U.S. Made 'Substantial Offer' To Moscow For Release Of Americans, Blinken Says
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the United States has made a “substantial offer” to Russia for the release of Americans Paul Whelan and Brittney Griner and that he expects to speak with his Kremlin counterpart for the first time since before Russia invaded Ukraine.
Blinken did not offer details on the proposed deal, which was offered weeks ago, and it was unclear whether it will be enough for Russia to release the Americans.
Blinken also said he expects to speak with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. If the call takes place, it would be their first conversation since mid-February, just days before Russia invaded Ukraine.
Griner is being held on drug-smuggling charges and testified at her own trial on July 27 in a courtroom outside Moscow. Whelan, a former U.S. marine, was detained in December 2018 and accused of espionage.
Blinken’s statement at a news conference at the State Department marked the first time the U.S. government has publicly revealed any concrete action it has taken to secure Griner's release.
Based on reporting by Reuters and AP
Macron Says Russia's 'Imperial War' Is So Last Century
French President Emmanuel Macron said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is like a “war from the early 20th, even the 19th century," calling Russia "one of the last imperial colonial powers."
Macron made the comments on July 27 as he visited the former French colony of Benin in western Africa as part of an effort to reset France's relations with the continent, where many nations are former French colonies.
Speaking at a joint news conference with Benin President Patrice Talon, Macron said Russia acted like an imperial colonial power by deciding to invade a neighboring country to defend its interests.
“It’s a territorial war, the likes of which we thought had disappeared from European soil,” Macron said.
The French president also accused the Kremlin of launching "a new type of hybrid world war" by opting to make information, energy, and food into “military instruments placed at the service" of the war.
Referring to RT and Sputnik, Macron said Russia has caused disruption through "disinformation" and become "one of the countries to make the most forceful use of instruments of propaganda."
The French leader’s African tour coincides with a similar trip by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who on July 27 was in Ethiopia, where he urged a gathering of African diplomats not to back a U.S.-led world order.
He said countries have to decide whether to have a world in which the West, “totally subordinated to the United States,” feels that it “has the right to decide when and how to promote its own interests without following international law."
He told the gathering in Ethiopia’s capital, Addis Ababa, that the West threw its principles "down the drain" when it imposed sanctions on Moscow over its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
"I don't have the slightest doubt that if need be, they will not hesitate to do the same in relation to any other country...which would irritate them," he warned.
Macron has spent time during his tour reflecting on French colonialism. In Cameroon on July 26, he said the archives on French colonial rule in Cameroon would be opened "in full" and asked historians to shed light on the period's "painful moments."
Based on reporting by AFP and AP
Iranian Foreign Minister Welcomes More Diplomacy On Nuclear Deal
Iran welcomes diplomatic efforts to resolve its nuclear dispute with world powers, state media quoted the Iranian foreign minister as saying a day after the European Union's top diplomat proposed a new draft text to revive a 2015 nuclear deal with Tehran.
Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian told EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on July 27 that Iran “welcomes the continuation of diplomacy and negotiations."
Amir-Abdollahian, who spoke by phone with Borrell, added that the United States should now show that it also seeks a deal.
"The United States always states that it wants an agreement, so this approach should be seen in the agreement and in practice," he said.
Borrell said on July 27 that “now is decision time" if the parties that have been engaged in long-running talks in Vienna want to save the Iran nuclear deal.
Borrell said in an opinion piece published in the Financial Times that he has concluded that “the space for additional significant compromises has been exhausted." He said he has put a text on the table that addresses in detail the steps need to restore the agreement.
“This text represents the best possible deal that I, as facilitator of the negotiations, see as feasible,” he wrote. “I see no other comprehensive or effective alternative within reach.”
French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna also commented about the deal on July 27, saying a return to full compliance with the agreement “is still possible but, for that, a positive response from Iran is needed as soon as possible.”
Iran and six world powers -- the United States, France, Germany, Britain, Russia, and China -- agreed in 2015 to the nuclear deal, which saw Tehran drastically limit its enrichment of uranium in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions. The deal began to unravel after then-President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the United States from the accord in 2018.
Based on reporting by Reuters
U.S. Basketball Star Testifies In Her Drugs Trial In Russia, Says Her Rights Were Not Fully Explained
American basketball star Brittney Griner testified on July 27 at her trial in Russia and said the authorities who arrested her at a Moscow airport in February failed to provide an explanation of her rights and did not fully translate all that was said during her arrest.
Griner spoke at a hearing at the Khimki district court outside Moscow, saying she was pulled aside at the airport on February 17 after inspectors found cannabis oil in vape cartridges in her luggage.
Seated in the defendant's cage, the U.S. Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) star said she was provided with a translator, but he only said "Sign this, sign that."
The interpreter “didn’t explain the content of the paper,” Griner said. “I didn’t know exactly what I was signing.”
In addition, she said she received neither an explanation of her rights nor access to a lawyer.
Griner, 31, said before she was arrested officers removed vape cartridges from her luggage, opened them, and sniffed their contents.
She explained that she had a doctor’s recommendation for medicinal cannabis for treatment of pain from injuries sustained during her basketball career. Medical cannabis remains illegal in Russia, and Griner faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted of transporting drugs.
Griner, who was stopped at the airport while returning to play in the Russian league for the Yekaterinburg team, pleaded guilty earlier in the trial but denied she intended to break Russian law.
