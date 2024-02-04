Iran
U.S. Forces Hit Another Huthi Target In Yemen, Hours After Attacking Dozens Of Others
U.S. forces said they hit another Huthi target in Yemen overnight, destroying what they said was an “anti-ship cruise missile” site that had threatened Red Sea shipping traffic. The statement by U.S. Central Command, released early on February 4, came hours after the United States and Britain stuck more than three dozen targets in Yemen that officials identified as sites operated by the Iran-backed Huthi rebel group.
The U.S. statement did not identify where the “anti-ship cruise missile” site was located, and said only that U.S. forces acted in “self-defense.”
A spokesman for Huthi fighters, who have fired dozens missiles at commercial ship traffic passing through the Red Sea, earlier said the attacks "will not deter us" and vowed a response.
In the strikes on February 3, U.S. officials said 36 targets in 13 different locations in Yemen had been hit by U.S. F/A-18 jets launched from the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier and by Tomahawk missiles fired by warships in the Red Sea.
They were the latest in a widening campaign by U.S. forces and its allies hitting locations not only Yemen, but also, on February 2, in Syria and Iraq. All the targets are where Iranian-linked proxy groups are believed to be operating, U.S. officials say.
Iran, whose Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps have extensive ties to militias throughout the Middle East, accused the United States of undermining regional stability.
The “attack on Syria and Iraq is an adventurous action and another strategic mistake by the U.S. government, which will have no result other than intensifying tension and instability in the region," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Naser Kanani said.
Iraqi officials have also reacted angrily.
The U.S. response followed an incident on January 28 in Jordan, when a drone hit a U.S. base, killing three American service members. Washington blamed Tehran and its allies operating in Syria and Iraq.
The wider Middle East continues to grapple with the Israeli military operation in Gaza that is aimed at rooting out the U.S. and EU-designated terror group Hamas. Gaza has been devastated by the Israeli onslaught, with outside observers saying tens of thousands of Palestinian civilians have been killed.
Officials in the Middle East, and also some in Washington, D.C., have warned that the expanding U.S. strikes risk sparking a broader war in the region.
U.S., U.K. Launch Fresh Retaliatory Strikes Against Iran-Linked Sites In Yemen
The United States and Britain launched fresh retaliatory strikes against Iran-linked sites late on February 3, hitting 36 Huthi targets in Yemen as they followed through on threats to continue military action against groups that have attacked Western interests in the region.
A U.S. statement said the latest strikes were carried out by ships and warplanes, part of efforts to retaliate following a drone strike in Jordan last month that killed three American service members, an attack Washington blamed on Tehran and its allies operating in Syria and Iraq.
The statement said 13 different locations in Yemen were hit by U.S. F/A-18 jets from the Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier and by U.S. warships in the Red Sea firing Tomahawk missiles.
U.S. officials earlier said they believe air strikes on dozens of Iran-linked sites in Syria and Iraq late on February 2 were successful and U.S. allies expressed support, as Iran, Iraq, and Syria expressed anger amid concerns of widening conflict in the region.
U.S. allies expressed support for the move as Iran, Iraq, and Syria expressed anger amid concerns of widening conflict in the region.
Officials from U.S. allies Britain and Poland issued statements in support of the U.S. actions, citing Washington's right to respond to attacks and warning that Iran proxies were "playing with fire."
Tehran said it "strongly" condemns the air strikes.
Iraq said it summoned the U.S. charge d'affaires in Baghdad to protest.
Reports from Iraq and Syria suggested that around 40 people had been killed in strikes at seven locations, four in Syria and three in Iraq.
Baghdad said earlier that 16 troops of a state security body known as the Popular Mobilization Forces, which includes Iran-backed entities, had been killed. Earlier, it said the dead included civilians.
The head of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, Rami Andulrahman, said 23 guards at targeted sites had been killed.
U.S. President Joe Biden said in a statement released shortly after the attacks that "our response began today," adding: "It will continue at times and places of our choosing."
“The United States does not seek conflict in the Middle East or anywhere else in the world. But let all those who might seek to do us harm know this: If you harm an American, we will respond,” he added.
A British government spokesperson on February 3 condemned alleged Iranian actions in the region as "destabilizing" and reiterated London's "steadfast" alliance with Washington.
"The U.K. and U.S. are steadfast allies," the spokesperson, quoted by Reuters, said. "We wouldn’t comment on their operations, but we support their right to respond to attacks.
The spokesperson added: "We have long condemned Iran’s destabilizing activity throughout the region, including its political, financial, and military support to a number of militant groups."
Another NATO ally, Poland, also condemned Iran and the groups it allegedly sponsors.
"Iran's proxies have played with fire for months and years," Polish Foreign Minister Radek Sikorski said as he arrived for an EU meeting in Brussels, "and it's now burning them."
Iran, whose Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) have extensive ties to some militias in the region, accused the United States of undermining stability.
"Last night's attack on Syria and Iraq is an adventurous action and another strategic mistake by the U.S. government, which will have no result other than intensifying tension and instability in the region," Naser Kanani, a spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, said.
Iraqi Prime Minister Shia al-Sudani accused the U.S.-led military coalition in the region of threatening security and stability in his country and attacking its sovereignty.
His office said the casualties included some civilians among 16 dead and two dozen injured.
Sudani also rejected any suggestion that Washington had coordinated the air strikes with his government.
After a previous U.S. air strike in Baghdad, Sudani asked for the 2,000 or so U.S. troops in Iraq to be withdrawn -- a sensitive bilateral topic.
The Foreign Ministry of Syria called the U.S. actions a path to further conflict.
"What [the United States] committed has served to fuel conflict in the Middle East in a very dangerous way," the ministry said in a statement, according to Reuters.
U.S. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the United States "did inform the Iraqi government prior to the strikes" but did not provide details. He said the attacks lasted about 30 minutes and included B-1 bombers that had flown from the United States.
Lieutenant General Douglas Sims of the U.S. Joint Staff was quoted as saying secondary explosions suggested the strikes had successfully hit weaponry. He also said that planners were aware anyone in those facilities was at risk.
"U.S. military forces struck more than 85 targets, with numerous aircraft to include long-range bombers flown from United States," U.S. Central Command said, adding that it had struck "command and control operations, centers, intelligence centers, rockets, and missiles, and unmanned aerial vehicle storages, and logistics and munition supply chain facilities of militia groups and their IRGC sponsors who facilitated attacks against U.S. and Coalition forces."
U.S. officials have said that the deadly January 28 attack in Jordan carried the "footprints" of Tehran-sponsored Kataib Hizballah militia in Iraq and vowed to hold those responsible to account at a time and place of Washington’s choosing, most likely in Syria or Iraq.
On January 31, Kataib Hizballah extremists in Iraq announced a "suspension" of operations against U.S. forces. The group said the pause was meant to prevent "embarrassing" the Iraqi government and hinted that the drone attack had been linked to the U.S. support of Israel in the war in Gaza.
Biden has been under pressure from opposition Republicans to take a harder line against Iran following the Jordan attack, but said earlier this week that "I don't think we need a wider war in the Middle East. That's not what I'm looking for."
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has said Tehran "will not start any war, but if anyone wants to bully us, they will receive a strong response."
The Associated Press quoted a spokesman for the Iran-backed Harakat al-Nujaba militia in Iraq as saying "every action elicits a reaction" but also adding that "we do not wish to escalate or widen regional tensions." He said most of the sites bombed were "devoid of fighters and military personnel" at the time.
The clashes between U.S. forces and Iran-backed militia have come against the background of an intense four-month military campaign in Gaza Strip against the U.S.- and EU-designated terrorist group Hamas after a Hamas attack killed at least 1,200 people in Israel, most of them civilians.
The Iran-backed Huthi rebels hit in Yemen on February 3 have also waged attacks on international shipping in the region in what they call an effort to target Israeli vessels and demonstrate support for Palestinians.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is traveling to his fifth round of crisis talks in the region from February 3-8, with visits reportedly planned to Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, Israel, and the West Bank in an effort to promote a release of hostages taken by Hamas in its brutal October 7 raids.
