border guard and a civilian were killed in the shooting.
Taliban officials in the eastern Afghan province of Nangarhar, where Torkham is located, say high-level talks continue with Pakistan to reopen the crossing. Pakistani officials have not commented on the issue.
In Landi Kotal, a Pakistani town near Torkham, stranded Afghans said the closure is preventing the repatriation of two dead bodies to Afghanistan for burial.
"People here are facing great difficulties," Imran, one of the stranded Afghans, told Radio Azadi.
"There are many Afghan patients, women and children here.”
The September 6 clash followed a large incursion of Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants into the remote northwestern Pakistani district of Chitral, which borders eastern Afghanistan some 400 kilometers north of Torkham.
Relations between erstwhile allies Pakistan and Afghanistan’s Islamist Taliban rulers have rapidly deteriorated after the TTP ended a cease-fire with Islamabad last November. The TTP, an ideological and organizational ally of the Taliban, has been bolstered by the return of the militants to power in Afghanistan two years ago.
"Deteriorating political relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan are also resulting in declining trade and economic ties between them," Abdul Naseer Rashtia, the head of an Afghan trading association, told Radio Azadi.
“This causes Afghan investors to suffer greatly and badly affects their trade and transit," he added.
Torkham and other border crossings between the two neighbors have been frequently closed because of clashes or political disagreements over the past two decades.
Islamabad has fenced most of its more than 2,500-kilometer border with Afghanistan. Closing the border with its landlocked neighbor remains a significant lever to pressure Kabul during crises.
Iranian Teachers' Activist Handed Stiff Sentence After Attending Memorial For Slain Protester
Prominent Iranian teachers' union activist Abolfazl Khoran has been handed a severe sentence by the Islamic Revolutionary Court for "disrupting public order" as the government continues to tightening its grip on dissent and the labor movement.
The Iranian Teachers' Union's Coordination Council revealed on September 7 that Khoran, who was being tried in a joint case with several other activists, received a sentence of six years and eight months in prison, 72 lashes, a two-year ban from using social media platforms, and two years of exile to the remote city of Delfan.
Khoran and the others were detained after they attended a memorial ceremony for Mehrshad Shahidi, who was killed by government forces during the nationwide protests last year in Arak.
Khoran's arrest on August 5 by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' intelligence arm led to him being detained for 26 days. He was subsequently released on bail of 10 billion Iranian rial ($20,000).
The sentence comes amid a backdrop of escalating tensions between the Iranian government and various activist groups.
The Iranian Teachers' Union's Coordination Council, in a statement condemning the verdict, called on authorities to heed public demands on fixing the country's core issues.
"This is the genuine solution. Heavy-handed verdicts and intimidation tactics won't stifle the growing wave of public dissent," the council said.
For years, the Iranian educational sector has grappled with mounting economic and security challenges. This environment has seen numerous teachers' union activists face arrests, imprisonment, and even exile, highlighting the regime's intent to stifle any form of opposition.
Unrest, including several protests by teachers, has rattled Iran since last summer in response to declining living standards, wage arrears, and a lack of welfare support. Labor law in Iran does not recognize the right of workers to form independent unions.
The death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody in September 2022 for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly further ignited the protest movement, which officials across the country have tried to extinguish with harsh -- and sometimes deadly -- measures.
Thousands have been arrested in the clampdown, with the judiciary handing down harsh sentences -- including the death penalty -- to protesters.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
HRW Says Taliban's Denial Of Basic Women's Rights Is A Crime Against Humanity
Human Rights Watch (HRW) says the Taliban authorities in Afghanistan are committing a crime against humanity with their treatment of women and girls and has called for an international investigation to "provide a path toward accountability."
Since ousting the Western-backed Afghan government and taking over the country in August 2021, the Taliban has placed restrictions on women's appearance, freedom of movement, right to work and study, and access to society.