"I did not think of or plan to bring banned substances into Russia," Griner reiterated in her testimony on July 27.
Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist in basketball for the United States, is currently missing the 2022 WNBA season in which her team, the Phoenix Mercury, continues to keep her detention in the public eye and pressure the U.S. government to do more on her behalf.
U.S. officials and prominent athletes say Griner has been wrongly detained and is being used as a political pawn to secure the release of a Russian detained in the United States or relief from sanctions imposed by Washington over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The Kremlin has said the case against Griner has nothing to do with politics and that she should be tried for violating Russian laws.
U.S. and Russian media have reported that the United States could seek the release of Griner and former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, detained in December 2018 and accused of espionage, in a prisoner exchange.
Based on reporting by Reuters, AP, and AFP
Russia Cuts Gas Supplies To Europe As Energy War Continues
Russia, as expected, has cut gas flows to Europe, ratcheting up tensions as countries across the continent try to bolster storage supplies before the winter.
Supplies through the Nord Stream 1 terminal -- a major artery for gas supplies to reach the European Union -- which were at about one-fifth capacity, pipeline operators said, as the flow dropped through the day on July 27.
Russian state-controlled energy giant Gazprom had flagged the cut, with the Kremlin saying again on July 27 that it was due to "obstruction" of maintenance work caused by Western sanctions against Moscow for its February 24 invasion of Ukraine.
"We had counted on receiving one repaired engine from Siemens (Energy) as far back as May, but as of today we haven't got this engine," Gazprom's Deputy Chief Executive Vitaly Markelov told Rossiya 24 TV on July 27.
European officials have rejected Russia's excuses, accusing Moscow of weaponizing energy supplies and saying there was no technical reason for the disruption.
Reuters quoted a statement from Siemens Energy on July 27 saying that the turbine was in Germany "with all the necessary documents for the export of the turbine to Russia."
"What is missing, however, are the customs documents for import to Russia. Gazprom, as the customer, is required to provide those," it said.
Siemens's statement came a day after German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock told RFE/RL that the European Union won't give in to Moscow's energy "blackmailing."
She said Germany and the EU see Russia’s tactic as another attempt to divide the EU but that it will fail.
“We want to get independent 100 percent -- independence from fossil energy from Russia as fast as we can,” she said.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on July 25 urged Europe to retaliate against Russia's "gas war" by boosting its sanctions against Moscow.
"Today we heard new gas threats to Europe," Zelenskiy said in his evening video address. "This is an open gas war that Russia is waging against a united Europe."
New Case Filed Against Jailed Dissident Meysami For Supporting Protests Against Iran's Hijab Law
Jailed Iranian activist Farhad Meysami faces new charges over his criticism and hunger strike to protest against the threatened execution of Swedish-Iranian doctor Ahmedreza Djalali.
Mohammad Moghimi, Meysami's lawyer, told Radio Farda that his client refused to participate in a meeting over the case because he had not been given proper notification.
Meysami, a medical doctor, has been in prison since August 2018 after being sentenced to six years for supporting women protesting against the hijab law that forces them to cover their hair and bodies in public.
He was charged with “spreading propaganda against the system” and “gathering and colluding to commit crimes against national security,” as well as for “insulting Islamic sanctities” because authorities said he denigrated the hijab.
In May, Meysami went on a hunger strike to protest the possible execution of Djalali, a Brussels university professor with dual Iranian-Swedish citizenship. He ended the hunger strike after 145 days.
Djalali, who specializes in disaster relief, was arrested in 2016 during an academic visit to Tehran. Rights groups and the Swedish government have condemned his detention.
Authorities accused him of providing information to Israel to help it assassinate several senior nuclear scientists and said Djalali would be executed on May 21, but his wife said it did not take place.
Iranian authorities have not commented on the situation and while they have said the decision to execute Djalali was final, they said the country's judiciary was studying a request by his lawyers to delay the action.
Dozens of Iranian women and men have been beaten, arrested, detained, and prosecuted for their peaceful protests against the forced wearing of the hijab this year.
Rights Groups Condemn 'Horrifying Wave' Of Executions In Iran
Iran has hanged at least 251 people since the start of the year in an "execution spree" that two human rights groups said on July 27 amounts to an "abhorrent assault" on the right to life.
The Washington-based Abdorrahman Boroumand Center for Human Rights in Iran and London-based Amnesty International said in a joint statement that the hangings have been confirmed this year up until the end of June, although the real number may be even higher.
"If executions continue at this horrifying pace, they will soon surpass the total of 314 executions recorded for the whole of 2021," the groups said.
The groups said that 146 of those executed in 2022 had been convicted of murder, "amid well-documented patterns of executions being systematically carried out following grossly unfair trials."
But at least 86 other people were executed for drug-related offences for which executions had dropped sharply in recent years until now, following changes to domestic legislation.
"During the first six months of 2022, the Iranian authorities executed at least one person a day on average. The state machinery is carrying out killings on a mass scale across the country in an abhorrent assault on the right to life," said Amnesty International's Diana Eltahawy.
"The renewed surge in executions, including in public, shows yet again just how out of step Iran is with the rest of the world, with 144 countries having rejected the death penalty in law or practice," added Roya Boroumand, executive director of Abdorrahman Boroumand Center, an Iranian human rights organization.
The figures were compiled by the two groups from a variety of sources, including prisoners, relatives of those executed, human rights defenders, journalists, and reports by state media as well as independent media outlets and human rights organizations.
