U.S. To Give Ukraine $500 Million In Additional Military Aid, Pentagon Says
The United States will provide Kyiv with a new military package worth up to $500 million, the Pentagon said on June 27. The package contains ground vehicles, including Bradley fighting vehicles and Stryker armored personnel carriers, to support Ukraine’s counteroffensive and other equipment to “help Ukraine push back on Russia's war of aggression,” the Pentagon said. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Twitter he was "sincerely grateful,” adding that the additional Bradleys and Strykers along with ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), Patriots, and Stingers “will add even more power." To read the original story on RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service, click here.
U.S. Announces Sanctions Targeting Gold Mining Firms Connected To Wagner
The United States has imposed sanctions on four companies linked to the Russian private mercenary group Wagner and its leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, that it said are active in illicit gold mining and trade.
The companies are tied to illicit gold dealings that fund the Wagner group to sustain and expand its armed forces, including in Ukraine and Africa, the Treasury Department said in a news release on June 27. In addition to the four companies, one individual identified as a Russian executive in the Wagner group was designated for sanctions.
Two of the companies designated are mining firms in the Central African Republic (CAR). The other two firms -- one in the United Arab Emirates and the other in Russia -- are identified as wholesale firms.
“The Wagner Group exploits insecurity around the world, committing atrocities and criminal acts that threaten the safety, good governance, prosperity, and human rights of nations, as well as exploiting their natural resources,” the department said.
Brian Nelson, undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, said the United States will continue to target the Wagner group’s revenue streams “to degrade its expansion and violence in Africa, Ukraine, and anywhere else.”
The entities designated for sanctions are Diamville SAU and Midas Ressources SARLU, two mining firms based in the CAR, Limited Liability Company DM based in Russia, and Dubai-based Industrial Resources General Trading.
The individual targeted is Andrei Ivanov, who Treasury said worked with officials of the government of Mali on weapons deals, mining projects, and other Wagner group activities in Mali.
Catrina Doxsee, associate director and associate fellow with the Transnational Threats Project at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) in Washington, said the crisis in Russia is over for now, but the fight to control the Wagner group has only just begun.
This is "creating an opening for the United States and its allies to dislodge Russian influence in places such as Africa," Doxsee said on Twitter.
The United States has issued sanctions against Prigozhin, who led a brief revolt over the weekend against the Kremlin, and the Wagner group multiple times.
The sanctions announced on June 27 are not directly related to the uprising, which ended when Prigozhin ordered his forces to stop their march to Moscow.
With reporting by AP and Reuters
Death Toll Rises To Eight In Kramatorsk Missile Strike As Rescue Operations Continue
The death toll has risen to eight from Russia's attack on the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk, Ukraine's State Emergency Service said on June 28, adding that 56 people were injured.
Two Russian missiles struck Kramatorsk in the evening of June 27, one hitting a crowded pizzeria in the city center and a second hitting a village on the outskirts of the city in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
Three children were among those killed in the strike that reduced the restaurant and neighboring buildings to rubble and scattered debris. Three people were pulled from the rubble after rescue operations were temporarily halted because of continued threats of missile strikes.
"Rescuers are working through the rubble of the destroyed building and searching for people who are probably still under it," officials of the emergency services said on the Telegram messaging app.
The head of the Donetsk military administration, Pavlo Kyrylenko, said numerous houses, shops, cafes, and other businesses were damaged near the place of impact in the city center.
The second missile that hit the outskirts of the city left five injured. A third missile hit buildings in Kremenchuk, a city in central Ukraine's Poltava region, but no casualties were reported.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, speaking in his nightly video address, said the attacks showed that Russia "deserved only one thing as a consequence of what it has done -- defeat and a tribunal."
The strikes came one year after a missile attack on a shopping center in Kremenchuk killed 20 people.
Kramatorsk is a major city in the Donetsk region and a likely key objective in any Russian advance to the west. It has been a frequent target of Russian attacks. It was hit on May 2 by rockets fired from a Tornado multiple-rocket launcher. Russian forces claimed a railcar full of ammunition was destroyed in that strike.
In April last year, 63 people were killed in a Russian strike on Kramatorsk's main railway station. At least two other strikes have hit apartment buildings and civilian infrastructure in the city this year.
Moscow denies shelling the civilian population in Ukraine despite evidence and testimony to the contrary. As of June 18, the UN confirmed 9,083 civilian deaths in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale invasion launched by Russia in February 2022.
With reporting by Reuters
Iranian Security Forces Arrest Two Kurdish Citizens Amid Rising Tensions
Two Kurdish people from the western Iranian city of Saqqez have been arrested by Iranian security forces and subsequently transferred to an undisclosed location, a Kurdish rights group based in France said on June 27.
