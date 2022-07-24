U.S. Ambassador To Ukraine: We Will Never Recognize Any Ukrainian Territory Annexed By Russia

In an interview with RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service, U.S. Ambassador to Kyiv Bridget Brink said that -- although Russia is taking measures in a number of Ukrainian southern regions it currently occupies that resemble the process of the annexation of Crimea in 2014 -- Washington will continue to work with allies “to make sure that everyone knows we will never recognize this territory, this Ukrainian territory.” Speaking to Valeria Yehoshyna in the Ukrainian capital on July 22, Brink added that the United States was evaluating whether to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism for its actions in Ukraine.