Ukraine Can Rely On Republican Lawmakers, Says Ranking Member McCaul

Michael McCaul, the senior Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, says that Ukraine should not be concerned that many of his party colleagues voted against the recent $40 billion aid bill, approved to help the country defend itself from Russian aggression. Speaking to RFE/RL's Ray Furlong in Prague on May 25, he said, "I believe there are enough on both sides of the aisle to get to 218, which is what you need to give Ukraine what it needs to win this."