Zuckerberg: Facebook Was 'Slow In Identifying Russian Information Operations'

Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg says he regrets that "we were slow in identifying the Russian information operations” during the 2016 U.S. presidential election campaign. Zuckerberg testified on April 10 at a joint hearing held by the U.S. Senate Committee on the Judiciary and the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation in Washington. He repeatedly referred to the Internet Research Agency -- a St. Petersburg-based entity connected with the Kremlin -- as running not only fake accounts on Facebook, but also the official accounts of "a number of Russian media organizations." (Reuters)