The statement said mass executions have been carried out in prisons across Iran, with up to a dozen people executed at a time.
On July 23, Iran carried out its first public execution in two years, the groups said, confirming a report by another NGO, Iran Human Rights.
Remarks by Iranian officials acknowledging that Iranian prisons are overcrowded have sparked fears that "that the rise in executions is related to official efforts to reduce prisoner numbers," the statement said.
The two rights groups also voiced alarm that more than 25 percent of those executed so far this year were members of Iran's Baluch ethnic minority, who make up just 5 percent of the population.
"The Iranian authorities must immediately establish an official moratorium on executions with a view to abolishing the death penalty completely," Boroumand said.
The rise in the number of executions began in September after Ebrahim Raisi, an ex-head of the judiciary, became president and former Intelligence Minister Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei took over the judiciary.
Activists say that Iran is in the throes of a major crackdown as protests continue over living conditions in a severe economic crisis.
With reporting by AFP
Wife Of Jailed Teachers' Union Official Says Iran Authorities Pressuring For Confession
The wife of the jailed spokesman of the Iranian Teachers' Union's Coordination Council says authorities continue to pressure her husband and others detained to admit to communicating with two French citizens who are also being held in Iran.
Samane Ebrahimi, Jafar Ebrahimi's wife, told Radio Farda that she met her husband in the presence of security officers on July 25 after being barred from visiting.
Jafar Ebrahimi, along with Rasul Bodaghi, Ali Akbar Baghani, and Mohammad Habibi, all teachers' union activists, were arrested by security agents on April 30, just ahead of demonstrations held in several cities on May Day, which coincided with Teachers' Day in Iran.
They were also accused of coordinating the protests with French teachers' union official Cecile Kohler and her partner, Jacques Paris.
Iran has attempted to link the French nationals to the protesting Iranian teachers. The arrests were largely seen as an attempt to discredit the rallies and increase pressure on the Iranian teachers' union to stop the protests.
Iranian officials have accused them of "entering the country to sow chaos and destabilize society."
According to Samane Ebrahimi, the families of Eskandar Lotfi, Shaaban Mohammadi, and Masoud Nikkhah were also summoned by Kurdistan intelligence officers on July 25 and are being pressured.
Saleh Nikbakht, Eskandar Lotfi's lawyer, told Radio Farda that his client is being detained illegally to keep his client and other detained teachers in prison, and the extension of their detention requires a legal reason for which no reason has been given to them.
Iranian teachers -- along with workers from other sectors as well as pensioners -- have been taking to the streets across the country to demand better pay and working conditions.
The allegations come as the security forces try to suppress anti-government protests in cities across the country against skyrocketing inflation and the government's recent decision to cut some subsidies.
UN human rights experts have previously expressed serious concern about the "violent repression" of civil society in Iran, including union members and teachers arrested for protesting low or unpaid wages and poor working conditions.
At the same time, pensioners and other groups have been protesting in recent months about the poor economic situation in the country, blaming the government for spiraling inflation, high unemployment, and failing to deliver on pledges to increase wages and improve living conditions.
The government's response to the protests has been arrests, violence, and repression of participants.
With reporting and writing by Ardeshir Tayebi
Turkey Opens Grain Coordination Center As Kyiv Says Three Southern Ports Now In Operation
Turkish officials have opened a joint coordination center for Ukrainian grain exports and expect shipments to begin in the coming days as Kyiv said work had resumed at three Black Sea ports designated under a recent UN-brokered deal with Russia for the flow of grain that has been blocked by Moscow's invasion.
The main duty for the center, opened on July 27, involves monitoring the safe passage of Ukrainian grain ships along established routes and overseeing their inspection for banned weapons on the way into and out of the Black Sea.
Using its strong relations with both Ukraine and Russia, Ankara helped put the deal together and has assumed a leading role in ensuring its execution.
"The staff working at this center are aware that the eyes of the world are upon them," Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar told reporters at the opening of the center. "It is our hope that the center will make greatest contribution possible to humanitarian needs and peace."
With Turkey ready to monitor the process, the Ukrainian Navy said in a statement that work has resumed in the Black Sea ports of Odesa, Chernomorsk, and Pivdenniy.
Officials in Kyiv said earlier this week that they hope grain shipments can resume within the next few days.
Russia and Ukraine are two of the world's largest exporters of agricultural products and Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, which halted grain and fertilizer shipments, has put the world on the brink of a major food crisis.
With reporting by Anadolu and Reuters
Ukraine's Parliament Approves Kostin As New Prosecutor General
Ukraine's parliament has approved a proposal by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to appoint Andriy Kostin as prosecutor-general after the dismissal of Iryna Venediktova from the post last week, a move that put a spotlight on Kyiv's battle to purge its powerful security agencies of collaborators and Russian agents after Moscow launched a war against Ukraine on February 24.
According to the legislative in a post on Telegram, a total of 299 deputies in the 450-seat Verkhovna Rada voted in favor of the move to install Kostin, a member of Zelenskiy's Servant of the People party.
Zelenskiy fired Venediktova, along with Ivan Bakanov, head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and a lifelong friend. He said 651 cases had been opened into suspected treason and collaboration by prosecutors and law enforcement officials, and that more than 60 people from Bakanov's and Venediktova's agencies were now working against Kyiv in Russian-occupied Ukraine.