HRW said in a report issued on September 8 that while men in Afghanistan have also been subject to "serious violations" of their human rights, the underlying discrimination against women is evident from the "all-encompassing restrictions targeting women."
According to the rights group, the Taliban's "widespread and systematic attack against women" constitutes "a crime against humanity of persecution targeting women and girls." An International Criminal Court investigation is needed as it "could provide a path toward accountability for the crime against humanity of gender persecution," it added.
"The Taliban's cruel and methodical denial of the basic rights of women and girls to remove them from public life has received global attention," Elizabeth Evenson, international justice director at HRW, said in the report.
"Coordinated support by concerned governments is needed to bring the Taliban leaders responsible to justice," she added.
Afghan women are banned from secondary and higher education and are only permitted to work in a limited number of jobs. They also are not allowed to travel away from their homes without being accompanied by a male relative. With respect to dress codes, women must cover themselves almost completely or face severe punishment.
The HRW report noted that women and some men who have protested against the Taliban policies violating women's rights have frequently been detained and sometimes tortured.
Two years since it overran the country and ousted the Western-backed Afghan government, the hard-line Taliban has failed to live up to promises of moderation and has instead severely curbed women's freedoms, waged a brutal crackdown on dissent, and reintroduced the militants' brutal form of justice.
In a July report, UN experts said he situation of girls and women in Afghanistan was the worst in the world and added that systematic restrictions on women and girls could amount to "gender apartheid."
- By AFP
EU's Michel Says Russian Blockade Of Ukraine Ports 'Must Stop'
European Council President Charles Michel said Russia “must stop” its blockade of Ukrainian seaports. He called Moscow’s recent attacks on Ukrainian ports “scandalous” in remarks on September 8 ahead of a G20 summit in India's capital, New Delhi. Russia pulled out of a United Nations and Turkey-mediated grain export deal in July after claiming that it had failed to fulfill the goal of relieving hunger in Africa. Tensions have built in the region since, with Russia mounting attacks on Ukrainian export hubs and Kyiv's forces targeting Moscow's naval ports and warships. Ukraine and Russia are major exporters of grain and seed oil. To read the original story by AFP, click here.
G20 Members Struggle For Consensus On Ukraine As India Gears Up For Summit
Leaders of the Group of 20 began arriving in New Delhi on September 8 for their annual gathering as negotiators struggled to bridge differences over the war in Ukraine, seeking to build consensus for a successful summit. Slums, monkeys, and stray dogs have been removed from the streets of the Indian capital and businesses, offices, and schools were closed as part of security measures to ensure the two-day summit runs smoothly. But the gathering risks being derailed by deeper and more entrenched divisions over Russia's war, hurting progress on issues such as food security, debt distress, and cooperation on climate change. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Germany Will Keep Russian Oil Giant Rosneft Subsidiaries Under Its Control
The German government said on September 8 it will keep two subsidiaries of Russian oil giant Rosneft under the control of German authorities for another six months. The government announced a year ago that it was putting Rosneft Deutschland GmbH and Rosneft Refining and Marketing GmbH under the administration of Germany’s Federal Network Agency. In March, a German federal court threw out complaints from Rosneft and upheld the decision. The trusteeship gave German authorities control of three Russian-owned refineries. Rosneft accounted at the time for about 12 percent of Germany’s oil refining capacity. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Romania To Upgrade Black Sea Port Infrastructure To Bring In More Ukrainian Grain
Romania's government will approve on September 8 a plan to upgrade road infrastructure in the Black Sea port of Constanta, part of wider investments in the port that could help more Ukrainian grain to transit. Constanta is Ukraine's largest alternative export route, with grain arriving by road, rail, or barge on the Danube. Ukraine is one of the world's biggest grain exporters, and Romanian government officials have said they aimed to double the monthly transit capacity of Ukrainian grain to Constanta to 4 million tons in the coming months. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Russia Forces Shell Several Ukrainian Regions; Kyiv Claims Successes Near Bakhmut
At least four people were killed and dozens of others wounded in Russian attacks across Ukraine on September 8, as Kyiv claimed "partial success" near the battle-scarred city of Bakhmut.
