U.S. Congressman: Mueller Report Does Not Exonerate Trump

U.S. House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, a Democrat, questioned Attorney General Bill Barr’s determination that Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation did not produce sufficient evidence for an obstruction of justice charge against President Donald Trump. On March 24, Nadler called for the full release of the Mueller report on whether Trump colluded with Russians during the 2016 election or obstructed the investigation. Barr had released a summary of Mueller's report hours earlier which stated there was no evidence of collusion, but it also did not exonerate Trump of the obstruction allegation.