Zelenskiy subsequently sacked the deputy head of the SBU and four regional SBU heads, while Ukraine’s State Bureau of Investigations said the former chief of the SBU's directorate for Crimea, Oleh Kulinich, had been placed in pretrial detention on a charge of high treason. He will remain in custody at least until September 13.
Kulinich, who led the SBU's directorate for Ukraine's Russia-annexed Crimea from October 2020 until March this year, was arrested on July 16 on suspicion of collaboration with Russian secret services. He faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted.
Venediktova is expected to remain a part of Zelenskiy's team, possibly in a diplomatic position, according to some senior lawmakers with the Servant of the People party.
Bulgaria Faces Fresh Elections After Socialists Give Up Bid To Form Government
Bulgaria's Socialist Party has renounced plans to propose a new coalition government after failing to form a majority in parliament, a development that promises fresh elections in the autumn for the EU and NATO country.
President Rumen Radev will now have to appoint an interim government before fresh elections can be held, most probably in October.
The Socialists had made a third and final go in the bid to form a government after the coalition government of pro-Western reformist Prime Minister Kiril Petkov resigned last month following a no-confidence vote.
"What happened today showed Bulgarians who is on which side of this dividing line -- the people and parties who want to fight corruption and those who want to protect corruption," Georgi Svilenski, a senior member of the Socialist party, told reporters on July 27.
The Socialists agreed with their partners in the outgoing government on a six-month program to fight widespread graft and offer measures to help businesses with surging prices, but failed to secure the support of a former ally, the ITN party.
The Socialists' attempt force a vote in parliament on their governing program was rejected by deputies, clearly showing their lack of a majority.
The extended political blockage amid surging inflation and war in Ukraine is likely to endanger access to billions of euros in EU recovery funds for Bulgaria, the bloc's poorest member state, and hurt prospects of joining the euro zone in 2024.
With reporting by Reuters
European Court Of Justice Upholds Ban On Russia's RT France
The European Court of Justice, the EU's second-highest court, has rejected an appeal by RT France to end a ban on its broadcasts imposed in March over what the bloc said was the systematic broadcasting of disinformation by the Russian state-controlled outlet.
"The Grand Chamber of the General Court dismisses RT France's application for annulment of acts of the Council, adopted following the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, temporarily prohibiting that organization from broadcasting content," the Luxembourg-based General Court said in a statement on July 27.
The European Union suspended the broadcasting activities of some Russian state-backed media, including RT, on March 1.
European media regulators have questioned the impartiality of RT over its coverage of Russia's invasion of Ukraine since it was launched on February 24.
The court said on July 27 that EU authorities were not required to hear RT France prior to the decision temporarily to prohibit it from any form of content broadcasting, and thus "there has been no infringement of RT France’s right to be heard."
It added that current circumstances were sufficient for the EU to take the measures it did and that the measures "do not disproportionately infringe the essential content of RT France’s freedom to conduct a business."
Launched in 2005 as Russia Today, state-funded RT has continually expanded its broadcasts and websites in languages including English, French, Spanish, and Arabic.
The channel has been banned in several countries, including the ex-Soviet republics of Lithuania and Latvia.
Senior Adviser To Orban Quits Over Hungarian PM's 'Openly Racist' Speech
A senior adviser to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has resigned, saying comments the nationalist leader made at a recent rally were "openly racist."
The controversial prime minister touched off a wave of criticism after a July 23 speech, delivered in neighboring Romania, in which he defended his vision of an "unmixed Hungarian race" as he criticized mixing with "non-Europeans."
Zsuzsa Hegedus, a sociologist and longtime friend of Orban, said in a letter she could no longer tolerate being associated with someone who had taken "such a shameful position."
"However, after such a speech, which was against all my basic values, I had no other choice" than to resign, she said in a letter published by the hvg.hu news website.
"I don't know how you didn't notice that the speech you delivered is a purely Nazi diatribe worthy of Joseph Goebbels," she wrote, referring to the head of Adolf Hitler's propaganda ministry in Nazi Germany.
A nationalist who has repeatedly clashed with the EU over his increasing authoritarian rule at home, Orban's speech at the Baile Tusnad Summer University in Romania's Transylvania region, home to a large Hungarian community, started with an analysis of the situation surrounding Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
But it quickly devolved into a polemic that the International Auschwitz Committee of Holocaust survivors called "stupid and dangerous."
"We move, we work elsewhere, we mix within Europe," he said. "But we don't want to be peoples of mixed race."
The Hungarian premier and his nationalist government have targeted migrants from Africa and the Middle East, as well as NGOs that support them, restricting the right to seek asylum and putting up barriers at borders.
Those policies have resulted in several rebukes by the European Court of Justice and sparked outrage among several European Union nations.
Hegedus had worked alongside Orban since 2002. In May, she began work as a representative for the prime minister tasked with "consulting on issues related to the development of current and future strategies for social integration, the management and the resolution of social conflicts."
Ukrainians Hit Key Bridge Using Western Artillery As Fighting In Donetsk Continues
Ukrainian military officials have confirmed a new strike on a strategic bridge used to reinforce and resupply Russian forces in southern Ukraine and claimed advances elsewhere as they vowed a major counteroffensive to retake the Moscow-occupied Kherson region.
Moscow-backed separatists claimed on July 27 to have seized control of Ukraine's second-largest coal-fired power plant near the city of Svitlodarsk with the help of Russian mercenaries from the notorious Kremlin-linked Vagner Group.
