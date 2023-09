A senior U.S. diplomat has told RFE/RL that it is "crunch time" for Ukraine's counteroffensive against invading Russian forces. Speaking in Prague on September 15, Michael Carpenter, the U.S. ambassador to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy could use a meeting with his U.S. counterpart, Joe Biden, next week to press the case for further military support.