U.S. Senators In Kyiv Pledge Support For Ukraine, Warn 'Aggressive' Russia

Three U.S. senators have pledged to advocate for continued support of Ukraine's military and to support its bid for NATO accession. Democratic senators Chris Murphy and Jeanne Shaheen, alongside their Republican colleague Rob Portman, were interviewed by Olena Romevska of RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service in Kyiv on June 2. They also addressed the upcoming summit between U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin as well as the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, the forced landing of a passenger plane in Belarus, and actions against RFE/RL journalists in Russia and Belarus.