The arrest of the two Kurds -- identified as Milad Fazelpour and Heyman Hosseini – was carried out on June 26 without the presentation of a judicial order, raising concerns about due process, according to the Kurdistan Human Rights Network.
Security officers reportedly raided the residences of Fazelpour and Hosseini in Saqqez, which is also the hometown of Mahsa Amini, the 22-year-old woman whose death in September 2022 after her arrest by Iran's morality police triggered nationwide protests.
The exact reasons for the arrests remain unclear as does the identity of the security institution responsible.
The arrests come amid a backdrop of escalating tensions in the region. In the wake of the Women, Life, Freedom protests that have swept across the region in recent months, pressure on civil activist groups and individuals in Kurdistan has significantly increased.
The Kurdistan Human Rights Network has reported a disturbing number of arrests in the region. According to the network’s collected data, at least 70 Kurdish Iranian citizens across various cities and villages in the provinces of West Azerbaijan, Kurdistan, Kermanshah, and Khuzestan have been arrested on political charges by security and judicial institutions in the last month.
Anger over Amini's death in police custody prompted thousands of Iranians to take to the streets nationwide to demand more freedoms and women's rights. The widespread unrest represents the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
Amini's death, which officials blamed on a heart attack, touched off a wave of anti-government protests in cities across the country. The authorities have responded to the unrest with a harsh crackdown that rights groups say has killed more than 500 people, including 71 children.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Several Ukrainian Officials Disciplined After Audit Of Kyiv Bomb Shelters Finds 'Unacceptable' Results
A recent audit of bomb shelters in Ukraine prompted by the deaths of three people locked out of a shelter during a Russian air raid uncovered an “unacceptable” situation, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said, and resulted in disciplinary action for many local leaders.
The inspection found that only 15 percent of Kyiv's 4,655 bomb shelters were suitable for use and only 44 percent were freely accessible.
Though the audit also found that across the country 77 percent of shelters are suitable for use, the situation with shelters is “unacceptable” in a number of districts in four regions and Kyiv, Shmyhal said. He cited a number of districts in the Zaporizhzhya, Sumy, Zhytomyr, and Kyiv regions as well as the city of Kyiv as the focus of the problem.
Following the audit results, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy dismissed seven district heads and reprimanded many other officials, including Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko; Serhiy Popko, the head of Kyiv’s military administration; and the heads of six local administrations in Kyiv.
There had been speculation that Klitschko would also be dismissed. In a statement to RFE/RL, Klitschko accepted some “moral responsibility” for the June 1 incident but noted that the blame was to be shared among the district officials as well. It is not immediately clear whether the mayor will face any further disciplinary action.
Zelenskiy ordered the inspection of all Ukrainian shelters on June 2, one day after three people were killed in Kyiv when they were unable to access a shelter during a Russian air strike. Two women and one girl were killed by falling debris after rushing to the shelter and finding it locked. Eleven other people were injured in the incident.
According to reports from eyewitnesses, the three people died on the street near a medical facility in Kyiv’s Desnyansk district because they could not get to the shelter, which, according to some reports, was closed.
Oleksandr Kamyshin, the minister of strategic studies, was appointed to lead the audit, and called the results of the inspection “disappointing.” Kamyshin has additionally been put in charge of all future issues related to bomb shelters.
With reporting by Shelby Rayer in Washington, D.C. and Reuters
Iranian Teachers' Union Decries Mass Trials, Harsh Sentences Meted Out To Educators
The Iranian Teachers' Union Association has issued a statement protesting mass trials and "unjust sentences" handed to teachers, urging the authorities of the Islamic Republic to halt the practice.
Unrest, including several protests by teachers, has rattled Iran since last summer in response to declining living standards, wage arrears, and a lack of welfare support. Labor law in Iran does not recognize the right of workers to form independent unions.
The death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody in September for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly breathed new life into the unrest, which officials across the country have tried to quell with harsh -- and sometimes deadly -- measures.
Thousands have been arrested in the clampdown, with the judiciary handing down harsh sentences -- including the death penalty -- to protesters.
The statement by the Teachers' Union Association was released after eight teachers were sentenced to a total of 34 years in prison for "assembly and collusion with the intention of disrupting internal security."
Their collective trial was held at the Islamic Revolutionary Court of Shiraz.
The court sentenced Abdolreza Amiri and Zahra Esfandiari to two years in prison each while Iraj Rahnama, Afshin Razmjooei, Mojgan Bagheri, Gholamreza Gholami, Mohammad Ali Zahmatkesh, and Asghar Amirzadegan were each sentenced to five years' imprisonment.