U.S. Launches Retaliatory Strikes On Iranian-Linked Sites In Syria, Iraq
U.S. forces have launched multiple strikes against dozens of Iranian-linked sites in Syria and Iraq, U.S. officials said on February 2, in retaliation for a drone attack in Jordan that killed three U.S. service members on January 28 and which Washington blamed on Tehran.
"Our response began today. It will continue at times and places of our choosing," U.S. President Joe Biden said in a statement released shortly afterward.
"The United States does not seek conflict in the Middle East or anywhere else in the world. But let all those who might seek to do us harm know this: If you harm an American, we will respond," he added.
The U.K.-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor, which has extensive contacts inside Syria, said at least 18 pro-Iranian fighters had been killed in a strike in Syria.
"At least 18 pro-Iran fighters have been killed in strikes in eastern Syria likely carried out by the Unites States," it said, adding that three "non-Syrians" were among those killed in strikes near Mayadin in Syria.
U.S. Central Command earlier confirmed the strikes, saying its forces "conducted air strikes in Iraq and Syria against Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force and affiliated militia groups."
"U.S. military forces struck more than 85 targets, with numerous aircraft to include long-range bombers flown from United States," it said on social media.
"The facilities that were struck included command and control operations, centers, intelligence centers, rockets, and missiles, and unmanned aerial vehicle storages, and logistics and munition supply chain facilities of militia groups and their IRGC sponsors who facilitated attacks against U.S. and Coalition forces," it added.
U.S. officials later called the action "successful" and said all aircraft returned safely to their bases.
Syrian state media said that "American aggression" had caused a number of casualties in several sites in Syria's desert areas along the border with Iraq.
An Iraqi military spokesman also assailed what he called a violation of Iraqi sovereignty. The Pentagon still bases about 2,000 troops in Iraq, and any U.S. military action there is a sensitive issue with the government in Baghdad.
U.S. officials have said the deadly January 28 attack in Jordan carried the "footprints" of the Tehran-sponsored Kataib Hizballah militia in Iraq and vowed to hold those responsible to account at a time and place of Washington's choosing, most likely in Syria or Iraq.
On January 31, Kataib Hizballah extremists in Iraq announced a "suspension" of operations against U.S. forces. The group said the pause was meant to prevent "embarrassing" the Iraqi government and hinted that the drone attack had been linked to the U.S. support of Israel in the war in Gaza.
U.S. President Joe Biden has been under pressure from opposition Republicans to take a harder line against Iran following the Jordan attack.
When asked by reporters in Florida on January 30 if he had decided on how to respond to the attack, Biden said, "Yes."
"I don't think we need a wider war in the Middle East. That's not what I'm looking for," he added.
Biden on February 2 witnessed the return to the United States of the remains of the three soldiers killed in Jordan at a service at the Dover Air Force Base, Delaware.
Iran Says It's 'Not Looking For War,' But Is Ready For One
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has said during a trip to an impoverished southern region that Tehran is not looking for military conflict but would respond forcefully to any country that threatens the Islamic republic.
"We will not start any war, but if anyone wants to bully us, they will receive a strong response," Raisi said in a televised speech on February 2 in Hormozgan Province, located along the Gulf of Oman.
Raisi's comments were the latest from officials this week that signaled Iran’s openness to a diplomatic resolution to rising tensions with the United States but which also projected the Islamic republic as a powerful country unafraid to hit back if attacked.
The twinned messaging, including by Iran's foreign minister and the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), came before the United States carried out air strikes late on February 2 on dozens of Iranian-linked sites in Syria and Iraq in retaliation for the killing of three U.S. troops stationed at a base in Jordan in a January 28 drone attack, which also wounded more than 40 people.
While the Pentagon did not initially say who was responsible for the attack, Washington later blamed the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella group of Iranian-backed militias that includes Kataib Hizbollah. The groups are part of Iran's so-called "axis of resistance" against Israel and the West whose members have attacked Israeli and U.S. targets in opposition to Israel's ongoing war in the Gaza Strip.
Amid earlier speculation that the U.S. response to the attack on its base in Jordan could include strikes on Iran itself, the U.S. outlet CBS News on February 1 quoted unidentified U.S. officials as saying that Washington had approved plans to strike targets -- including Iranian personnel and facilities -- in Syria and Iraq. U.S. forces have come under attack by Iranian-backed militants in those countries where IRGC forces are also present.
At the start of his visit to Hormozgan, Raisi attended an exhibition of the naval and technological capabilities of the IRGC, the elite branch of the Iranian military that has launched recent missile strikes that were seen as a warning to Israel and the United States.
The exhibition, held under the slogan "We Can," showed enemies that they would "never be able" to harm Iran, according to the semiofficial Mehr news agency.
"The enemy does not have the ability to act against the Islamic republic," Raisi was quoted as saying. "Because they know our forces are powerful and capable."
During a later public address in Hormozgan, Raisi said that Iran's military might was not a threat to any country but was a powerful security guarantor that its allies in the region could depend on.
Raisi described the weapons he had seen at the IRGC exhibition as evidence of Iran's status as a "deterrent power."
The United States has repeatedly said that it seeks to de-escalate tensions in the Middle East and is not pursuing a war with Iran.
U.S. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby reiterated that message during a press briefing on January 31 in which he also said Washington had obligations to protect U.S. troops and facilities in the region.
"We will have to do -- we will do what we need to do -- to make sure that that those responsible are held properly accountable," Kirby said, repeating that Washington believed the Iran-backed Islamic Resistance in Iraq "planned, resourced, and facilitated" the deadly attack on U.S. troops in Jordan.
He also said that Kaitab Hizballah, which this week announced that it was suspending attacks against the United States, was "not the only group that has been attacking our troops and our facilities in Iraq and Syria."
When asked whether Iran, which has no official diplomatic ties with the United States, had conveyed a message that Tehran was not interested in escalating tensions, Kirby said: "I don't have any private communications with Iran."
On February 2, Raisi said that the United States had first suggested that a "military option was on the table" but that "now they say they have no intention of a conflict with Iran."
The comments echoed those made earlier by high-ranking Iranian officials and military leaders who weighed in on the prospect of an impending U.S. strike.
The messaging came amid reports that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had advised an emergency meeting of the Supreme National Security Council this week to avoid a war with the United States and distance Iran from partners and proxies who killed Americans, but to prepare to strike back if Iran was hit itself.
Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, who has broadly called for diplomacy to reduce tensions in the Middle East, was quoted by the reformist Shargh daily as telling a government meeting that "America should stop the language of threats...and focus on a political solution."
"Iran's response in the face of threats will be decisive and immediate," he added.
IRGC commander Hossein Salami on January 31 shrugged off what Iranian state media referred to as the "threatening rhetoric against Iran," saying the United States and Iran "know each other."
"We will not let any threat remain unanswered," Salami said at a gathering in Tehran. "We are not looking for a war, but are not afraid of war either."
U.S. Slaps Sanctions On Iranian Firms, Individuals Involved In Drones, Revolutionary Guard
The U.S. Treasury on February 2 slapped fresh sanctions on a network of four companies based in Iran and Hong Kong for involvement in providing materials and sensitive technology for Iran's ballistic missile and unmanned-aerial-vehicle programs, including the Shahed class of drones used by Russia against Ukraine. The Treasury said it has also slapped sanctions on six officials of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corp's Cyber-Electronic Command "for malicious cyber-activities against critical infrastructure in the United States and elsewhere."
Iranian 'Spy Ship' In Spotlight As U.S. Seeks Retaliation Against Tehran
Since a Tehran-backed militia in Iraq killed three U.S. soldiers in a drone trike in Jordan, there has been mounting speculation about how Washington might retaliate against Iran.
While unnamed U.S. officials speaking to the media have ruled out a direct strike on Iranian territory, they have suggested that Washington could attack Iranian targets in Iraq or Syria, or naval assets in the region.
Media reports suggest one target could be the Behshad, an Iranian vessel in the Red Sea that experts believe is a spy ship that is operated by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) and provides intelligence to Iranian-backed Huthi rebels in Yemen. Tehran maintains that it is a cargo ship.
