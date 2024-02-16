The $60 Billion Aid Package Ukraine Is Waiting For
Here's where the money would go if the U.S. Congress approves the latest package of aid for Ukraine -- and what's currently holding up the legislative process.
Breakdown Of $60 Billion In Proposed U.S. Aid For Ukraine
A proposed $95 billion emergency spending package includes $60 billion in mostly military aid for Ukraine. If it’s approved, here’s where that money would go.
$60.2 billion total
$20 billion
$14 billion
$15 billion
$8 billion
Replenishment of the U.S. military with weapons and equipment provided to Ukraine from Defense Department inventory.
For Ukraine to purchase weapons and equipment from U.S. firms.
U.S. support including military training, intelligence sharing, increased presence in Eastern Europe, and other activities.
Direct budget support for Ukraine.
$3.2 billion
$1.6 billion for economic development, $1.6 billion to bolster air and maritime defenses in and around Ukraine.
Source: U.S. Congress