Heavy shelling continued along the entire front line in the eastern Donetsk region as Russian forces targeted Bakhmut and other cities, the Ukrainian military said.
Officials from both sides confirmed on July 26 that the Antonivskiy Bridge -- the main crossing point of the Dnieper River in the Kherson region that essentially links Ukraine to Russian-annexed Crimea -- had been struck overnight by longer range weaponry supplied to Kyiv by the West after multiple social media videos showed several large detonations near the bridge.
Nataliya Humenyuk, spokeswoman for Operational Command South, told Ukrainian television: "Yes, there were blows to the bridge, and they were precise."
The Antonivskiy Bridge is one of three bridges that had previously been struck by long-range Ukrainian artillery in an effort to disrupt Russian reinforcements and supplies being moved into Kherson from Crimea.
The deputy head of the Moscow-backed administration in Kherson, Kirill Stremousov, downplayed the importance of the strike, saying that the "hysteria that is being spun in the media about how the war is going to be decided on this bridge, it’s just a bluff."
Humenyuk also said Ukrainian forces had made advances in the north of Kherson.
"The counteroffensive in the south of Ukraine is moving forward. The Russian Army is demoralized," she said, adding that two villages -- Andriyivka and Lozove -- had been liberated, and Ukrainian forces were strengthening their positions.
Ukraine's offensive in Kherson began in late May but has made only modest progress so far.
While the Moscow-backed separatists' claims that they had captured the Vuhlehirsk coal power plant could not be independently verified, Britain's Ministry of Defense said in its daily intelligence bulletin on July 27 that contractors from the Russian firm Vagner have "likely" succeeded in making tactical advances around the plant and the nearby village of Novoluhanske.
British intelligence did not confirm that the mercenaries were in control of the plant, although it mentioned that some Ukrainian forces have likely withdrawn from the area.
Ukrainian troops repelled attacks along the front line in the Donetsk and Kharkiv regions on July 26, the General Staff said.
Two S-300 missiles fired by the Russians hit the industrial district of Kharkiv -- Ukraine's second-largest -- early on July 27, the city's mayor, Ihor Terekhov, said. There were no immediate reports of casualties.
Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson Igor Konashenkov said Russian planes struck Ukrainian military positions near the Donetsk village of Zaitseve. Konashenkov also said that Russian missile strikes had inflicted heavy losses on a Ukrainian artillery division near Mykolayiv.
But the Ukrainian military said Russia hit private buildings and port infrastructure in Mykolayiv and Odesa. The buildings that were hit in the Odesa region caught fire, Ukraine’s Operational Command South said on Facebook. In the Mykolayiv region, port infrastructure was targeted despite a deal intended to allow grain shipments to resume from Ukraine's Black Sea ports.
A Ukrainian Air Force spokesman said long-range Russian bombers and fighter jets launched the strikes from the Black Sea.
The attacks came days after Russian strikes that hit Odesa called into question a deal to resume exports of grain from Ukraine that have been blocked because of the war.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, dpa, and Interfax
Britain Presents Ukrainian President With Churchill Leadership Award
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has presented Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy with the Sir Winston Churchill Leadership Award.
Zelenskiy participated virtually in the award ceremony on July 26 in Johnson's London office, where descendants of Britain’s prime minister during World War II, Ukrainian Ambassador Vadym Prystaiko, and Ukrainians who have received training from British soldiers had gathered.
Johnson recalled the Russian invasion launched on February 24, telling Zelenskiy, “In that moment of supreme crisis, you faced a test of leadership that was, in its way, as severe as Churchill’s challenge in 1940.”
Zelenskiy thanked Johnson and Britain for their support and noted that the award represents not only his efforts but the heroism of tens of thousands of Ukrainians who distinguished themselves in battle.
"Democracies of the world are capable of stopping any tyranny. We are capable of stopping any evil that threatens our freedom,” Zelenskiy said.
He said patience is the way to victory, and although no one knows how much time it will take to reach it, “victory is worth the effort. And it will become our shared history with you.”
The Ukrainian leader also said he considered it “outstanding” that he and Johnson will be quoted in the future in the same way Churchill is quoted today.
Zelenskiy was hailed by the British Parliament in March when he invoked one of Churchill's most famous wartime speeches.
Johnson and Zelenskiy have formed a close relationship since the start of the war, and Zelenskiy said he was saddened when Johnson quit as Conservative Party leader after months of ethics scandals.
With reporting by AP
Legendary Goalie Hasek Calls For Law To Keep Fellow Czechs From Playing In Russia
Dominik Hasek, the Czech Olympic gold medalist and two-time Stanley Cup champion, says his government should make it illegal for Czech nationals to play with professional teams in Russia because they are supporting Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Commenting after fellow Czech Dmitrij Jaskin signed to play for CKA St. Petersburg in Russia's Kontinental Hockey League, Hasek said in a tweet that such a move was "a danger to our country."
"The work of a Czech citizen in the Russian Federation is supporting the Russian regime, the war against Ukraine, and therefore a danger to our country and its citizens. However, I don't blame the player or his agent, but the government and the parliament of the Czech Republic for not having adopted a law that prohibits this," Hasek said.
While Finland and Sweden have told their players that skating with a KHL team will exclude them from being eligible for the national team, the Czechs have not implemented such a restriction.