The Iranian Teachers' Union's Coordination Council had previously voiced its opposition to mass trials of protesting teachers, saying that the many severe prison sentences for teachers were prompted by "the pressure of security institutions."
In its statement on June 26, the Teachers' Union Association stressed that the verdict of the Revolutionary Court of Shiraz amounts to one of the "most unjust sentences" against teachers.
It added that the only crime of these protesting teachers was their demand for rights "within the framework of the current laws of the country."
The statement further highlighted a "new wave of summonses, case fabrications, dismissal sentences, expulsions, and prison sentences" against teachers' unions activists.
The Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) says that more than 500 people have been killed during the latest wave of unrest, which started in September, including 71 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Russian Court Fines Google An Additional $47 Million
A Russian court has fined Google 4 billion rubles ($47 million) for failing to pay an earlier fine over alleged abuse of its dominant position in the video-hosting market, the country's anti-monopoly watchdog said on June 27. The decision is the latest multimillion dollar fine in Moscow's increasingly assertive campaign against foreign tech companies. The initial fine in February 2022 was based on claims that Google's YouTube had a "biased and unpredictable" approach to "suspending and blocking users' accounts and content," TASS reported. YouTube has blocked Russian state-funded media globally since the start of the invasion of Ukraine. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Siberian Mayor Wants To Send Homeless People To Labor Camps
The mayor of the Russian city of Yakutsk in Siberia, Yevgeny Grigoryev, has suggested sending homeless members of society to labor camps to prevent them from "corrupting people."
"Homeless people are a visible consequence of rising alcoholism in the population and mass joblessness among the segment of the population that could work," Grigoryev said, adding that special labor camps to treat alcoholics similar to those of the Soviet period, must be established again.
Grigoryev, a member of the ruling United Russia party, was elected to his post in March 2021.
To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service. click here.
Putin Claims Russia's Military Had Crucial Role In Stopping Wagner Mutiny, Admits Group Funded By State
President Vladimir Putin on June 27 sought to gloss over the Russian authorities' lack of immediate reaction to the Wagner mercenaries' short-lived mutiny over the weekend, praising the military as the country's savior from civil war.
Wagner mercenaries on June 24 took over the southwestern city of Rostov-on-Don and covered some 780 kilometers toward Moscow before abruptly aborting their march some 200 kilometers away from the Russian capital in a move that the group's chief, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said was meant to "prevent shedding Russian blood."
However, during their march toward Moscow, Wagner mercenaries shot down several military aircraft, killing at least 10 pilots, and Putin opened his June 27 meeting with military personnel with a minute of silence to honor the pilots and said they "fulfilled their duties with honor."
"You defended the constitutional order, lives, security, and freedom of our citizens, saved our motherland from shake-ups, actually stopped a civil war," Putin told some 2,500 military personnel gathered in the Sobornaya Square inside the Kremlin.
In a display of unity at the top of Russia's leadership, Putin then appeared flanked by Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu while meeting members of security forces after his address.
The dismissal of Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov was one of Prigozhin's chief demands that triggered the mutiny.
Prigozhin, a former close associate of Putin's, had said the aim of his troops' march toward Moscow was not to overthrow the elected Russian government, but to highlight the incompetence of Russia's military leadership in its war against Ukraine.
The chief of the Russian National Guard, Viktor Zolotov, who was present at the event, told journalists that Wagner's "mutiny was prepared and inspired by the West's special services, because they knew about it and talked about it several weeks before [it happened]," without providing any details to back up his claim.
Zolotov also said that Rosgvardiya may be equipped with tanks and armored vehicles from Wagner mercenaries following their failed uprising.
"We have no tanks or long-range heavy weapons. We will supply our forces with those depending on funding," Zolotov said, according to Interfax.
Putin admitted during his meeting with the military that Wagner was financed solely by the Russian state. He said Russia funded Wagner with 86 billion rubles ($1 billion) from May last year until last month. Furthermore, Putin said Prigozhin personally earned almost the same amount of money via his catering business.
Prigozhin's longtime catering business has earned him the monicker "Putin's chef."
In his first public statement since abruptly renouncing the mutiny, Prigozhin on June 26 said his action was a "master class" on how Russia's army should have carried out its invasion of Ukraine in February last year, highlighting what he said were multiple holes in military security that allowed his group to easily take control of cities as it proceeded toward Moscow.
Prigozhin did not reveal his current whereabouts, nor did he mention any details of a reported agreement brokered by Belarusian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka that is said to have granted him asylum in Belarus.
