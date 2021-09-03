U.S. To Send More Than 500,000 COVID Vaccine Doses To Kosovo

The United States is sending more than half a million doses of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine to Kosovo amid a spike in cases and related deaths in the Balkan nation.

The White House said in a statement sent to RFE/RL that the United States will begin shipping the 503,100 doses starting on September 3.

The United States last month sent 35,000 doses to Kosovo.

“The United States is committed to bringing the same urgency to international vaccination efforts that we have demonstrated at home and we have been working hard to get as many safe and effective vaccines to Kosovo as fast as possible,” the White House said in its statement.

Kosovo, which has a population of 1.8 million, is facing a surge in new infections.

The country reported 32 deaths from COVID-19 on September 2, a record high, and more than 1,600 new cases.

NATO has 3,600 troops from 28 countries stationed in Kosovo.