The Huthis have attacked commercial shipping in the key global trade route in recent months, in a move that has triggered retaliatory U.S. and U.K. air strikes.
Experts say the United States is unlikely to hit the Behshad, which would be viewed by Iran as a major escalation and could trigger a direct confrontation between Washington and Tehran.
Repurposed Cargo Ship
Built in 1999, the Behshad was constructed as a cargo ship. But it only attracted wider attention in 2021, when it replaced another vessel -- the Saviz -- in the Red Sea.
The Saviz had long been suspected of helping to smuggle weapons and provide intelligence to the Huthis, but it had to be towed back to Iran after a mysterious explosion.
Aurora Intel, an open-source intelligence group that monitors the Behshad via satellite imagery, told RFE/RL that the vessel has remained largely stationery in the Red Sea since it replaced the Saviz.
The group said the Behshad had switched off its Automatic Identification System (AIS) -- meaning it was not broadcasting its location -- and was being guarded by Iranian Navy vessels.
The Iranian Navy has maintained a presence in the Red Sea for years. Currently, two Iranian warships -- the IRIS Alborz and IRIS Bushehr -- are believed to be located close to the Behshad.
Aurora Intel said that small boats regularly visit the Behshad.
“Why would you constantly have small vessels going back and forth from a cargo vessel that is monitored by the navy?” the group asked. “They are moving people, not cargo.”
Aurora Intel said the Behshad turned on its AIS transponder on January 3, a day before it departed its position in the Red Sea, moving south and through the Bab al-Mandeb Strait to the Gulf of Aden.
Since January 11, it has been in a holding pattern just 100 kilometers east of the port of Djibouti, according to the ship-tracking and maritime intelligence service MariTrace.
“Not only is this a less suitable position for disembarking security teams protecting Iranian vessels through a danger zone, [but] it also coincided with an increase in Huthi attacks in the Gulf of Aden,” Jeremy Binnie, a Middle East defense specialist at the global intelligence company Janes, told RFE/RL.
Many of the Huthis’ drone and missile attacks on commercial vessels have occurred in the Gulf of Aden.
“Keep in mind that the Huthis don’t control any coastline on the Gulf of Aden, making it far harder for them to find and verify the ships they want to target there,” he said. “Using a ship [like the Behshad] as a near-permanent observation post would help greatly in this situation.”
Iranian officials and state media have been tight-lipped about the Behshad. But a little-known entity that calls itself the Center for Combating Online Rumors, which appears to be run by a group of pro-government Iranian journalists, said the Behshad “can be of great help” to the Huthis to “punish the aggressors.”
Unlikely Target For The U.S.
Some circles in the United States have called on Washington to strike the Behshad after the Huthis started targeting commercial vessels linked to Israel in November.
The Huthis say they are striking Israeli-linked ships in support of Palestinians following the October outbreak of the war between Israel and Hamas, which is designated as a terrorist organization by the United States and the European Union.
Israel launched an offensive in Gaza that has killed thousands of people in the Palestinian enclave in retaliation to a Hamas-led attack on Israel on October 7 that killed some 1,200 people, mostly civilians.
Since last month, the Huthis have expanded their targets to include U.S.- and British-linked vessels in response to U.S. and U.K. air strikes on Huthi positions in Yemen.
The calls to strike the Behshad have only grown since the Tehran-sponsored Kataib Hizballah militia carried out a drone strike on a U.S. outpost, known as Tower 22, in Jordan on January 29, which killed three soldiers and injured dozens of service members.
U.S. media, citing officials, have said Washington’s response will come in waves and can take weeks. The targets, they say, include Iranian-backed militias and Iranian assets outside Iran.
While observers believe Washington is likely to strike IRGC targets in Iraq and Syria, some have not ruled out attacks against Tehran’s navy assets.
But experts say the Behshad is an unlikely target.
"My sense is that both Iran and the U.S. are seeking to avoid a direct military confrontation," said Raz Zimmt, a senior researcher at the Israel-based Institute for National Security Studies (INSS). "Therefore, hitting this ship, particularly in response to the activities of Iraqi militias, might be perceived as a disproportionate reaction."
Binnie said any U.S. attack on the Behshad would lead to "allegations that it is doing what the Huthis are doing -- illegally attacking commercial ships."
Binnie added that the United States could make the Behshad a “legitimate target in time of war” by releasing intelligence to make the case that it was being used for military purposes, “but that would effectively represent a direct attack on the Iranian military.”
And if Washington hit the Behshad, Iran would find itself in a conundrum, according to Zimmt.
"Iran has usually tried to respond directly in such cases,” he said. “But… the Iranian dilemma will be very difficult due to Tehran's concern over the possibility of a U.S. response."
Binnie suggested the United States could reduce the threat posed by the Behshad without using force.
"Perhaps the better way to neutralize Behshad is by using what militaries call 'non-kinetic' means, most obviously by jamming its communications so it cannot pass intelligence to the Huthis on land," he said.
This could already be happening, Binnie stated, but that would mean dedicating assets, such as naval vessels or aircraft, to the job "that could not then be used elsewhere."
Coalition Urges UN Rights Official To Delay Iran Visit Saying She Won't See The 'Truth'
A coalition of rights activists and writers have penned an open letter to Nada Al-Nashif, the UN deputy high commissioner for human rights, urging her to reconsider her planned visit to Iran saying the government will not allow her to see the "truth" about the situation in the country.
Al-Nashif is scheduled to visit Iran from February 2 to February 5 and focus on women's rights and the death penalty, two issues that have sparked civil unrest for months, leading to a brutal crackdown by authorities.
"We firmly believe that OHCHR has a responsibility not to let its legitimate engagement activities be instrumentalized to undermine other mechanisms that are critical to the promotion and protection of human rights in Iran. To avoid this, we urge you to reconsider the timing of this visit," the letter says.
In November 2022, the Geneva-based UNHRC formed a fact-finding committee to investigate human rights violations amid a violent crackdown on anti-government protests that erupted over the death of Mahsa Amini.
The resolution provides for an independent investigative mission to document human rights violations in Iran in the context of the protests, which erupted in mid-September after Amini died while being held by police for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.
The letter said any visit by officials should wait until the results of the UN Human Rights Council's fact-finding committee are released in March.
"This visit would take place amid an alarming surge in executions.... The visit would also take place in a context marked by the deadly, violent and unlawful repression of the nationwide Women, Life, Freedom movement, and the aggravation of degrading and discriminatory legislations and policies targeting women and girls," the coalition letter said.
"Informed by past experiences, we can anticipate that Iranian authorities will attempt to instrumentalize their formal engagement with your office and use it as a propaganda tool to undermine support for these existing and very needed monitoring, reporting and investigative mechanisms established by the Human Rights Council."
Despite the calls, Marta Hurtado, a spokeswoman for the UN Human Rights Office, defended Al-Nashif's visit telling RFE/RL’s Radio Farda that the goal is to explore "opportunities to improve the human rights situation in Iran."
But the activists questioned whether the UN delegation will see beyond what the authorities want them to while at the same time pointing out that citizen-journalist video reports, written accounts from victims and activists, and evidence have already been submitted to relevant UN bodies to illustrate the situation on the ground.
"Which humanity and rights are you going to observe in Iran? Are you coming to see the batons that have crushed the skulls of hundreds of Iranian youths over the past year? Or to see the nooses that break the necks of our young people every day? Or to witness the eyes of our beautiful young girls and boys blinded by the pellets of the repressive forces last year?" the letter asks.
Iranian LGBTQ organizations also demanded the cancellation of Al-Nashif's visit, emphasizing that the trip under the current conditions could be seen as legitimizing a regime that has systematically oppressed sexual and gender minorities for years.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Bulgaria Grants Asylum To Iranian Who Feared Death At Home If Deported
Bulgaria has granted asylum to Iranian citizen Alireza Beigi, who says he was given a death sentence in absentia in his homeland for renouncing Islam in favor of Christianity. Beigi fled to Bulgaria in 2022 but his initial request for asylum was rejected, and he was threatened with deportation. However, he applied a second time in 2023 after learning that he had been sentenced to death, submitting a petition in his defense signed by 2,600 people. Bulgarian authorities agreed his life was in danger and on January 31, granted him asylum. To read the full story by RFE/RL's Bulgarian Service, please click here.
