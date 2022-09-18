Accessibility links

Subscribe
All RFE/RL sites
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Armenia

U.S. House Speaker Pelosi Honors Armenian Massacre Victims In Yerevan

U.S. House Speaker Pelosi Honors Armenian Massacre Victims In Yerevan
Embed
U.S. House Speaker Pelosi Honors Armenian Massacre Victims In Yerevan

No media source currently available

0:00 0:01:31 0:00

The speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, laid flowers on September 18 at a Yerevan hilltop monument honoring the nearly 1.5 million Armenians who died during World War I in a campaign of orchestrated violence by Ottoman Turks. The killings have been classified as genocide by a growing number of historians and countries, as well as by the U.S. Congress. Pelosi is the highest-ranking U.S. official to travel to Armenia since the country gained independence from the Soviet Union in 1991.

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG