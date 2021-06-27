U.S. Military Strikes Iran-Backed Militias In Iraq-Syria Border Area

The U.S. military carried out air strikes against Iran-backed militias in the Iraq-Syria border area, in retaliation for drone attacks by the groups against U.S. personnel and facilities in Iraq.



The Pentagon said on June 27 that President Joe Biden ordered the air strikes on operational and weapons storage facilities used by the militias at two locations in Syria and one location in Iraq.



It said several Iran-backed militia groups, including Kata'ib Hezbollah and Kata'ib Sayyid al-Shuhada, used the facilities.



“As demonstrated by this evening's strikes, President Biden has been clear that he will act to protect U.S. personnel,” the Pentagon said.



“Given the ongoing series of attacks by Iran-backed groups targeting U.S. interests in Iraq, the president directed further military action to disrupt and deter such attacks.”