Missile strikes targeted President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's hometown of Kryviy Rih in central Ukraine, killing a police officer and wounding at least 52 others, according to emergency officials.
Three people pulled from the rubble were in serious condition, said Internal Affairs Minister Ihor Klymenko. Ten buildings were damaged in the attack on Kryviy Rih, he added.
Meanwhile, a Russian bomb attack killed at least three people in the village of Odradokamyanka in the southern Kherson region, Klymenko said.
Russian forces also launched rocket attacks on Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhya and Sumy regions earlier in the day.
“In the morning, the enemy fired several rockets, targeting civilian infrastructure in the capital of the [Zaporizhzhya] region. All emergency services are now on the site,” Yuriy Malashko, the head of the regional military administration, wrote on Telegram.
Malashko said at least one local resident was wounded in the attack on the city of Zaporizhzhya.
There were no immediate reports of casualties from Sumy, where shelling destroyed a private house, according to the provincial military administration.
The General Staff of Ukraine's armed forces reported early on September 8 that its forces repelled Russian attacks on several towns and villages in the country’s east and south, including the Donetsk settlements of Lyman, Bakhmut, and Shakhtarsk.
The military claimed “partial success” by Ukrainian forces in the south of Bakhmut, where troops “pushed the enemy out and reinforced their own positions.”
The General Staff also said Ukrainian troops were making gradual progress in their southward advance toward the Sea of Azov.
Russia’s Defense Ministry, meanwhile, claimed that its troops had repelled nine attempted Ukrainian advances south of Bakhmut.
Battlefield reports cannot be independently verified. The reports come as Ukrainian forces focus on retaking Bakhmut, which was seized by Russian troops in May after months of intense fighting, reducing the city to ruins.
Open-source researchers, meanwhile, said the missile that struck a market in the eastern town of Kostyantynivka on September 6 may have been an errant Ukrainian missile -- "a tragic accident" -- rather than a Russian strike as initially reported.
Ruslan Leviev, who heads a respected Russian group called the Conflict Intelligence Team (CIT), said he reached his conclusions based on analysis of video footage of the attack. Leviev made the claim in a report aired on the YouTube channel of Russian journalist Maikl Naki.
Last month, Leviev and Naki, who are not currently in Russia, were both sentenced in absentia to 11 years each in a penal colony by a Moscow court for distributing "fake" news about Russia's war in Ukraine. The same month, CIT was declared "undesirable" by Russian authorities.
Ukrainian officials had not commented publicly on Leviev's claims as of September 8.
Ukraine, which launched its counteroffensive in June, has rejected what critics in the Western media described as the campaign’s slow pace and questionable tactics.
WATCH: At least 17 people were killed and many others were wounded on September 6 when a Russian missile struck a busy market in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kostyantynivka. RFE/RL correspondent Serhiy Horbatenko spoke to eyewitnesses at the scene of the attack.
In a nightly video address on September 7, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy thanked Ukrainian soldiers for what he described as “very, very effective results in destroying the occupiers.”
"And results are precisely what Ukraine needs now from everyone," the Ukrainian president said.
Meanwhile, Russia's FSB security service said on September 8 that it had detained a man for allegedly plotting a rail bombing in Crimea.
The FSB said the suspect -- a Russian citizen in his mid-40s -- had been "collecting information on the deployment of Russian defense ministry facilities and units" and was preparing a railway bombing.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Russia's Elections In Occupied Ukrainian Regions Dismissed As 'Sham'
Russian authorities are holding local elections this weekend in occupied parts of Ukraine in an effort to tighten their grip on territories Moscow illegally annexed a year ago and still does not fully control. The voting for Russian-installed legislatures in the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhya regions begins on September 8 and concludes on September 10. It has already been denounced by Kyiv and the West. “It constitutes a flagrant violation of international law, which Russia continues to disregard,” the Council of Europe, the continent’s foremost human rights body, said this week. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called the vote a “sham” and "nothing more than a propaganda exercise." To read the original story by AP, click here.