U.S. Charges Four Chinese Nationals For Exporting Banned Electronics To Iran
The United States has charged four Chinese nationals with illegally exporting dual-use U.S. electronic components to Iran over several years. The four individuals smuggled the technology via China and Hong Kong to entities affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) and the Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics (MODAFL), the U.S. Justice Department said in a January 31 statement. From May 2007 to July 2020, the four individuals allegedly exported items used in the production of unmanned aerial vehicles, ballistic missile systems, and other technology with military end uses to sanctioned Iranian entities. The four face up to 20 years in prison if found guilty.
Iranian Father Arrested For Murdering Teenage Son Over 'Feminine' Behavior and Makeup
An Iranian man is being held for allegedly murdering his 17-year-old son over what he called the teenager's "feminine" behavior and makeup, in a case that has put the plight of the Islamic nation's LGBT community in the spotlight once again.
According to the Rokna news agency, the father, distressed by his son's conduct in the northwestern city of Tabriz, confessed to the crime after contacting the police, citing his "disgrace" as the motive.
In an interview with the agency, the father mentioned his inability to face family and friends due to the behavior of his son, who was identified only as Parsa. The father said he felt publicly shamed and claimed, "everyone pointed fingers at us."
Violence against sexual minorities by family members is not uncommon in the Islamic republic, where senior officials often address them with derogatory terms, such as "inhuman" or "sick," fanning homophobic sentiment.
According to a 2020 poll published by the 6rang advocacy group, 62 percent of LGBT members surveyed in Iran had said that they had experienced one or more forms of violence by their immediate family. Nearly 30 percent of them complained of sexual violence, while 77 percent said they had been subjected to physical violence.
The pressure and persecution force many members of Iran's LGBT community to flee the country, while many others undergo sex-reassignment surgery (SRS). Iran is the only Islamic country where SRS is recognized.
In a report to the UN Human Rights Council, Javid Rahman, the UN special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Iran, criticized the use of "conversion therapy" for sexual minorities as torture.
The report expressed concern about practices like "electroshock therapy" and "forced hormone injections or administration of strong medications" to homosexual, bisexual, and transgender children in Iran.
Parsa, who's sexual orientation remains unclear, was sent to "psychotherapy" and was hospitalized, his father said, claiming that living with the teenager was beyond his and his family's endurance.
In a similar case in 2021 that gained international headlines, Alireza Fazeli Monfared was murdered by family members over his sexual orientation before he could flee to Turkey.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
China In Eurasia Briefing: The Red Sea Crisis And China's New Game In The Middle East
Welcome back to the China In Eurasia Briefing, an RFE/RL newsletter tracking China's resurgent influence from Eastern Europe to Central Asia.
I'm RFE/RL correspondent Reid Standish and here's what I'm following right now.
As Huthi rebels continue their assault on commercial shipping in the Red Sea, the deepening crisis is posing a fresh test for China’s ambitions of becoming a power broker in the Middle East – and raising questions about whether Beijing can help bring the group to bay.
Finding Perspective: U.S. officials have been asking China to urge Tehran to rein in Iran-backed Huthis, but according to the Financial Times, American officials say that they have seen no signs of help.
Still, Washington keeps raising the issue. In weekend meetings with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Bangkok, U.S. national-security adviser Jake Sullivan again asked Beijing to use its “substantial leverage with Iran” to play a “constructive role” in stopping the attacks.
Reuters, citing Iranian officials, reported on January 26 that Beijing urged Tehran at recent meetings to pressure the Huthis or risk jeopardizing business cooperation with China in the future.
There are plenty of reasons to believe that China would want to bring the attacks to an end. The Huthis have disrupted global shipping, stoking fears of global inflation and even more instability in the Middle East.
This also hurts China’s bottom line. The attacks are raising transport costs and jeopardizing the tens of billions of dollars that China has invested in nearby Egyptian ports.
Why It Matters: The current crisis raises some complex questions for China’s ambitions in the Middle East.
If China decides to pressure Iran, it’s unknown how much influence Tehran actually has over Yemen’s Huthis. Iran backs the group and supplies them with weapons, but it’s unclear if they can actually control and rein them in, as U.S. officials are calling for.
But the bigger question might be whether this calculation looks the same from Beijing.
China might be reluctant to get too involved and squander its political capital with Iran on trying to get the Huthis to stop their attacks, especially after the group has announced that it won’t attack Chinese ships transiting the Red Sea.
Beijing is also unlikely to want to bring an end to something that’s hurting America’s interests arguably more than its own at the moment.
U.S. officials say they’ll continue to talk with China about helping restore trade in the Red Sea, but Beijing might decide that it has more to gain by simply stepping back.
Three More Stories From Eurasia
1. ‘New Historical Heights’ For China And Uzbekistan
Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoev made a landmark three-day visit to Beijing, where he met with Xi, engaged with Chinese business leaders, and left with an officially upgraded relationship as the Central Asian leader increasingly looks to China for his economic future.
The Details: As I reported here, Mirziyoev left Uzbekistan looking to usher in a new era and returned with upgraded diplomatic ties as an “all-weather” partner with China.
The move to elevate to an “all-weather comprehensive strategic partnership” from a “comprehensive strategic partnership” doesn’t come with any formal benefits, but it’s a clear sign from Mirziyoev and Xi on where they want to take the relationship between their two countries.
Before going to China for the January 23-25 trip, Mirziyoev signed a letter praising China’s progress in fighting poverty and saying he wanted to develop a “new long-term agenda” with Beijing that will last for “decades.”
Beyond the diplomatic upgrade, China said it was ready to expand cooperation with Uzbekistan across the new energy vehicle industry chain, as well as in major projects such as photovoltaics, wind power, and hydropower.
Xi and Mirzoyoev also spoke about the long-discussed China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway, with the Chinese leader saying that work should begin as soon as possible, athough no specifics were offered and there are reportedly still key disputes over how the megaproject will be financed.
2. The Taliban’s New Man In Beijing
In a move that could lay the groundwork for more diplomatic engagement with China, Xi received diplomatic credentials from the Taliban’s new ambassador in Beijing on January 25.
What You Need To Know: Mawlawi Asadullah Bilal Karimi was accepted as part of a ceremony that also received the credential letters of 42 new envoys. Karimi was named as the new ambassador to Beijing on November 24 but has now formally been received by Xi, which is another installment in the slow boil toward recognition that’s under way.
No country formally recognizes the Taliban administration in Afghanistan, but China – along with other countries such as Pakistan, Russia, and Turkmenistan – have appointed their own envoys to Kabul and have maintained steady diplomatic engagement with the group since it returned to power in August 2021.
Formal diplomatic recognition for the Taliban still looks to be far off, but this move highlights China’s strategy of de-facto recognition that could see other countries following its lead, paving the way for formal ties down the line.
3. China’s Tightrope With Iran and Pakistan
Air strikes and diplomatic sparring between Iran and Pakistan raised difficult questions for China and its influence in the region, as I reported here.
Both Islamabad and Tehran have since moved to mend fences, with their foreign ministers holding talks on January 29. But the incident put the spotlight on what China would do if two of its closest partners entered into conflict against one another.
What It Means: The tit-for-tat strikes hit militant groups operating in each other’s territory. After a tough exchange, both countries quickly cooled their rhetoric – culminating in the recent talks held in Islamabad.
And while Beijing has lots to lose in the event of a wider conflict between two of its allies, it appeared to remain quiet, with only a formal offer to mediate if needed.
Abdul Basit, an associate research fellow at Singapore's S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies, told me this approach reflects how China “shies away from situations like this,” in part to protect its reputation in case it intervenes and then fails.
