U.S. UN Ambassador Haley Visits Jordan Refugee Camp, Says Funding To Continue

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley visited a Syrian refugee camp in Jordan, saying U.S. funding for such facilities will continue.

Haley, visiting the Zaatari refugee camp near the Syrian border, on May 21 said the United States is "the No. 1 donor here through this crisis.”

“That's not going to stop,” she added. “We're not going to stop funding this. The fact that I'm here shows we want to see what else needs to be done."

Haley said the United States had spent $6.5 billion to aid people upended by Syria’s six-year civil war.

The Zaatari camp houses some 80,000 refugees, about half of them children.

She inspected a truck parked at the Ramtha border crossing less than a kilometer from Syria, examining boxes of peas, tuna, and canned meat.

The truck was scheduled to travel to opposition-held territory in Syria in a 20-vehicle convoy carrying supplies from U.N. agencies and other groups, many of them funded by the United States.

“This is all in the name of our Syrian brothers and sisters," Haley told aid workers. "We want you to feel like the U.S. is behind you.”

Haley’s comments have often seemed to contradict President Donald Trump, who is pushing for large cuts in U.S. foreign aid and taken a hard line on admitting refugees to the United States. He has also called on the United States to reduce its funding of UN activities.

Based on reporting by AP, The Post and Courier, and Petra