- By CNN
Musk Says He Blocked Ukraine Attack On Russia's Black Sea Fleet
Tech billionaire Elon Musk has said he prevented a Ukrainian attack on a Russian Navy base last year by declining Kyiv's request to activate Internet access in the Black Sea near Moscow-annexed Crimea. Satellite Internet service Starlink, operated by the Musk-owned company SpaceX, has been deployed in Ukraine since shortly after it was invaded by Russia in February 2022. "There was an emergency request from government authorities to activate Starlink all the way to Sevastopol. The obvious intent being to sink most of the Russian fleet at anchor," Musk posted on September 8 on X, formerly known as Twitter. To read the original story by AFP, click here.
Kosovar President Complains About Pace Of Investigation Into Attack On NATO Peacekeepers
The president of Kosovo on September 7 accused investigators of dragging their feet in an inquiry into attacks on NATO peacekeepers in which dozens of troops and police officers were injured. Those who attacked the peacekeepers in northern Kosovo in late May "are clearly known to law enforcement agencies" and have not faced any consequences, President Vjosa Osmani told reporters in Brussels. She said video footage showed some were police officers who came from Serbia. She also called on European Union officials to refrain from showing favoritism in talks next week aimed at improving Kosovo's relations with Serbia. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Belarus Condemned By U.S., EU For Depriving Citizens Abroad Of Fundamental Right
The United States and European Union have condemned a decree signed by authoritarian Belarusian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka prohibiting the renewal of passports by Belarusians living abroad.
U.S. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said on September 7 in a statement that the decision to stop providing overseas passport services harms thousands of Belarusians living abroad "and is the latest in a long line of cynical rejections by the regime of its basic obligations to its people."
Miller said the decree's sole aim was to make the lives of ordinary Belarusians living abroad more difficult and represented yet another form of oppression and retaliation against thousands of Belarusians who were forced to flee the country amid a crackdown on widespread demonstrations against the 2020 presidential election.
EU spokesman Peter Stano said earlier on September 7 that the decree published this week demonstrated how Lukashenka’s regime "completely disregards the fundamental rights of Belarusians."
Stano said the decree was another step by the "illegitimate regime" against Belarusians who were forced to flee abroad to escape repression and persecution.
He said the regime was trying to force expatriates to return to Belarus, where they would probably face repression.
"The European Union strongly condemns this decision, and we will continue to support Belarusians in their aspirations for democracy," Stano said.
The EU must understand what practical consequences the decree means for Belarusian citizens living in Europe before making further decisions, he added.
Until now the expatrates could get new passports at the country's diplomatic missions, but according to the decree, published on September 4, they can only get a new passport or renew an old one in Belarus.
Lukashenka's critics say the rule leaves Belarusians living abroad vulnerable to prosecution if they return to Belarus. The Belarusian opposition called the move a "repressive mechanism."
With reporting by Reuters
Ukraine's New Defense Minister 'Well-Known And Respected' In U.S., Former Envoy Says
Newly appointed Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov is well-known and respected in the United States, former U.S. special envoy Kurt Volker said on September 7 in Kyiv. Responding to a question about personnel changes during wartime, Volker said: "You have cabinet members who come and go, and that's normal for democracies. It should not be like in Russia, where the fact that someone was removed is a crisis or a signal of something." He also said former Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov was very effective and in the West "there is great appreciation for his work." To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Russian Sentenced To Nine Years In Hacking Scheme Involving Securities Fraud
A wealthy Russian businessman with ties to the Kremlin was sentenced on September 7 to nine years in prison for his role in a nearly $100 million stock-market cheating scheme. Vladislav Klyushin, who ran a Moscow-based information technology company that did work for the Russian government, was convicted in February in Boston on wire-fraud and securities-fraud charges. Authorities say he personally pocketed more than $33 million in the scheme, which involved breaking into computer systems to steal earnings-related filings for hundreds of companies and then using the information to make lucrative trades. To read the original story by AP, click here.