Michael Kugelman, the director of the Wilson Center's South Asia Institute, added that, despite Beijing’s cautious approach, China has shown a willingness to mediate when opportunity strikes, pointing to the deal it helped broker between Iran and Saudi Arabia in March.
“It looks like the Pakistanis and the Iranians had enough in their relationship to ease tensions themselves,” he told me. “So [Beijing] might be relieved now, but that doesn't mean they won't step up if needed.”
Across The Supercontinent
China’s Odd Moment: What do the fall of the Soviet Union and China's slowing economy have in common? The answer is more than you might think.
Listen to the latest episode of the Talking China In Eurasia podcast, where we explore how China's complicated relationship with the Soviet Union is shaping the country today.
Invite Sent. Now What? Ukraine has invited Xi to participate in a planned “peace summit” of world leaders in Switzerland, Reuters reported, in a gathering tied to the second anniversary of Russia’s invasion.
Blocked, But Why? China has suspended issuing visas to Lithuanian citizens. Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis confirmed the news and told Lithuanian journalists that “we have been informed about this. No further information has been provided.”
More Hydro Plans: Kyrgyzstan’s Ministry of Energy and the China National Electric Engineering Company signed a memorandum of cooperation on January 24 to build a cascade of power plants and a new thermal power plant.
One Thing To Watch
There’s no official word, but it’s looking like veteran diplomat Liu Jianchao is the leading contender to become China’s next foreign minister.
Wang Yi was reassigned to his old post after Qin Gang was abruptly removed as foreign minister last summer, and Wang is currently holding roles as both foreign minister and the more senior position of director of the Chinese Communist Party Central Committee Foreign Affairs Commission Office.
Liu has limited experience engaging with the West but served stints at the Communist Party’s anti-corruption watchdog and currently heads a party agency traditionally tasked with building ties with other communist states.
It also looks like he’s being groomed for the role. He recently completed a U.S. tour, where he met with top officials and business leaders, and has also made visits to the Middle East.
Iraqi Militants 'Suspend' Actions Against U.S. As Washington Mulls Response To Drone Strike
An Iraqi militant group backed by Iran suspected of being behind a drone strike that killed three U.S. soldiers in Jordan has announced a "suspension" of operations against U.S. forces as Washington said it had decided how to respond to the attack but did not elaborate.
The Kataib Hizballah militia said the pause was meant to prevent "embarrassing" the Iraqi government and hinted that the drone attack had been linked to U.S. support of Israel in the war in Gaza.
"As we announce the suspension of military and security operations against the occupation forces -- in order to prevent embarrassment of the Iraqi government -- we will continue to defend our people in Gaza in other ways," Kataib Hizballah Secretary-General Abu Hussein al-Hamidawi said in a statement late on January 30.
Three U.S. soldiers were killed by a drone strike in Jordan on January 28 that the Pentagon said carried the "footprints" of the Tehran-sponsored Kataib Hizballah militia, although Washington has not yet conclusively determined that the group was behind the attack.
The group's statement was met with skepticism by the Pentagon, with spokesman Pat Ryder saying, "Actions speak louder than words," before adding, "There will be consequences."
When asked by reporters in Florida on January 30 if he had decided on how to respond to the attack, President Joe Biden said "yes," without elaborating on the planned U.S. move.
"I don't think we need a wider war in the Middle East. That's not what I'm looking for," he added.
The attacks are certain to intensify political pressure in the United States on Biden -- who is in an election year -- to retaliate against Iranian interests in the region, possibly in Iraq or Syria, analysts say.
Many observers have expressed fears of a widening conflict in the Middle East after war broke out in Gaza following the October 7 attacks on Israel by Hamas, which has been designated a terrorist group by Washington and the European Union.
At least 1,200 people were killed in those assaults, leading to Israel's retaliatory actions that, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza, have killed more than 26,000 Palestinians.
U.S. forces in Iraq and Syria have reportedly come under attack more than 165 times since October 7. Most of the attacks have been claimed by the so-called Islamic Resistance in Iraq -- an umbrella alliance of hard-line Shi'ite militias backed by Tehran.
Experts say Kataib Hizballah is one of the most powerful groups in the Islamic Resistance in Iraq.
Details of the attack in Jordan remain unclear, but a U.S. official said the enemy drone may have been confused with a U.S.-launched drone returning to the military site near the Syrian border and was therefore not shot down.
The official, who requested anonymity, said preliminary reports indicated the enemy drone was flying at a low level at the same time a U.S. drone was returning to the base, known as Tower 22.
Amid reports that the drone used in the attack was made in Iran, the Foreign Ministry in Tehran denied it had any link with the incident, calling the accusations "baseless."
Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said that "resistance groups" in the region did not take orders from Tehran, though Western countries accuse Iran of helping arm, train, and fund such groups.
With reporting by RFE/RL's Radio Farda, Reuters, and AP
Prominent Tehran Bookstore Closed By Police Over Hijab Enforcement
A prominent bookstore in the Iranian capital, Tehran, has been closed down for failing to enforce mandatory hijab rules for some of its female customers.
The popular publishing house Saless was cited on January 30 for infractions by the Public Places Authority, which led to the immediate closure of its bookstore, according to the Saless Publication's official Instagram account.
The incident highlights a continued clampdown on public, commercial, and tourist venues, hundreds of which have been shut recently due to what authorities deemed as noncompliance with hijab regulations.
Anger over the suppression of human rights, and women's rights in particular, has boiled over since September 2022 when 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died while in police custody. She was being held for an alleged violation of the hijab law, which makes it compulsory for women and girls over the age of 9 to cover their heads when out in public.
While the protests appear to have waned, resistance to the hijab remains strong, as it is seen now as a symbol of the state's repression of women and the deadly crackdown on society.
The campaign against the compulsory hijab has grown so widespread that Abdolhossein Khosropanah, the secretary of the Supreme Council of the Cultural Revolution, conceded last year that while women defying the hijab law should technically be arrested, the large numbers of women involved make such mass detentions unfeasible.
The authorities have broadened their crackdown, shutting down businesses, restaurants, cafes, and in some cases pharmacies due to the failure of owners or managers to enforce Islamic laws and hijab rules.
In the face of the unrest, some religious and government figures have repeatedly advocated a tougher stance by the government against offenders.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
U.S. Names Three Soldiers Killed In Jordan Attack, Points Finger At Iranian-Backed Militia
The United States has released the names of the three American soldiers killed by a drone strike in Jordan that Washington has blamed on Iranian-backed forces and vowed to respond to the attack, which the Pentagon said carried the "footprints" of the Tehran-sponsored Kataib Hizballah militia.
The youngest of the three U.S. troops killed in the attack was 23-year-old Specialist Breonna Alexsondria Moffett, the Pentagon said, naming the other two as Specialist Kennedy Ladon Sanders, 24, and Sergeant William Jerome Rivers, 46.*
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on January 29 doubled down on earlier vows by President Joe Biden to hold responsible those behind the drone attack, which also injured dozens of personnel, many of whom are being treated for traumatic brain injuries, according to the Pentagon.
"Let me start with my outrage and sorrow [for] the deaths of three brave U.S. troops in Jordan and for the other troops who were wounded," Austin told a Pentagon briefing. "The president and I will not tolerate attacks on U.S. forces and we will take all necessary actions to defend the U.S. and our troops."
Later, White House national-security spokesman John Kirby told reporters that “we are not looking for a war with Iran." He added, though, that the drone attack "was escalatory, make no mistake about it, and it requires a response."
During a briefing on January 29, Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh said the latest attack carried the "footprints" of the Iran-backed Kataib Hizballah, which is one of the elite Iraqi armed factions with close ties to Iran.
Experts say Kataib Hizballah is the most powerful group of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella alliance of hard-line Shi'ite militias that have claimed more than 150 attacks on U.S. forces since the Gaza war began.
A day earlier, Biden said U.S. officials had assessed that one of several Iran-backed groups was responsible for the attack and vowed to respond at a time of Washington’s choosing.
"While we are still gathering the facts of this attack, we know it was carried out by radical Iran-backed militant groups operating in Syria and Iraq," Biden said.
