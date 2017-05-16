U.S. Envoy To UN Vows To 'Call Out' Countries Backing North Korea

Countries must decide whether they support North Korea or those opposed to its nuclear and missile programs, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley has said, vowing to "call out" states backing Pyongyang.



Haley was speaking on May 16 ahead of an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council following North Korea's latest missile test on May 14.



She said the United States would consider talks with Pyongyang only if it halted all nuclear and ballistic-missile tests.



"We are willing to talk, but not until we see a total stop of the nuclear process and of any test there," Haley told reporters ahead of the closed-door meeting.



Washington and Beijing -- the North's sole diplomatic and military ally -- are working on a new council resolution targeting Pyongyang, she added.



"That's what we are working on now. We don't have it done yet," she said.



"Absolutely, sanctions is something that we are looking at and we are going to continue to see where that takes us."



Pyongyang said the missile launched on May 14, the Hwasong-12, was capable of carrying a "heavy nuclear warhead."