The 29-year-old Jaskin, who played last season in the National Hockey League for the Arizona Coyotes, was born in the Russian city of Omsk but grew up in the Czech Republic, where his father played professional hockey.
Jaskin has played as both a junior and an adult for the Czech national team. He also previously played in the KHL from 2019 to 2021 for Dynamo Moscow.
The International Ice Hockey Federation has banned national and club teams from Russia and Belarus, which has aided Moscow in its war with Ukraine, from international competition.
Hasek, 57, is the most decorated Czech hockey goalie of all time. He played 16 seasons in the NHL before returning home in 2009 to play with the Czech team HC Pardubice.
A year later, he played one season in the KHL for Spartak Moscow before retiring for good.
Neither Jaskin, nor his agent, have commented on Hasek's statement.
Exclusive: German Foreign Minister Says EU Won't Fall For Russian Gas 'Blackmailing'
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock says the European Union won't give in to Moscow's "blackmailing" after Gazprom announced another large reduction in gas supplied through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline linking Russia and Germany.
Speaking to RFE/RL in an interview on July 26, Baerbock said Germany and the EU see Russia’s tactic as another attempt to divide the EU, one that will be unsuccessful because Europe is united like never before and understands that it must end its dependence on Russian energy.
“We want to get independent 100 percent -- independence from fossil energy from Russia as fast as we can,” she said, adding that Europe intends to stay on this path.
WATCH: German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said the European Union would not give in to Russian "blackmailing," after Gazprom announced a large reduction in gas supplied via the Nordstream 1 pipeline linking Russia and Germany.
Baerbock made the comments a day after the Russian state-owned energy giant said it would cut flows through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany to one-fifth of capacity from July 27.
Gazprom made the announcement just days after resuming gas flows through the pipeline after a 10-day maintenance break, but only at 40 percent of the pipeline's capacity. It said it was forced to lower the volume because of the delayed return of a turbine that was sent to Canada for maintenance.
Gazprom blamed the latest reduction on the need to halt the operation of another turbine at a compressor station on the Russian end of the pipeline.
Both Germany and the EU have said there is no technical justification for slowing the flow of gas. They say Russia’s moves are politically motivated and are linked to EU sanctions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Baerbock said the turbine maintenance was another example of how Russia tries “every kind of tool and trick” to divide Europe, and Europe has to stick together.
She also said that if Russia cuts off the gas flow completely through Nord Stream 1, there is “no doubt at all” that Germany will continue its sanctions policy toward Russia.
Europe banned Russian coal imports beginning on August 1, and most oil imports are to end by December 31.
Baerbock also discussed Germany's supply of high-powered weapons to Ukraine, saying there is no lack of political will in Berlin to deliver them. She said Germany initially was in a poor position to supply modern arms to Ukraine because it "did the worst you can ever imagine" with keeping its military stocks up to date during peace time.
The criticism Germany faced over being slow to provide military support went to her heart, she said, and "this is why we try to get better."
WATCH: German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said her country's military "did the worst you can ever imagine" with keeping up-to-date, leaving Berlin in a poor position to supply modern arms to Ukraine. She said criticism that Germany had been slow to provide military support went to her heart, and "this is why we try to get better."
Germany is now delivering artillery, including howitzers, and has helped train Ukrainian forces. She added that Germany hopes to deliver an air-defense system by the beginning of September.
The top German diplomat also commented on Bosnia-Herzegovina's hopes to join the EU after some frustration in the country when Ukraine and Moldova were granted candidate status. She noted that “nationalistic rhetoric is coming up again” in the country, but said she believes young Bosnians want unity among the country’s ethnic groups and a chance to live together and build a future together.
On Afghanistan, she said sending military support to the armed resistance opposing the Taliban “is not on the agenda.” She said the country is suffering a humanitarian disaster and that Germany is one of the largest donors of aid to help alleviate the situation, but there is no contact with the Taliban-led government.
Germany must support the people of Afghanistan and continue bringing out people whose lives are endangered because of their past work for the coalition and Western governments, she said.
She also underscored that women in Afghanistan are experiencing "the biggest violation of women’s rights on Earth" and there must therefore be a special focus on women and girls, whose lives "stopped" when the Taliban took over.
With reporting by Ray Furlong
Tehran Cemeteries Cover Graves That Have Pictures Of Women Without Hijabs
The organization of cemeteries for Tehran Province says it has covered graves that feature images of the deceased not wearing the hijab, as authorities continue to widen their crackdown on a government decree on head scarves.
Saeed Ghazanfari, the head of Behesht-e Zahra, the largest cemetery in Iran, said that 98 tombstones that had images of women without a proper hijab had been "corrected."
A July 5 order by President Ebrahim Raisi to enforce the hijab law has resulted in a new list of restrictions on how women can dress. The country's notorious Guidance Patrols, or morality police, have become increasingly active and violent in enforcing the law, with videos emerging on social media showing officers detaining women, forcing them into vans, and whisking them away.
Since Raisi's order, women judged not to be in compliance have been told they will be barred from government offices, banks, and public transportation.
Gholamreza Karim Aghaei, the director-general of Fars Province Airports in southern Iran, said on July 26 that women wearing a hijab "improperly" would now be prevented from entering the Shiraz Airport, the country's third-largest, and its flight terminals.
In response to the crackdown, activists have launched a social media campaign under the hashtag #no2hijab to urge people to boycott companies enforcing the tougher restrictions.