U.S., U.K. Impose New Sanctions Against Russian Hacking Group
The United States and Britain have expanded sanctions on members of a Russian hacking gang known as Trickbot, targeting people involved in management and procurement for the group.
The action adds nearly a dozen people to the sanctions list, the U.S. Treasury Department and the British Foreign Office said on September 7.
The two countries previously imposed sanctions against seven members of Trickbot, noting the group's role in targeting hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the U.S. government and companies.
British officials said the Trickbot gang had extorted at least $180 million from people across the globe, while Washington said the Trickbot group had ties to Russian intelligence.
The Treasury Department said the action targeted "key actors involved in management and procurement for the Trickbot group," including administrators, managers, developers, and coders who have assisted Trickbot in its operations.
Undersecretary Brian Nelson said the United States "is resolute in our efforts to combat ransomware and respond to disruptions of our critical infrastructure."
British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said the move was an attempt to disrupt the group's business model and strip its anonymity.
"These cybercriminals thrive off anonymity, moving in the shadows of the Internet to cause maximum damage and extort money from their victims," Cleverly said in a statement. "We know who they are and what they are doing."
The sanctions are also intended to make it harder for the hackers to launder money.
Trickbot draws its name from a suite of malware tools that the gang members use to hack and extort their victims. The rogue program, whose roots stretch back at least a decade, has been used to infect millions of computers worldwide, the Treasury said.
The U.S. Justice Department also planned to indict nine individuals tied to the gang, British and U.S. officials said.
A federal indictment unsealed on September 6 showed that at least four alleged members of the group -- Maksim Galochkin, Maksim Rudensky, Mikhail Tsarev, and Andrei Zhuikov -- were being charged in Tennessee with conspiring to use ransomware.
In addition to those four, the U.S. Treasury Department named seven other men designated for sanctions: Mikhail Chernov, Maksim Khaliullin, Artem Kurov, Sergei Loguntsov, Aleksandr Mozhayev, Dmitry Putilin, and Vadim Valyakhmetov.
While sanctions freeze any assets the individuals hold in U.S. jurisdiction and block people in the United States from having any dealings with the targets, they tend to be largely symbolic.
With reporting by Reuters
U.S., U.K. Call For Kremlin Critic's Release As He Spends Second Birthday Behind Bars
The United States and United Kingdom have strongly condemned the "politically motivated" case against Kremlin critic Vladimir Kara-Murza as he spent a second birthday in detention after being moved to a new prison that has not been disclosed.
In a statement published on September 7, Kara-Murza's 42nd birthday, the U.S. Embassy in Moscow called for his immediate release, as well as the release of the more than 600 political prisoners in Russia.
Two days earlier, his wife, Yevgenia Kara-Murza, said her husband was being transferred "in complete secrecy, in an unknown direction," and that history showed "a transfer is a very, maybe even the most dangerous period in the life of a political prisoner."
"As Kara-Murza has argued, speaking truth to power is the act of a patriot, not an 'enemy' of the state," the U.S. Embassy in Moscow said in its statement.
"Like hundreds of other courageous Russians who have been detained for exercising their basic rights as citizens, he is a casualty of the Kremlin's attempt to silence dissent," it added.
The Kremlin critic was handed a 25-year prison term on charges of high treason, involvement in the activities of an undesirable group, and discrediting Russia's armed forces. He and his supporters have called the case politically motivated.
An appeals court in Moscow in July denied Kara-Murza's appeal against his sentence.
Kara-Murza was initially arrested in April 2022 after returning to Russia from abroad and charged with disobeying a police officer.