Lukashenka said on June 27 that Prigozhin is in Belarus. He also said the mutiny showed that "the situation in Russia had gone out of control, adding that "there were no heroes" in the situation.
Lukashenka did not say if Prigozhin was currently in Belarus, but stressed in his usual anti-Western rhetoric that the United States and the European Union would have used the "chaos" that could follow if the "mutiny" had not been stopped.
With reporting by BelTA, TASS, RIA Novosti. AFP, and RFE/RL's Russian Service
Russia Has Detained Hundreds Of Civilians Since Ukraine Invasion, UN Says
A UN monitoring mission in Ukraine said on June 27 that Russia had detained more than 800 civilians since the conflict began in February 2022, of whom 77 were executed. The report showed that Ukraine had also violated international law by arbitrarily detaining civilians but on a considerably smaller scale. The UN rights office "identified patterns of conduct which have resulted in arbitrary detention, as well as further human rights violations including torture, ill-treatment, and enforced disappearances," the report said, adding that the detentions by Russia had taken place in both Ukraine and Russia. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
- By AFP
Israel Summons Ukraine Envoy Over Pro-Russian Accusation
The Israeli Foreign Ministry said on June 27 it was summoning the Ukrainian ambassador for a "clarification," after the Ukrainian Embassy accused "the current Israeli government" of "a clear pro-Russian position." "In light of his repeated remarks against Israel's policy, Ukrainian Ambassador Yevhen Korniychuk has been summoned for a clarification that will take place at the Foreign Ministry on July 3," a ministry statement said. Israel has adopted a cautious approach since Russian forces invaded Ukraine in February last year, seeking to maintain neutrality between the warring sides. (AFP)
Former Regional Official Gets Lengthy Prison Term Over Deadly 2018 Siberian Mall Fire
KEMEROVO, Russia -- A court in Siberia has sentenced the former emergency situations minister of the Kemerovo region, Aleksandr Mamontov, to 10 1/2 years in prison over a 2018 fire in the regional capital that killed 60 people, including 37 children.
The central district court in the city of Kemerovo on June 27 also sentenced a former fire-safety inspector of the regional Emergency Situations Ministry, Grigory Terentyev, to 8 1/2 years in prison in the high-profile case.
The two men were found guilty of embezzlement, fraud, and negligence.
The court ordered that they pay hefty fines and be deprived of the right to hold state positions for two years after serving their terms.
"It was the one in a series of disasters caused by or exacerbated by the corrosively deadly effects of negligence, carelessness, corruption, corner-cutting, and crumbling infrastructure among officials," the court said.
The fire that completely destroyed the Zimnyaya Vishnya (Winter Cherry) mall in Kemerovo in March 2018 was one of the deadliest in Russia since the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.
Residents, relatives of the victims, and Russians nationwide blamed corruption and government negligence for the high number of casualties.
Days after the fire, investigators said that blocked fire exits, an alarm system that was turned off, and "glaring violations" of safety rules before the blaze started led to the high death toll.
The former director-general and co-owner of the shopping mall, Vyacheslav Vishnevsky, was sentenced in October to eight years in prison after he pleaded guilty to bribing the former director of the regional construction control agency, Tanzilya Komkova, to obtain permission to renovate the building of a factory in the city and turn it into the mall.
Komkova was sentenced to 18 years in prison on a charge of bribe-taking in December 2021. Several other regional officials involved in the case were also sentenced to lengthy prison terms at the time.
In October 2021, managers and security officers of the mall were handed prison terms of between five years and 14 years on charges of violating fire safety rules and negligence that led to loss of human lives.
A total of 16 people have been charged with crimes that investigators say led to or aggravated the tragedy.
Lukashenka Says Wagner Group's Leader Prigozhin Is In Belarus
Belarusian strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka says the leader of Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, is currently in Belarus, where he reportedly moved from Russia after his forces staged a short-lived armed mutiny, taking over Russia's southwestern city of Rostov-on-Don and marching toward Moscow over the weekend before abruptly calling it off.
"Yes, that is true, [Prigozhin] is in Belarus today. I promised him, saying that if you want to stay at our place an so on, we will help you. Of course on their own expenses," Lukashenka said on June 27 while speaking to a group of top Belarusian military officers in Minsk.
Lukashenka added that he agreed with Belarusian Defense Minister Viktar Khrenin, who had expressed interest in having Wagner mercenaries integrated among his forces.
Hours earlier, Lukashenka said in an address that he had placed the country’s military on full combat alert in connection with the uprising.
Lukashenka, an authoritarian who has ruled Belarus since 1994, claimed the uprising was part of a purported threat from “the West.”
