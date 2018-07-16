Treasury Secretary Says U.S. Will Consider Some Waivers On Iran Sanctions

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says the United States wants to avoid disrupting global oil markets as it reimposes sanctions against Tehran and, in certain cases, will consider waivers for countries which need more time to wind down their oil imports from Iran.

"We want people to reduce oil purchases to zero, but in certain cases if people can't do that overnight, we'll consider exceptions," Mnuchin told reporters on July 13, clarifying some U.S. officials' comments that there would be no exemptions.

Mnuchin's comments were embargoed for release on July 16.

Mnuchin was talking to reporters while traveling from Mexico where he had been part of a high-level U.S. delegation led by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to meet Mexico's next president, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

Based on reporting by Reuters and AP