He was later charged with discrediting the Russian military, a charge stemming from a Kremlin push to stamp out criticism of the 2022 invasion of Ukraine. The treason charges were added later over remarks he made in speeches outside Russia that criticized Kremlin policies.
"Vladimir Kara-Murza should not be in prison at all -- he is only there for having rightly called out Russia's invasion of Ukraine as a contravention of international law," the U.K. Foreign Office said in a statement.
"His persecution is part of a wider pattern of oppression of Russian citizens by the Kremlin. Since the invasion, thousands of Russians have been arrested and prosecuted for even small gestures of opposition to the war."
The former journalist, who holds both Russian and British passports, has spent years as a politician opposing Russian President Vladimir Putin and has lobbied foreign governments and institutions to impose sanctions on Russia and individual Russians for human rights violations.
He has twice survived being poisoned, according to his own accounts and those of his supporters. Russian authorities deny any involvement in the alleged attacks.
Kara-Murza was an advocate for the U.S. Magnitsky Act, which sets out sanctions for human rights violators in Russia. In March, the United States placed sanctions on six people, including three judges, due to their role in Kara-Murza's detention.
Kara-Murza is one of many opposition activists, reporters, and others who have been arrested and prosecuted under tightened legislation amid a growing Kremlin crackdown on civil society.
According to the human rights group OVD-Info, almost 20,000 Russians have been detained for anti-war protests since the Kremlin launched its full-scale invasion.
Six Iranian Miners Remain In Custody A Month After Protest
Six workers from the Agh-Dareh Vosta mines in West Azerbaijan Province have been held in detention since August 31, following union protests.
The Tehran-based Sharq newspaper reported on September 7 that 32 miners in total from the village of Agh-Dareh Vosta, near the northwestern city of Takab, were arrested during a protest last month sparked by demands for the employment of local residents in the region. All but six have been released.
The detained miners, who were employed in the gold and stone mines of Agh-Dareh, are currently being held in Urmia prison. They face charges including disrupting public order, acting against national security, and kidnapping. The context or specifics of the kidnapping charge remains unclear, as the newspaper did not provide further details.
The report also cited labor sources as saying that wages for July and August had not been paid to those miners from Agh-Dareh Vosta who participated in last month's protest. Additionally, several miners who were released on bail are being barred from returning to work.
Worker protests in Agh-Dareh, the country's second-largest gold mine, have made headlines several times in recent years.
In 2016, 17 gold miners from the area were sentenced to flogging on charges of disrupting public order.
Last month's protests by the miners of Agh-Dareh escalated into violence after police intervened.
Labor protests in Iran have been on the rise in response to declining living standards, wage arrears, and a lack of insurance. Labor law in Iran does not recognize the right of workers to form independent unions.
The government's response to the protests has been arrests, violence, and repression.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Ukrainian Tycoon Kolomoyskiy Named A Suspect In Second Criminal Case
Ukraine's anti-corruption agency is treating tycoon Ihor Kolomoyskiy as a suspect in a criminal investigation into the embezzlement of funds from Privatbank. The National Anti-Corruption Bureau said in a statement on September 7 that it had identified six people as suspects in the case. Kolomoyskiy is one of Ukraine's richest men and was once an ally of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. He was detained on September 2 after being named a suspect in a fraud and money-laundering case. His arrest came as Ukraine vowed to crack down on corruption amid criticism from Western allies. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Rights Groups Say Iranian Security Forces Killed, Tortured Protesters In Kurdish City
Human rights activists say that at least eight people, including a child, were killed in the violent suppression of protests in the western Iranian city of Javanrud, while dozens of others were beaten and arbitrarily detained by security forces.
Javanrud, a Kurdish-majority city, became a flashpoint for unrest following the death of Mahsa Amini in the custody of Iran's "morality police" for allegedly improperly wearing her hijab, or head scarf.