"We must be stronger than the threat that is once again casting its shadow over our country," Lukashenka said. "And once again it is coming from the West."
He claimed that Belarusian border guards reported "provocations" by NATO "almost every day."
Earlier the same day, a private business jet previously used by Wagner head Yevgeny Prigozhin landed at a military air base outside the Belarusian capital, Minsk.
The crisis in Russia was defused after Lukashenka reportedly brokered a deal that allowed Prigozhin, a former Kremlin insider who was known as Russian President Vladimir Putin's "chef" because his companies catered official events, to leave for Belarus.
Putin said in a speech on June 26 that Wagner fighters could also go to Belarus if they did not want to join the Russian military.
In his comments, Lukashenka expressed the hope that Wagner commanders would help train Belarusian security forces.
“If their commanders come to us and help us… tell us what is important right now…. That’s priceless,” he said.
He added that Belarus did not need to fear the sudden Wagner presence in the country.
“We will keep a close eye on them,” he said.
The Embraer 600 jet connected with Prigozhin landed at about 7:40 a.m. local time. A few minutes later, a second private jet landed at the base after arriving from St. Petersburg, Prigozhin's hometown and the location of the Wagner headquarters, according to Belaruski Hayun, a social-media site that tracks aviation in Belarus.
It was not clear whether Prigozhin, who has not been seen since the uprising on June 24, was on either plane.
The jet that landed in Minsk has been listed by U.S. sanctions documents as being connected to Prigozhin.
Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) announced it had dropped a criminal case against Prigozhin and the Wagner fighters after its investigation found they had "ceased activities directed at committing the crime" of mutiny.
The short-lived Wagner uprising was the most significant challenge to Putin over his more than two decades in power in Russia.
At least 10 military pilots of Russia's Interior Ministry were killed during what Prigozhin called a "march of justice" to Moscow, which the group aborted about 200 kilometers from the Russian capital over the weekend.
More Than 1,000 Afghan Civilians Killed In Violence Since August 2021, UN Says
More than a thousand Afghan civilians have been killed in bombings and other violence since foreign forces left and the Taliban took over in 2021, according to a report by the UN's mission to the country released on June 27. Between August 15, 2021, and May this year, 1,095 civilians were killed and 2,679 wounded, according to the UN Mission to Afghanistan, underscoring the security challenges even after the end of decades of war. The majority of deaths -- just over 700 -- were caused by improvised explosive devices including suicide bombings in public places such as mosques, education centers, and markets.
- By AP
Amsterdam's Hermitage Museum Changes Name, Rebrands After Cutting Russian Ties
The Hermitage Amsterdam art museum has been renamed one year after it severed ties with Russia's State Hermitage museum over Moscow's February 2022 invasion of Ukraine. The museum on June 26 announced it would be called the H'ART Museum from September 1 and announced new partnerships with the British Museum, the Pompidou Center, and the Smithsonian American Art Museum in what H;ART Director Annabelle Birnie called "a contemporary and future-proof model." The museum opened in 2009 and primarily displayed works from St. Petersburg's Hermitage museum. To read the original story by AP, click here.
UN Says Russia Executed Dozens Of Ukrainian Civilians Since Invasion, As Zelenskiy Upbeat On Counteroffensive
Russia has executed at least 77 Ukrainian civilians since its massive invasion of its western neighbor in February 2022, according to a report by the United Nations monitoring mission in Ukraine issued on June 27.
In all, Russia detained at least 864 civilians in the areas it has occupied, the report found. The monitoring mission documented 178 cases in detail, finding that more than 90 percent of those detainees had been tortured.
Ukrainian forces detained 75 civilians, more than half of whom were subjected to torture or ill-treatment, according to the report.
Moscow, which has denied its forces have committed war crimes or targeted civilians despite compelling evidence to the contrary, did not cooperate with the UN investigation.
The report came as eight regions in eastern and central Ukraine declared an air-raid alert on June 27. Following the alert, the sound of explosions was heard in Kremenchuk, in the Poltava region, and in Sumy, regional officials reported, without giving details.
Russia has intensified almost-daily misisle and drone strikes on Ukraine over the past week as Kyiv kicked off its long-anticipated counteroffensive.
On June 26, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed optimism about the counteroffensive, describing the day in his nightly video address as a "happy day."
"Our soldiers, our advanced positions, are active in all directions at the front," he said. "Today, in all directions, our soldiers advanced, and it is a happy day. I wish the boys more days like this."