Details of the attack remained unclear, but a U.S. official said the enemy drone may have been confused with a U.S.-launched drone returning to the military site near the Syrian border and was therefore not shot down.
The official, who requested anonymity, said preliminary reports indicate the enemy drone was flying at a low level at the same time a U.S. drone was returning to the base, known as Tower 22.
Iran on January 29 denied it had any link with the attack, with the Foreign Ministry in Tehran calling the accusations "baseless."
Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said that "resistance groups" in the region do not take orders from Tehran, though Western nations accuse the country of helping arm, train, and fund such groups.
Earlier, Iran's Permanent Mission to the United Nations said, "Iran had no connection and had nothing to do with the attack on the U.S. base."
Jordan condemned what it called a "terrorist attack" on a military site, saying it was cooperating with the United States to fortify its border defenses.
The attack is certain to intensify political pressure in the United States on Biden -- who is in an election year -- to retaliate against Iranian interests in the region, possibly in Iraq or Syria, analysts say.
Many observers have expressed fears of a widening conflict in the Middle East after war broke out in Gaza following the October 7 attack on Israel by Hamas, which has been deemed a terrorist organization by the United States and the European Union. At least 1,200 were killed in those assaults, leading to Israel's retaliatory actions that, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza, have killed more than 26,000 Palestinians.
Because of its support for Israel, U.S. forces have been the target of Islamist groups in the Middle East, including Iran-backed Huthi rebels based in Yemen and militia groups in Iraq who are also supported by Tehran.
On January 24, the United States and Britain announced a set of coordinated sanctions against 11 officials with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) for alleged connections to a criminal network that has targeted foreign dissidents and Iranian regime opponents for “numerous assassinations and kidnapping” at the behest of the Iranian Ministry of Intelligence and Security (MOIS).
A statement by the British Foreign Office said the sanctions are designed “to tackle the domestic threat posed by the Iranian regime, which seeks to export repression, harassment, and coercion against journalists and human rights defenders” in Britain, the United States, and elsewhere.
British Foreign Secretary David Cameron said the latest sanctions packages "exposes the roles of the Iranian officials and gangs involved in activity aimed to undermine, silence, and disrupt the democratic freedoms we value in the U.K."
"The U.K. and U.S. have sent a clear message – we will not tolerate this threat," he added.
CORRECTION: This story has been updated to reflect that the youngest of the three fallen U.S. soldiers was Breonna Alexsondria Moffett, not Kennedy Ladon Sanders.
With reporting by RFE/RL's Radio Farda, Reuters, and AP
Iranian Principal Accused Of Beating 11-Year-Old Schoolgirl After Her Hijab Slipped Off
An elementary school principal beat an 11-year-old Iranian girl for allegedly not adhering to the country’s hijab law because her head scarf slipped off while she was helping during gym class, according to local media.
"My daughter was collecting the sports gear in class when her head scarf unintentionally slipped off," the Tehran-based Etemad newspaper quoted the victim's mother as saying on January 28. The girl's name was not released. "The principal reacted violently, beating her around the neck."
The mother said she filed a complaint with police over the assault, which she said has caused panic attacks and severe anxiety for her child, who has since missed several weeks of school.
The Iranian Forensic Medicine organization confirmed there were signs of physical harm to the girl and suggested compensation and a “need for psychological therapy to address the emotional trauma inflicted on the young girl.”
The hijab, or Islamic head scarf, became compulsory for women and girls over the age of 9 in 1981, two years after the Islamic Revolution in Iran. The move triggered protests that were swiftly crushed by the new authorities.
Many women have flouted the rule over the years and pushed the boundaries of what officials say is acceptable clothing.
Iran's schools, particularly girls' schools, became focal points for unrest involving the hijab after the September 2022 death of Mahsa Amini while in police custody for a violation allegedly related to her head scarf.
The government responded again by cracking down violently on student campuses, while firing and imprisoning many educators for their support of the demonstrators.
Restrictions have been tightened already at many educational institutions, with teachers under increased pressure and many students facing severe disciplinary actions for voicing any dissent.
The activist HRANA news agency says that more than 500 people have been killed during the unrest, including 71 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread discontent with the government.
Thousands have been arrested in the clampdown, with the judiciary handing down harsh sentences -- including the death penalty -- to protesters.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Biden Weighing Options Amid Mounting Pressure To Hit Iran
Pressure is mounting on U.S. President Joe Biden to attack Iran directly after three U.S. troops were killed and more than 30 others injured in a drone attack on an American outpost in northeastern Jordan.
While hitting Iranian targets is an option, analysts say the U.S. is more likely to strike one or more of Iranian-supported proxy groups based in Iraq and Syria -- but acknowledge it is increasingly difficult for Washington to sidestep direct confrontation with Tehran.
Biden has been reluctant to directly strike Iran, fearing it may plunge the crisis-riddled Middle East into a wider conflict amid the wars in Gaza and Yemen and Huthi rebel attacks on maritime ships in the Red Sea and counterstrikes by U.S. and British forces.
But the deaths and dozens of casualties of U.S. troops in a drone attack on the Tower 22 military outpost in Jordan, near the border with Syria, may compel the United States to deliver a stronger-than-usual response. The attack was claimed by the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella organization comprised of Iranian-backed militias.
In a January 28 statement, Biden explicitly blamed “radical Iran-backed militant groups operating in Syria and Iraq” but did not indicate that Tehran had ordered the strike.
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said similarly that the militias were responsible for the attacks and echoed Biden’s vow that the United States “will respond at a time and place of our choosing.”
What A Response Might Look Like
A chorus of voices in the U.S. Congress -- mainly Republicans -- has been urging the U.S. administration to strike a direct blow against Iran.
“Hit Iran now. Hit them hard,” demanded Senator Lindsay Graham (Republican-South Carolina).
Senator Tom Cotton (Republican-Arkansas), a staunch critic of the Biden administration’s Iran policy, insisted that the deaths of the three U.S. troops warranted a “devastating military retaliation against Iran’s terrorist forces, both in Iran and across the Middle East.”
However, analysts say targeting the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), especially in Iranian territory, would be seen as a major escalation by Tehran.
“The idea of targeting IRGC positions within Iran would seem rational only if the United States was pursuing a full-scale war with Iran, a scenario not currently apparent,” Hamidreza Azizi, a fellow at the German Institute for International and Security Affairs in Berlin, told RFE/RL.
Instead, Washington is more likely to target Tehran-backed militias in Iraq or Syria in a manner that satisfies the concerned voices at home.
“Consequently, the United States may opt to target high-ranking leaders of the Iraqi militias,” said Azizi. “I remain skeptical that such a measure will serve as an effective deterrent, but American officials might deem the risk of this approach more acceptable than a direct strike on Iran.”
Sanam Vakil, director of the Middle East and North Africa program at Chatham House in London, told RFE/RL’s Radio Farda: “We have finally arrived at the point where the U.S. can no longer sidestep escalation against Iranian-backed forces in Iraq and Syria.”
She predicted that Washington would likely respond with strikes in those two countries rather than hitting Iran directly but warned that it was becoming more difficult for the U.S. government to avoid direct conflict with Tehran.
“If further attacks on U.S. forces and international shipping don’t come to an end, it’s going to get harder and harder for the Biden administration to resist the pressure to take the fight to Iran,” Vakil said.
Ali Fathollah-Nejad, director of the Center for Middle East and Global Order in Berlin, told RFE/RL that Washington and Tehran have a “comparable level of antipathy” toward starting a direct war.
He added that the United States would rather strike IRGC positions in the region rather than inside Iran.
Iranian officials have sought to distance Tehran from the drone attack in Jordan without condemning it.
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani insisted on January 29 that “resistance groups…do not take orders from Iran.”
Separately, Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib maintained that the Iran-backed militias operate “at their own discretion” against “American aggressors.”
Fathollah-Nejad said that, while Iranian proxies “may indeed enjoy some level of independence,” the Islamic republic would not risk allowing them complete autonomy in the “dangerous” context of the war in Gaza “to avoid being dragged into any direct confrontation” with the United States and Israel.