On July 12, women's rights activists posted videos of themselves publicly removing their veils to coincide with the government’s National Day of Hijab and Chastity.
The hijab first became compulsory in public for Iranian women and girls over the age of 9 after the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
Many Iranian women have flouted the rule over the years in protest and pushed the boundaries of what officials say is acceptable clothing.
With reporting and writing by Ardeshir Tayebi
Two Mothers Detained In Iran Ahead Of Hijab Protests Released
Two Iranian mothers whose sons were killed during protests in November 2019 have been released from detention after they were arrested two weeks ago ahead of a demonstration over the country's mandatory hijab law.
Mahboobeh Ramezani and Rahimeh Yousefzad, the mothers of Pejman Gholipur and Navid Behboodi, were released on July 25.
The two were among several people -- all of whom were family members of victims of the November 2019 protests -- arrested by security agents on July 11, one day before a planned protest against the mandatory hijab law that requires women to wear head scarves when in public.
The charges against those detained have not been officially announced, but the Fars news agency, which is affiliated with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), quoted an "informed source" as saying that the family members of the November 2019 victims were arrested for "receiving money from a foreign financial link to create chaos and insecurity in the country."
For the past three years, Mahboobeh Ramezani and Rahimeh Yousefzad have been grieving the loss of their sons while calling for justice over their death at the hands of Iran's security forces.
Pejman Gholipur, 18, and Navid Behboodi, 23, were shot and killed during the November 2019 protest in Tehran that was triggered by a sudden rise in the price of gasoline.
Gholipur and Behboodi were among thousands of citizens who joined the protests in more than 100 Iranian cities and towns. The protests quickly turned political, with many chanting against the Iranian clerical establishment and its leaders.
The Iranian Human Rights Organization has confirmed the death of 324 citizens, including 14 children, in the protests, but others estimate that the actual number of people killed was as much as five times higher.
Iranian authorities have not held anyone accountable for the killings.
With reporting and writing by Ardeshir Tayebi
Russia Has Not Yet Formally Notified U.S. Of Decision To Quit ISS, White House Says
The United States said on July 26 that Russia has not formally notified NASA of its intention to quit the International Space Station (ISS) but that it is already "exploring options" for dealing with a withdrawal.
The newly appointed head of Roskosmos, Yuri Borisov, said Russia will quit the ISS after 2024 to focus on building its own project in outer space.
Moscow's move to abandon one of the last areas of cooperation between the United States and Russia comes at a time of heightened tensions between the Kremlin and the West over the Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
Speaking at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on July 26, Borisov said Moscow will fulfill all of its obligations at the ISS before leaving.
“The decision to leave the station after 2024 has been made,” Borisov said.
White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said Russia has not formally notified the United States of its intention to withdraw from the ISS, but said the United States is "exploring options to mitigate the potential impacts on the ISS beyond 2024 if Russia does withdraw."
NASA had no official response.
U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price called Borisov's announcement “an unfortunate development” given the “valuable professional collaboration our space agencies have had over the years.”
Borisov's statement came a week after NASA, the U.S. space agency, and its Russian counterpart, Roskosmos, agreed on exchange flights to the ISS on Elon Musk's SpaceX rockets for cosmonauts, while U.S. astronauts will be able to fly on Russia's Soyuz.
"We will continue the piloted program in compliance with the plans already approved," Borisov said.
"The main focus going forward will be on creating a Russian orbital station," he added, noting Roskosmos would also make scientific space research a priority.
Putin appointed Borisov to replace sacked Roskosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin on July 15. Rogozin had previously said that Russia could not agree to extend his country's role on the ISS beyond 2024 unless the United States lifted sanctions on two Russian companies that had been blacklisted for their suspected military ties.
NASA has previously called Russian participation crucial to keeping the space station running. The ISS is due to be retired after 2024, but NASA says it can remain operational until 2030 and would like the partnership with Russia to continue through then.
The ISS was launched in 1998 at a time of hope for cooperation in space between the United States and Russia. It is jointly run by Russia, the United States, Europe, Japan, and Canada, and has been continuously inhabited by astronauts and cosmonauts from those countries and others for nearly 22 years.
With reporting by TASS and Reuters
Kremlin Says It Hopes Nord Stream Turbine Will Be Installed 'Sooner Rather Than Later'
The Kremlin says a gas turbine for Russia's Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline has not yet arrived after maintenance in Canada, but officials hope it will be installed "sooner rather than later" to allow gas flows to Europe to rise.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on July 26 that sanctions against Russia for its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine have complicated the work on Nord Stream 1, a major artery for gas supplies to reach the European Union, which has accused Moscow of weaponizing energy in retaliation for its isolation over the war.
Russian state-owned energy giant Gazprom resumed gas flows through Nord Stream 1 last week after a 10-day maintenance break, but only at 40 percent of the pipeline's capacity. Russia said it was forced to lower the volume because of the delayed return of a turbine that was sent to Canada for maintenance.
This is an open gas war that Russia is waging against a united Europe."-- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy
Gazprom then said late on July 25 that it would further restrict the flows by another 50 percent from July 27 to 33 million cubic meters per day because it needed to halt the operation of a gas turbine at a compressor station on instructions from an industry watchdog.
Gazprom is expecting the turbine, serviced by Siemens Energy, to arrive from Canada after maintenance.