Earlier in the day, Zelenskiy visited troops fighting in the eastern part of the country, handing out medals and posing for selfies. It was unclear exactly where the visit took place, but Zelenskiy's office said he met units of the Khortytsia operational-strategic group in the Donetsk region.
In his video address, Zelenskiy said he met with military commanders and made "several operational decisions" based on the discussions. One decision was the creation of a marine corps, he said.
"We are strengthening the marines and all elements of our defense forces," he said. "This is a must."
In its daily briefing early on June 27, the Ukrainian General Staff said 38 clashes had taken place in the previous 24 hours, mainly in the areas of Lyman, Bakhmut, and Maryinka in the western part of the Donetsk region.
The military also reported carrying out air strikes against Russian positions in the southern Zaporizhzhya and Kherson regions.
Ukraine has been making some advances since launching a counteroffensive earlier in the month. Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar said on June 26 that both offensive and defensive operations were being conducted and the military had had some "tactical success."
The head of the Zaporizhzhya military administration, Yuriy Malashko, reported on June 27 that one civilian was killed and several injured by Russian shelling that struck 15 settlements in the region.
The head of the Donetsk military administration, Pavlo Kyrylenko, also reported that a civilian had been killed by Russian shelling in the settlement of Noviy Komar.
RFE/RL was not able to independently verify battlefield reports.
The New York Times reported on June 26 that U.S. officials were becoming concerned that the initial phase of the Ukrainian counteroffensive was proceeding too slowly. Russian forces, which have been entrenching for months, have proven successful at replenishing cleared minefields.
Zelenskiy told the newspaper the counteroffensive was not "a Hollywood movie," adding that "we will advance on the battlefield the way we deem best."
Zelenskiy Hands Out Awards To Ukrainian Troops On Front Line
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on June 26 handed out awards and posed for selfies with troops who are along the front line in Ukraine, saying it was an honor to be with them and shake their hands.
"Thank you for protecting Ukraine, fighting for our independence and freedom -- freedom for each and every one of us. Keep yourselves. Save your life -- save Ukraine," the president said in one of several videos posted on Telegram.
One video showed Zelenskiy handing out awards and viewing maps with Oleksandr Syrskiy, the commander of Ukraine's ground forces. Another showed him alongside troops in a queue at a gas station counter and then posing for photos with the soldiers and women working at the gas station.
"The roads of Donetsk region, gas station, communication with our warriors. Thank you for everything you do for Ukraine! Thank you for protection! I wish you all good health and good luck in battle!" he said in a text accompanying the video.
The president's office did not say when Zelenskiy made the visit but said that in Donetsk he had met units of the Khortytsia operational-strategic group, including soldiers who have fought in the Bakhmut sector, where they distinguished themselves in heavy battles.
“I wish you health and only victory. Ukraine is proud of each of you. You are great, strong, our true Ukrainians," he said, referring to the group.
Another video showed Zelenskiy, dressed in his trademark military style T-shirt, addressing troops.
He said it was “very important” for him to visit the frontline positions of Ukrainian troops in the Berdyansk direction, singling out the third battalion of the Hetman Bohdan Khmelnytskiy Separate Presidential Brigade.
Ukraine says it has been making advances this month since launching a counteroffensive, but Russian forces still hold swaths of Ukrainian territory following their full-scale invasion in February 2022.
A spokesman for the press center of Ukraine’s defense forces said separately that Ukrainian troops had advanced 1 1/2 kilometers near Melitopol.
"As a result of systemic pressure, the defense forces of the Tavria direction have succeeded and advanced 1 1/2 kilometers deep into the territories captured by the enemy," military spokesman Valeriy Shershen said.
Ukrainian troops are entrenched there and aerial reconnaissance of the area and demining has been carried out, he said, adding that artillery is working on detected enemy targets.
Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar reported earlier on June 26 that during the past week in the east, Ukrainian troops conducted both defensive and offensive actions and had tactical success. Ukrainian forces continue the offensive operation in the Melitopol and Berdyansk directions, she said.
It was not possible to independently verify the battlefield claims.
With reporting by Reuters
New Bulgarian Government Approves Military Aid For Ukraine
The Bulgarian government has approved a new military aid package for Ukraine, the press service of the Council of Ministers announced on June 26. The cabinet’s approval comes in accordance with a December 2022 parliamentary vote. Though past efforts to renew the aid were delayed by former President Rumen Radev’s opposition, the end of the political crisis in early June ushered in a new administration ready to follow up with a “commensurable” aid package to the country’s initial 2022 donation. The details of both aid packages remain classified. To read the original story from the RFE/RL Bulgarian Service, click here.