Region In Turmoil
Many have for months feared a region-wide conflict after the October eruption of the war between Israel and Hamas, which is designated as a terrorist organization by the United States and the European Union.
Israel launched an offensive in Gaza that has killed many thousands of people in the Palestinian enclave in retaliation to a Hamas-led attack on October 7 that killed some 1,200 people, mostly civilians.
Members of the so-called “Axis of Resistance” -- Iran’s network of regional allies and proxies -- have joined the fray in support of the Palestinians.
Hizballah in Lebanon has been sporadically launching rockets at northern Israel while Iran-backed militias have targeted American forces in Syria and Iraq more than 150 times. No U.S. soldier was killed in the attacks until the drone strike in Jordan on January 28.
The U.S. has responded to the attacks, even killing the leader of an Iran-aligned militia in Iraq earlier this month in a precision air strike.
Yemen’s Iran-backed Huthi rebels have for months sought to disrupt shipping in the Red Sea by targeting commercial vessels with alleged ties to Israel or bound for Israeli ports. They have since expanded their targets to include American and British-linked vessels in response to U.S. and U.K. air strikes on Huthi positions in Yemen.
The drone attack on U.S. forces in Jordan and the Huthis’ continued targeting of commercial ships, including tankers, caused an oil price hike on January 29, according to Reuters.
Democratic Congresswoman Barbara Lee said on January 28 that the “violence [in the Middle East] is spiraling out of control,” and insisted that a cease-fire in Gaza was necessary to reduce tensions.
Vakil agreed that a cease-fire is “more urgent than ever to prevent a broader regional escalation” but cautioned that a cessation of hostilities in Gaza would not necessarily stop attacks by Iran-backed groups.
U.S., Britain Slap Sanctions Against 11 Iranian Officials Accused Of Attacks On Regime Critics Abroad
The United States and Britain on January 29 announced a set of coordinated sanctions against 11 officials with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) for alleged connections to a criminal network that has targeted foreign dissidents and Iranian regime opponents for “numerous assassinations and kidnappings” at the behest of the Iranian Intelligence and Security Ministry. A statement by the British Foreign Office said the sanctions are designed “to tackle the domestic threat posed by the Iranian regime, which seeks to export repression, harassment, and coercion against journalists and human rights defenders” in Britain, the United States, and elsewhere.
Pakistan, Iran Agree To Work Together To Improve Security After Tit-For-Tat Air Strikes
Pakistan and Iran on January 29 agreed to work together to improve security cooperation in the wake of deadly air strikes by Tehran and Islamabad earlier this month that killed at least 11 people, marking a significant escalation in fraught relations between the neighbors. The development came after Iran's top diplomat, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, held talks in Islamabad with his Pakistani counterpart, Jalil Abbas Jilani. The Iranian foreign minister also met with Pakistan’s caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul-Haq-Kakar.
U.S. Reiterates Vow Of 'Action' Over Jordan Attack, Joins U.K. With New Iran Sanctions
The United States continued to expressed outrage and vow a response to the deaths of American service members in Jordan following a drone attack it blamed on Iranian-backed militias, while Washington and London in a separate move stepped up pressure on Tehran with a new set of coordinated sanctions.
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on January 29 doubled down on earlier vows by President Joe Biden to hold responsible those behind the drone attack, which also injured dozens of personnel, many of whom are being treated for traumatic brain injuries, according to the Pentagon.
"Let me start with my outrage and sorrow [for] the deaths of three brave U.S. troops in Jordan and for the other troops who were wounded," Austin told a Pentagon briefing.
"The president and I will not tolerate attacks on U.S. forces and we will take all necessary actions to defend the U.S. and our troops."
Later, White House national-security spokesman John Kirby told reporters that "we are not looking for a war with Iran."
He added, though, that drone attack "was escalatory, make no mistake about it, and it requires a response."
A day earlier, Biden said U.S. officials had assessed that one of several Iranian-backed groups was responsible for the attack and vowed to respond at a time of Washington’s choosing.
"While we are still gathering the facts of this attack, we know it was carried out by radical Iran-backed militant groups operating in Syria and Iraq," Biden said.
"We will carry on their commitment to fight terrorism. And have no doubt -- we will hold all those responsible to account at a time and in a manner of our choosing," Biden said in a separate statement.
Details of the attack remained unclear on January 29, but a U.S. official said the enemy drone may have been confused with a U.S.-launched drone returning to the military site near the Syrian border and was therefore not shot down.
The official, who requested anonymity, said preliminary reports indicate the enemy drone was flying at a low level at the same time a U.S. drone was returning to the base, known as Tower 22.
Iran on January 29 denied it had any link with the attack, with the Foreign Ministry in Tehran calling the accusations "baseless."
Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said that "resistance groups" in the region do not take orders from Tehran, though Western nations accuse the country of helping arm, train, and fund such groups.
Earlier, Iran's Permanent Mission to the United Nations said, "Iran had no connection and had nothing to do with the attack on the U.S. base."
Jordan condemned what it called a "terrorist attack" on a military site, saying it was cooperating with the United States to fortify its border defenses.
The attacks are certain to intensify political pressure in the United States on Biden -- who is in an election year -- to retaliate against Iranian interests in the region, possibly in Iraq or Syria, analysts say.
Gregory Brew, a historian and an analyst with the geopolitical risk firm Eurasia Group, told RFE/RL’s Radio Farda that the attack in Jordan represented a "major escalation -- and the U.S. is bound to respond forcefully and promptly."
"The response is likely to come through more intense U.S. action against Iran-backed militias in either Syria or Iraq. It's unclear if this was an intentional escalation by Iran and its allies, but the genie is out of the bottle," he added.
Republican Senator Tom Cotton, a vocal critic of Biden, a Democrat, on January 28 said the "only answer to these attacks must be devastating military retaliation against Iran’s terrorist forces.... Anything less will confirm Joe Biden as a coward."
Many observers have expressed fears of a widening conflict in the Middle East after war broke out in Gaza following the October 7 attack on Israel by Hamas, which has been deemed a terrorist organization by the United States and the European Union. At least 1,200 were killed in those assaults, leading to Israel's retaliatory actions that, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza, have killed more than 26,000 Palestinians.
Because of its support for Israel, U.S. forces have been the target of Islamist groups in the Middle East, including Iranian-backed Huthi rebels based in Yemen and militia groups in Iraq who are also supported by Tehran.
In another incident that will likely intensify such fears of a wider conflict, the London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights -- which has extensive contacts inside Syria -- said an Israeli air strike against an Iranian-linked site in Damascus killed seven people, including fighters of Tehran-backed militias.
The Tasnim news agency, which is close to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), attributed the attack to Israel, writing that "two civilians" had been killed, while Syrian state television said "a number of Iranian advisers" had been killed at the "Iranian Advisory Center" in Damascus.
However, Iran’s ambassador to Syria, Hossein Akbari, denied the Iranian center had been targeted or that "any Iranian citizens or advisers" had been killed.
Meanwhile, the United States and Britain announced a set of coordinated sanctions against 11 officials with the IRGC for alleged connections to a criminal network that has targeted foreign dissidents and Iranian regime opponents for "numerous assassinations and kidnapping" at the behest of the Iranian Intelligence and Security Ministry.
A statement by the British Foreign Office said the sanctions are designed "to tackle the domestic threat posed by the Iranian regime, which seeks to export repression, harassment, and coercion against journalists and human rights defenders" in Britain, the United States, and elsewhere.
British Foreign Secretary David Cameron said the latest sanctions packages "exposes the roles of the Iranian officials and gangs involved in activity aimed to undermine, silence, and disrupt the democratic freedoms we value in the U.K."
"The U.K. and U.S. have sent a clear message: We will not tolerate this threat," he added.
With reporting by RFE/RL's Radio Farda, Reuters, and AP
Iran Executes Four Ethnic Kurds Despite Claims Of Unfair Trials
Iran has hanged four ethnic Kurds -- all under the age of 30 -- convicted of spying for Tehran's archenemy, Israel, despite protests by rights group who said they were found guilty without a fair trial.