"Yes, indeed, there are some defects with the turbines. The turbine has not arrived after a major maintenance; it's on its way. We hope that it will happen...sooner rather than later," Peskov said.
He added that another turbine has also some defects.
Germany’s energy regulator on July 25 reiterated Berlin’s position that the cuts are not necessary for technical issues.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on July 25 urged Europe to retaliate against Russia's "gas war" by boosting its sanctions against Moscow.
"Today we heard new gas threats to Europe," Zelenskiy said in his evening video address on July 25. "This is an open gas war that Russia is waging against a united Europe."
With reporting by Reuters and dpa
Britain, EU Extend Sanctions On Russia Over War In Ukraine
Britain and the European Union have extended sanctions on Russia in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
The U.K. Foreign Office said on its website on July 26 that the sanctions, which included travel bans and asset freezes, were imposed on 42 new people and entities, including several governors of Russian regions and the Kremlin-installed prime minister of the separatist-controlled Donetsk region of Ukraine, Vitaly Khotsenko.
The EU, meanwhile, approved the extension of its sanctions for another six months until January 31, the European Council said in a statement.
The U.K. said its list also includes Vladislav Kuznetsov, the Moscow-imposed first deputy chairman of the Luhansk region in eastern Ukraine, which is held by Russia-backed separatists.
"We will not keep quiet and watch Kremlin-appointed state actors suppress the people of Ukraine or the freedoms of their own people," Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said in a statement. "We will continue to impose harsh sanctions on those who are trying to legitimize Putin’s illegal invasion until Ukraine prevails."
Since Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine on February 24, Britain has sanctioned more than 1,100 people and over 100 businesses.
The EU has introduced six rounds of sanctions on Russia in coordination with its Western partners.
Iran Seals Cameras Installed At Nuclear Facilities By UN Watchdog
Iran has collected and sealed cameras used by the UN atomic watchdog to monitor its nuclear program, the Fars news agency reported on July 26, citing the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran.
On July 25, Iran's nuclear chief, Mohammad Eslami, said 27 cameras installed by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) would not be reactivated until a deal is reached to restore a 2015 nuclear agreement with global powers.
Iran turned off the surveillance cameras at several nuclear facilities last month in response to a resolution from the IAEA board of governors demanding Iran cooperate with UN inspectors looking into undeclared nuclear sites.
The U.S. withdrawal from the deal in 2018 has led Tehran to gradually break from compliance with the accord.
The IAEA has warned several times that Iran needed only a few more weeks to produce raw material for a nuclear bomb.
Tehran recently suggested it could still return to compliance if a new deal is struck, but it has insisted Washington must move first.
The United States has said that negotiations on the Iran nuclear deal can only conclude if Tehran drops its extraneous demands.
Talks to restore the deal have been stalled since April.
Based on reporting by dpa and Reuters
U.S. Basketball Star Griner Back In Russian Court As Drug Trial Slowly Moves Forward
U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner has appeared in a Russian court for the fifth hearing in her slow-moving trial on drug charges that could see her sentenced to a decade in prison.
The two-time Olympic gold medalist made a brief court appearance at the Khimki court near Moscow on July 26 as her defense team presented evidence in a hearing that lasted about an hour. Another hearing is scheduled for July 27.
The 31-year-old Griner, who appeared in court wearing a black-and-gray sweatshirt with "Black Lives For Peace" written on it, has been detained in Russia since authorities said they found cannabis oil in vape cartridges in her luggage when she passed through Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport in February.
Griner's lawyers put a narcology expert on the stand to explain how athletes such as Griner routinely use medical cannabis where it's legal as a method to manage pain and injuries.
"With the prescription in place, Brittney may have used it for medical but not recreational purposes," Maria Blagovolina, Griner's lawyer, said.
U.S. officials say she was wrongfully detained and have assigned a special official for "hostage" situations to her case.
Griner faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted of the drugs possession charges in a case that critics fear is an attempt by Moscow to extract concessions from Washington amid Russia's war on Ukraine and with relations at a low point.
She has already acknowledged possessing the vape cartridges.
The U.S. government is under pressure at home to do more to secure her freedom.
When she was detained, Griner was returning to play for the Yekaterinburg team in the off-season of the U.S. Women's National Basketball Association.
'Coronavirus-Free' Turkmenistan Tightens Measures Against COVID-19
Authorities in Turkmenistan have strengthened measures to ward off the spread of the coronavirus even as they continue to deny a single coronavirus case has been registered in the country.
RFE/RL correspondents in the Central Asian nation reported on July 25 that teams of workers have been spraying streets with disinfectant while people are being told to wear masks at markets.
"People just got used to not wearing masks. Now masks are required again. Starting from [July 25], children in kindergartens have to bring in antiseptic wet wipes. All this creates panic among the population. People say that if the authorities admitted there was coronavirus, it would show that they weren’t prepared," one RFE/RL correspondent said.
Another correspondent noted that in the capital, Ashgabat, streets over the weekend were filled with employees from the sanitation and epidemiology station spraying chlorine solutions in public areas.
"The authorities' attention shows the seriousness of the situation," the correspondent said.
The correspondents said Turkmenistan is considering introducing new restrictions starting on August 1. According to health-care sources, the government is currently working on a concrete action plan which if approved will see another round of restrictions put in place from August 1.
Turkmenistan's government still clings to its narrative that the country has no cases of coronavirus -- even though practically no one believes the claim.