Russian Lawyer Flees Country After Her Client, An Anti-War Activist, Dies In Custody
Lawyer Irina Gak has left Russia for an unspecified country after her client, anti-war activist Anatoly Beryozikov, died while in custody, the OVD-Info rights group said on June 26. Last week, police searched Gak's home and the home of Beryozikov's public defender, Tatyana Sporysheva. The Investigative Committee said earlier that it had launched a probe into Beryozikov’s death. Gak visited Beryozikov hours before his death on June 14 and said later she noticed traces of electric shocks on his body. Police insist Beryozikov committed suicide, which his relatives call "a lie." To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Yashin Warns Czech President That His Comments On Monitoring Russians Play Into Putin's Hands
Jailed anti-Kremlin politician Ilya Yashin, addressing recent comments by Czech President Petr Pavel that Russians in the West should be monitored, said any such attempt would only play into President Vladimir Putin’s hands.
"Please don't help Putin," Yashin wrote from his prison cell in Russia in an open letter published on June 26 to the Czech leader.
Pavel came under fire earlier this month for saying in an interview with RFE/RL that while he has empathy for Russians outside the country who face hardships over Moscow's decision to launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine -- a decision they may not support -- "when there is an ongoing war, the security measures related to Russian nationals should be stricter than in normal times.... That's simply the cost of war."
Pavel’s statements were widely criticized, including by high profile anti-corruption journalist Maria Pevchikh, the chairwoman of Aleksei Navalny's International Anti-Corruption Foundation (ACF International), and now by Yashin, who said they only fuel the scare tactics that state-sponsored media in Russia promotes.
“Kremlin propaganda relishes your words that all Russians living in Western countries should be taken under strict control by local intelligence agencies,” he said in the letter to Pavel, which was published on Telegram.
Yashin said the comments also undermine Pavel’s own case that European values align with Russian interests.
Yashin said his fellow cellmates reacted to Pavel’s comments, with one saying that they play into Putin’s narrative that “for the West, we are all second-class people.”
Yashin ends his letter with a plea to the Czech leader not to amplify Putin’s statements that Europe is the enemy and its leaders are Russophobes.
“Please don't help Putin convince the Russians of this and be fair to my people,” he said in the letter.
Pavel has not responded to Yashin’s letter. He later clarified his remarks, saying, "I used the word 'monitoring' by security services. Perhaps I should explain it. Monitoring doesn't mean surveillance of each individual Russian citizen. It means general monitoring of what is happening inside the community and reacting to risk factors in the behavior [of its members]."
Yashin was sentenced to prison for more than eight years for spreading “fakes” about Russian war crimes in Bucha.
The outspoken Kremlin critic was one of the few prominent opposition politicians who stayed in Russia after a wave of repression against supporters of Navalny and those who have spoken against Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine since it was launched in February 2022.
His sentence, which came into force following the rejection of his appeal on April 19, was the harshest handed down in cases against people charged with discrediting Russia's armed forces since a new law was introduced days after the invasion commenced.
With reporting by Shelby Rayer in Washington
U.S. Keeps Up Weapons Shipments To Ukraine With New $500 Million Package
The United States plans to announce as soon as June 27 a new military aid package for Ukraine worth up to $500 million, keeping up U.S. resolve to help Ukraine against Russia as Moscow deals with an abortive mutiny by some of its soldiers. The package will include ground vehicles as Ukraine presses its counteroffensive, two U.S. officials quoted by Reuters said, though they added the package was still being finalized and could change. The security assistance package would be the 41st approved by the United States for Ukraine since the Russian invasion, for a total of more than $40 billion. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Pakistani Army Sacks Officers Over Attacks On Military Bases By Imran Khan Supporters
Pakistan's army has sacked three senior officers for failing to prevent violent attacks on military assets by supporter of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who were protesting his arrest, the army's spokesman said on June 26. At least 102 people are on trial in military courts over last month's violence, Major General Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry told a press conference. Chaudhry gave no details regarding how many of them were civilians or military officials. He also declined to name the army officers who had been fired but said one was a lieutenant general. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
EU Adds Seven Iranian Officials To Sanctions List Over 'Serious' Rights Violations
The European Council has approved a ninth package of sanctions on an additional seven individuals it says are responsible for "serious human rights violations" in Iran.
The council said in a statement on June 26 that the new listings include the prosecutor of Isfahan Province and the deputy judge of the provincial Criminal Court of Isfahan, who are responsible for the trials against the protestors Saleh Mirhashmi, Majid Kazemi and Saeid Yaqobi. The three men were executed in May 2023.
The sanctions also target the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) forces in Isfahan Province, who oversaw the actions of all security forces in response to anti-government protests that have rocked the country for more than a year.