The individuals executed on January 29, identified as Mohammad (Hajir) Faramarzi, Mohsen Mazloum, Vafa Azarbar, and Pejman Fatehi, had been accused of plotting a bomb attack in Isfahan in collaboration with Israel, claims that have been widely disputed.
The Mizan news agency, which is affiliated with the Iranian judiciary, reported that the four, apprehended just days before the alleged operation last summer, were linked to Israel, but the facts were unclear due to the secretive nature of the judicial process which has been strongly criticized by the families of the accused and human rights bodies, who deemed the executions unjust.
Masoud Shamsnejad, the lawyer representing the four men, revealed on January 16 that the Supreme Court had dismissed a retrial request, citing the lack of a formal verdict, “a common issue in security cases,” the lawyer said.
The men were "sentenced to death in a grossly unfair trial marred by allegations of torture and other ill-treatment," Amnesty International said earlier this month in a warning the executions were imminent.
Mizan's report alleged that the four were recruited by Mossad through the leftist Komala Party of Iranian Kurdistan, trained in military bases in African countries, and prepared for several operational stages.
Simultaneously, media outlets close to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) released various propaganda videos against the executed prisoners.
The news of the executions triggered widespread reactions. Ten political prisoners at Qezelhesar Prison reported a security forces raid on January 28 to prevent the disclosure of the executions.
The 10 declared a commitment to a weekly hunger strike in response to the wave of executions and in solidarity with other inmates on death row.
In a letter received by RFE/RL’s Radio Farda on January 29, the prisoners detailed abuses during the raid, including physical assaults and the confiscation of their belongings aimed at suppressing revelations about the government-sanctioned killings.
The Iran Human Rights Organization condemned the executions, urging the international community to break its silence on Iran's execution spree, which rights group say has put the country in second place globally for executions last year, behind only China.
Mahmud Amiri Moghadam, the organization's director, labeled the executions as extrajudicial killings based on confessions obtained under torture and without fair trials.
The Norway-based organization also called on Nada Al-Nashif, the UN Deputy High Commissioner for Human Rights, to cancel her upcoming Tehran visit in protest.
Other political and civil figures, including exiled opposition leader and former crown prince Reza Pahlavi, warned the Islamic republic is “waging a war against both its people and the world.”
Opposition figures such as Hamed Esmaeilion, Nazanin Boniadi, and Masih Alinejad also strongly condemned the executions.
Gohar Eshghi, a civil activist and mother of Sattar Beheshti, a blogger who died in prison due to torture, expressed her criticism toward Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter.
Iran and Israel have been engaged in a yearslong shadow war. Tensions have been exacerbated by the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip between Israel and Hamas, which has been declared a terrorist organization by the United States and the European Union.
Meanwhile, the rate of executions in Iran has been rising sharply, particularly in the wake of the widespread protests triggered by the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody in September 2022 after she was arrested for wearing a hijab improperly.
Iran Human Rights said that as of December 2023 more than 700 people had been executed in Iran, with a marked increase in recent months.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Biden Blames Iranian-Backed Groups For 3 U.S. Deaths In Jordan
U.S. President Joe Biden said three U.S. service members were killed and "many" wounded in a drone attack on U.S. forces stationed in northeastern Jordan near the Syrian border.
"While we are still gathering the facts of this attack, we know it was carried out by radical Iran-backed militant groups operating in Syria and Iraq," Biden said in a statement.
"We will carry on their commitment to fight terrorism. And have no doubt -- we will hold all those responsible to account at a time and in a manner of our choosing," Biden said on January 28.
Biden said the attack took place late on January 27. He did not specify the number of those injured in the incident, but a U.S. official later said at least 34 personnel were being evaluated for traumatic brain injuries.
Jordan condemned what it called a "terrorist attack" on a military site, saying it was cooperating with the United States to fortify its border defenses.
Earlier, a government spokesman in Amman claimed the attack was not on Jordanian soil but on a U.S. base in Syria just across the border.
The details of the attack could not immediately be verified, but reports said it occurred at Tower 22, a site hosting a contingent of U.S. troops inside Jordan along the Syria border.
Gregory Brew, a historian and analyst with the geopolitical risk firm Eurasia Group, told RFE/RL’s Radio Farda that the attack represented a "major escalation -- and the U.S. is bound to respond forcefully and promptly."
"The response is likely to come through more intense U.S. action against Iran-backed militias in either Syria and Iraq. It's unclear if this was an intentional escalation by Iran and its allies, but the genie is out of the bottle," he added.
Karim Sajadpour of the Washington-based Carnegie Endowment for International Peace told Radio Farda that "U.S. deterrence against Iran is clearly not working."
"Iran and its proxies are killing U.S. soldiers and publicly taking credit for it. If they feared the consequences they would not be so brazen," he added.
Republican Senator Tom Cotton, a vocal critic of Biden, said the "only answer to these attacks must be devastating military retaliation against Iran's terrorist forces.... Anything less will confirm Joe Biden as a coward."
Jordan is a close ally of the United States in the Middle East, with the Pentagon basing some 3,000 troops there, often in support of actions in Syria.
U.S. troops have been active in Syrian in recent years battling the Islamic State (IS) extremist group and others.
If confirmed to be in Jordan, the attack would be first targeting U.S. troops in that country since the start of Israel's war in Gaza with Hamas, which has been declared a terrorist organization by Washington and the European Union.
Many observers have expressed fears of a widening conflict in the Middle East after war broke out in Gaza following Hamas's attack on Israel on October 7.
At least 1,200 people were killed in those assaults, leading to retaliatory Israeli actions that have killed more than 26,000 Palestinians, according to local officials.
Because of its support for Israel, U.S. forces have been the target of Islamist groups in the Middle East, including Iranian-backed Huthi rebels based in Yemen and militia groups in Iraq who are also supported by Tehran.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
Iran Wraps Up Trial Of Swedish EU Diplomat
The trial of a Swedish EU diplomat wrapped up in Tehran on January 28, with Iranian prosecutors seeking the maximum penalty for the man accused of spying for Iran's arch-foe, Israel. The prosecutor said that Johan Floderus, 33, who works for the EU diplomatic service, was charged with "very extensive intelligence cooperation with the Zionist occupation regime," meaning Israel. Floderus was charged with "corruption on Earth," which is one of Iran's most serious offenses and carries a maximum penalty of death. Sweden and the EU have repeatedly called for Floderus's immediate release, arguing there was "absolutely no reason" for him to be held.
Islamabad Condemns Killing Of Nine Pakistanis In Iran, Demands Investigation
Islamabad on January 28 condemned the killing of nine Pakistani nationals in Iran a day earlier, calling the event "despicable" and insisting on an immediate investigation by Iranian authorities. "It is a horrifying and despicable incident and we condemn it unequivocally. We are in touch with Iranian authorities and have underscored the need to immediately investigate the incident and hold to account those involved in this heinous crime," a statement by Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said. The Pakistanis were killed by unknown gunmen in Saravan near the Pakistani border. It wasn’t immediately clear what the Pakistanis were doing in Iran. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal, click here.
Iran Seizes Vessel Carrying 'Smuggled Fuel'
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) has said that it seized a foreign oil tanker carrying around 2 million liters of what it described as smuggled fuel near the country's southern coast, local media reported on January 28. "A foreign vessel with the flag of a country from Oceania was identified with 2 million liters of smuggled diesel," the Tasnim news agency reported, citing an IRGC commander, who added that 14 crew members had been arrested. To read the original report by RFE/RL's Radio Farda, click here.
Iran Announces Successful Launch Of Three Satellites
Iran announced on January 28 that it successfully launched three satellites into space, the latest for a program that the West says improves Tehran's ballistic missiles. The state-run IRNA news agency said the launch also saw the successful use of Iran's Simorgh rocket, which has had multiple failures in the past. State TV named the launched satellites as Mahda, Kayhan-2, and Hatef-1. It described the Mahda as a research satellite, while the Kayhan and the Hatef were nanosatellites focused on global positioning and communication, respectively. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Farda, click here.