A joint report by the Iranian rights groups Kurdistan Human Rights Network and the Human Rights Campaign, released on September 6 to mark the upcoming anniversary of the nationwide "Woman, life, freedom," protests sparked by Amini's death on September 16, showed the families of those killed, injured, and arrested have been pressured by the authorities to keep silent over what took place.
"The actions in Javanroud were systematic, carried out with the full knowledge and direction of government officials. The extensive use of military equipment against civilians is a stark example of a crime against humanity," said Hadi Ghaemi, the director of Human Rights Campaign.
"The possibility of protests starting again in Iran is very high in the face of the violent reaction of the government and suppression of protesters," he added.
The findings of the joint report are based on an extensive review of hundreds of photos, videos, and interviews with 38 eyewitnesses, including families of the deceased, injured, and those detained in Javanrud.
According to the report, from October 8 to December 31, security forces targeted protesters using "military-grade weapons."
Beyond the fatalities, the report indicates that at least 80 individuals, some of them children, sustained severe injuries. Many of the injured faced further physical assault at the hands of security personnel.
The human rights organizations also highlighted the arbitrary arrest of 89 individuals, 26 of whom were children. Many detainees, including minors, were subjected to torture and threats of sexual assault.
Despite the severity of the allegations, no government officials have faced legal repercussions. The report goes a step further, naming some of the alleged perpetrators in Javanroud.
Rabin Rahmani of the Kurdistan Human Rights Network said the "recurring human rights violations" in marginalized regions like Kurdistan and Baluchistan "pave the way for tragedies like those witnessed in Javanrud and Zahedan."
Amini's death sparked protests in Saghez that spread around the country and ultimately posed one of the biggest threats to Iran's clerical establishment since the foundation of the Islamic republic in 1979.
Human rights groups estimate that over 500 protesters were killed by security forces. Thousands were detained, with seven facing execution after what many have termed "show trials."
The report concludes with a call to action, urging the United Nations Fact-Finding Mission on Iran, adopted in November 2022, to probe the Javanrud incidents. It also appeals to global governments to condemn the events in Javanrud and to consider imposing political, economic, and diplomatic sanctions on the Islamic republic.
The human rights groups further recommend the formation of multilateral coalitions to publicly denounce the actions of the Islamic republic, suggesting joint statements at events like the UN General Assembly later this month.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
NATO: No Sign Drone Debris In Romania Was Result Of 'Intentional Attack By Russia'
NATO has no information that the drone debris found on the territory of alliance member Romania was caused by a deliberate Russian attack, NATO's secretary-general has said.
"We don't have any information indicating an intentional attack by Russia, and we are awaiting the outcome of the ongoing investigation," NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg told EU lawmakers in Brussels on September 7.
Ukraine on September 4 said that drones detonated in Romania during an overnight Russian attack on Izmayil, a Danube River port southwest of Odesa that borders Romania.
Since pulling out of the deal that allowed Ukraine to ship grain via the Black Sea, Russia has launched several attacks on Ukrainian ports on the Danube, which has become an alternate route to get Ukrainian agricultural goods to market.
Romanian officials have sent mixed signals on whether their territory was struck by a Russian drone.
Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said on September 5 that the attack was "verified 800 meters from our border, so very, very close."
But on September 6, Defense Minister Angel Tilvar said that pieces of a drone had been found on Romanian territory.
Tilvar told local news channel Antena 3 CNN that parts of what was most likely a drone had been discovered in the eastern Tulcea County, an area of the Danube that forms a natural border between Romania and Ukraine.
Romania briefed its NATO allies on September 6 about the find at a meeting in Brussels.
"The Romanian authorities have confirmed that debris, possibly from a drone, has been found on Romanian soil, close to the border with Ukraine,” NATO spokesman Dylan White said in a statement.
"Allies expressed strong solidarity with Romania," White said. "We continue to monitor the situation closely, and we remain in close contact with our ally, Romania."
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who was visiting Ukraine, discussed the situation in a telephone call with Romanian Foreign Minister Luminita Odobescu, the State Department said.
