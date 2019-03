U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller has submitted his long-awaited report on his investigation into Russia's role in the 2016 presidential election.

A letter signed by Attorney General William Barr and released by the Justice Department on March 22 confirmed the report had been received.

The letter, addressed to several top lawmakers in the Senate and House of Representatives, quotes Barr as saying that he could inform Congress of its principal conclusions "as soon as this weekend."

How much of the report is released publicly is now up to Barr, the Justice Department, Congress, and the White House.

Since 2017, Mueller has been examining both Russia's interference in the 2016 campaign, as well as interactions between associates of President Donald Trump and Russian officials.

Mueller has also been examining whether Trump unlawfully tried to obstruct his investigation.

Trump has repeatedly called Mueller's investigation "a witch hunt," and has denied all allegations that he sought to collude with Russian officials.

Russia has also outright denied the conclusions of the U.S. intelligence community that it engaged in a cyber-and-propaganda effort during the 2016 campaign, aimed at bolstering Trump's bid for the presidency.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters that "we look forward to the process taking its course."

With reporting by AP, Reuters, and AFP