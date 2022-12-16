U.S. Treasury's Adeyemo Heads To Berlin, Brussels On Oil Price Cap, Ukraine Support

Ukraine has repelled attacks by invading Russian forces near 22 settlements in the eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, the country's military command reported on December 16.

Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.

In its latest assessment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said during the past day that the invaders carried out 23 air strikes and four missile strikes, two of which hit civilian objects in the city of Kharkiv.

Ukraine's military said Russia's main focus remained on the eastern cities of Bakhmut and Avdiyivka, but that it was also trying to get a stronger foothold in the southern region of Zaporizhzhya.

The fighting in Donbas comes as Moscow warned Washington against delivering sophisticated air defense systems to Ukraine, saying those systems would be a “legitimate target” for the Russian military, a threat that was quickly rejected by the United States.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on December 15 that if reports about U.S. plans to provide Kyiv with Patriot surface-to-air missile system prove true, it would become “another provocative move by the U.S.” and broaden its involvement in the hostilities, "entailing possible consequences.”

Asked about the Russian warning, Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder said that the United States was "not going to allow comments from Russia to dictate the security assistance that we provide to Ukraine.”

His comments came as the U.S. military announced it will expand training in Germany of Ukrainian military personnel. Starting in January, 500 troops a month will be trained, building on more than 15,000 Ukrainians trained by the United States and its allies since April.

Meanwhile, senior Ukrainian defense officials predicted that Russia will launch a new offensive early next year that could include a second attempt to take the capital, Kyiv.

Moscow's new offensive could happen as soon as January, General Valeriy Zaluzhniy and General Oleksandr Syrskiy were quoted as saying in interviews with The Economist magazine on December 15.

"The Russians are preparing some 200,000 fresh troops. I have no doubt they will have another go at Kyiv," Zaluzhniy was quoted as saying.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov also said in remarks published in The Guardian on December 15 that evidence is growing that Russia planned a broad new offensive.

“The second part of the mobilization, 150,000 approximately...do a minimum of three months to prepare. It means they are trying to start the next wave of the offensive probably in February, like last year. That’s their plan,” Reznikov told The Guardian.

Russia is continuing to build up its military presence in Belarus, a senior Ukrainian military official said.

Russian units “are undergoing training and combat coordination” in Belarus, with the Kremlin using Belarusian officers and training grounds to improve the combat capability of existing units, as well as to train newly created units, according to Oleksiy Hromov, the deputy head of the General Staff's Main Operations Directorate

Speaking at a press briefing on December 15, Hromov said the probability of a Russian offensive from Belarus “remains low,” but he highlighted that the transfer of Russian weapons to Belarus is ongoing, including three hypersonic missile-carrying aircraft, a set of tanks and a long-range radar-detection aircraft.

With reporting by AP and Reuters