The two also discussed "additional cooperation to preserve airspace security," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said.
Since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, there has been one other recorded incident of the war spilling into a NATO member state.
That was when a missile struck a farm in Poland, killing two people. Polish officials later said it appeared to be unintentional and that it was likely launched by air defenses in neighboring Ukraine.
With reporting by AP
Kyrgyz Ministry, TikTok In Talks To Halt Move To Ban Social Media Network
The Kyrgyz Culture Ministry is holding talks with officials from TikTok over accessibility to the video-sharing application after the Central Asian nation announced last month it wanted to block access over what it cited was the platform's effect on the mental health of children. "We laid out a condition that the age limit and the adaptation of social network rules to Kyrgyz legislation should be done. They said that it is technically difficult. Talks are ongoing," ministry official Bektur Ibrahimov said on September 7. Some critics have voiced concerns the government is using the move to block free speech and the flow of information. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Armenia's Pashinian Accuses Azerbaijan Of Troop Buildup On Border
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian has accused Azerbaijan of concentrating forces near the border between the two countries amid a fresh spike in tensions between the longtime rivals.
Speaking at a meeting of senior government officials on September 7, Pashinian claimed Azerbaijan was conducting an “ongoing military buildup along the line of contact in Nagorno-Karabakh and the Armenian-Azerbaijan border.”
There was no immediate comment from Azerbaijani officials.
The comments come days after both Azerbaijan and Armenia reported casualties after intense shelling near their common border, northwest of the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, on September 1.
The escalation comes amid a continuing crisis over Nagorno-Karabakh where Yerevan and local ethnic Armenian authorities accuse Baku of continuing its “illegal blockade” of the region, resulting in severe shortages of food, fuel, and other basic products.
With tensions rising, Armenia announced on September 6 that it will host a joint army exercise with the United States next week.
The Armenian Defense Ministry said the purpose of the Sept. 11-20 Eagle Partner 2023 exercise was to prepare its forces to take part in international peacekeeping missions.
A U.S. military spokesperson said 85 U.S. soldiers and 175 Armenians would take part, according to Reuters.
The planned drill comes after Pashinian accused Russia of failing to protect Armenia against what he described as continuing aggression from Azerbaijan.
Russia, which has a military base in Armenia, maintains a peacekeeping force in the region to uphold an agreement that ended a war between Armenia and Azerbaijan in 2020.
On September 7, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the planned joint military drill was unhelpful.
"In this situation, holding such exercises does not contribute to stabilizing the situation in any case and strengthening the atmosphere of mutual trust in the region," Peskov said.
Nagorno-Karabakh, internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan but inhabited primarily by ethnic Armenians, has been a source of conflict between the two Caucasus neighbors since before the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.
With reporting by Reuters
Serbian President's Wife Meets Zelenskiy During Summit In Kyiv
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic's wife, Tamara, met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on September 7 in Kyiv, where she was participating in a summit organized by the Ukrainian first lady, Olena Zelenska. Serbia, a traditional ally of Russia, has said it respects Ukraine's territorial integrity but has also resisted EU pressure to join Western sanctions to punish Moscow for its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Aleksandar Vucic last met Zelenskiy during an informal summit for top officials from nine Balkan countries in Athens, Greece, in late August. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Balkan Service, click here.
- By Current Time
Russian Newspaper Fined For Publishing Articles On Anti-War Protests
A court in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg has fined the Vecherniye Vedomosti newspaper 245,000 rubles (about $2,500) for "discrediting" the Russian Army. The media outlet said on September 7 that it was fined for 15 articles about anti-war protests published between February 24 and February 26, 2022, the initial days of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The newspaper was previously fined for the same articles, which it said reported "only facts" and were published before the law criminalizing the discrediting of the Russian military came into force. The law was adopted after Moscow sent troops into Ukraine and is regularly used against Kremlin critics. To read the original story by Current time, click here.