The protests have been sparked by deteriorating living standards and then amplified by a crackdown on dissent following the death in September of Mahsa Amini while in police custody over an alleged head-scarf violation
The council said it was also putting on the list the governor and head of Rezvanshahr Security Council in Gilan Province, who ordered officers to open fire on protesters, and the police commander of Rezvanshahr in Gilan Province, who executed the orders.
Sanctions also were imposed on the governor of the city of Amol who the council said was responsible for the killing of at least two young Iranian protesters, and the commander of the Imam Hossein Guards Corps of Karaj over the detention and killing of Mohammad Reza Ghorbani and the detention and rape of Amrita Abbassi by the Karaj security forces.
"The European Union and its member states urge the Iranian authorities to stop the violent crackdown against peaceful protests, cease their resort to arbitrary detentions as a means of silencing critical voices, and release all those unjustly detained," the council said in the statement.
With the additions, a total of 223 individuals and 37 entities are now on the list.
The sanctions include an asset freeze, an EU-wide travel ban, and exclude those on the list from receiving funds or economic resources from the bloc.
- By Current Time
Former Ukrainian Official, Associate Handed 10-Year Prison Terms In Case Of Deadly Acid Attack
A court in Kyiv has sentenced the former head of the regional council in the southern region of Kherson, Vladyslav Manher, and a former aide to a regional lawmaker, Oleksiy Levin, to 10 years in prison each in the high-profile case of a deadly attack on anti-corruption activist Kateryna Handzyuk in 2018.
The Dnipro district court sentenced Manher and Levin on June 26 after finding them guilty of ordering and organizing the deadly attack that caused a public outcry five years ago.
The court also ordered Manher and Levin to pay 15 million hryvnyas ($403,200) to Handzyuk's parents as compensation.
Kateryna Handzyuk, a 33-year-old civic activist and adviser to the mayor of the Black Sea port city of Kherson, died in November 2018 -- three months after she was severely injured in an acid attack.
In June 2019, five men were sentenced to prison terms of between three and 6 1/2 years for executing the attack, after they made plea deals with investigators.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Mourners paid their respects to slain Ukrainian activist Kateryna Handzyuk in the Black Sea port city of Kherson. They laid flowers at Handzyuk's casket during a public viewing ahead of her funeral on November 7, 2018. The 33-year-old activist died three days earlier from wounds she suffered from an acid attack in July.
A year later, amid demands by the public, human rights watchdogs, and Western diplomats to bring the planners of the attack to justice, investigators arrested Manher and charged him with involvement in ordering the deadly attack.
Manher has denied the accusations.
Levin was located in Bulgaria at the time. He was later extradited to Ukraine at Kyiv's request and arrested on suspicion of ordering and organizing the attack.
Kateryna Handzyuk's death came amid a wave of attacks on Ukrainian civic activists. Human rights activists have accused law enforcement agencies of failing to thoroughly investigate the cases and even of possible complicity in some of the attacks.
The United States and the European Union called the attacks against activists unacceptable and urged the authorities to bring the perpetrators to justice.
New Bulgarian PM Pledges Increased Security For Defense Industry Following Second Arms Depot Fire
New Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov, whose government assumed power three weeks ago, has pledged increased support and better security for the country's defense industry following a second serious fire in less than a year at a private arms company.
The fire broke out in a storage room at Bulgarian arms dealer Emilian Gebrev's EMCO arms company in Karnobat, eastern Bulgaria, the manufacturer told RFE/RL on June 25.
It was the second recent suspicious incident at the site after a fire led to an ammunition explosion on July 31 last year.
Denkov, speaking on June 26 after ordering inspections and increased security at all defense factories in Bulgaria.
"The most worrying thing about the whole situation is that in over the past 20 years, especially during the last 10, such explosions have happened periodically. There was one in 2021, in a very similar way. We have no information either from the services or from the investigative bodies about the outcome of these investigations," said Denkov.
He blamed the incident on "malicious powers," in a probable reference to Russia.
In April 2021, Bulgaria expelled a Russian diplomat after the country's authorities said they suspected six Russian citizens of involvement in a series of blasts that hit four Bulgarian weapons and armament facilities over the previous 10 years.
Arms manufacturer Gebrev said after the first explosion at his EMCO company in July last year that he was "100 percent sure" Russian operatives were behind the fire, though he acknowledged to RFE/RL that he had no direct evidence.
It remains unclear whether any of the munitions stored at the Karnobat depot last year were destined for Ukraine.
In 2015, Gebrev survived an apparent poisoning attempt that he blamed on Russia.
