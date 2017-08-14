U.S. Military Says Two Soldiers Killed In Northern Iraq

The U.S. military says two of its service members were killed and five others were injured during activities in northern Iraq.

The U.S.-led coalition fighting Islamic State (IS) extremists said on August 13 that initial reports indicate the casualties did not occur as a result of contact with the enemy, although it did not elaborate.

The Amaq news agency, which is linked to IS, claimed rockets fired by the group resulted in several casualties among U.S. troops in northern Iraq.

The agency said the attack targeted a village east of the IS-held town of Tel Afar.

IS fighters have been driven from much of the territory they captured in 2014 from government forces, including the major northern city of Mosul.

But they still control some areas, including Tel Afar, west of Mosul.

The iCasualties.org website, which lists coalition casualties in Iraq and Afghanistan, reports that 11 U.S. soldiers have been killed in Iraq in 2017.

Based on reporting by Reuters, dpa, and AFP