Biden Rips Trump In High-Stakes Speech, Says Won’t ‘Bow Down’ To Putin

WASHINGTON -- In a high-profile televised address, U.S. President Joe Biden ripped his likely Republican challenger Donald Trump for “bowing down” to Russian President Vladimir Putin and urged Congress to pass aid for Ukraine, warning democracy around the world was under threat.

In the annual State of the Union address watched by tens of millions of Americans, Biden – speaking to a joint session of Congress on March 7 – came out swinging against Trump and Putin and on behalf of Ukraine from the get-go.



Biden denounced Trump for recent remarks about NATO, the U.S.-led defense alliance that will mark its 75th anniversary this year, and compared him unfavorably with former Republican President Ronald Reagan.



At a campaign rally last month, Trump said that while serving in office he warned a NATO ally he “would encourage” Russia “to do whatever the hell they want” to alliance members that are “delinquent” in meeting defense spending goals.



The remark raised fears that Trump could try to pull the United States out of NATO should he win the election in November.



“Bowing down to a Russian leader, it is outrageous, dangerous, and unacceptable,” Biden said, referring to Trump, as he recalled how Reagan – who is fondly remembered by Republicans – stood up to the Kremlin during the Cold War.



Biden called NATO “stronger than ever” as he recognized Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson in the audience.



Earlier in the day, Sweden officially became the 32nd member of NATO, ending 200 years of non-alignment. Sweden applied to join the defense alliance after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.



Biden called on Congress to pass a Ukraine aid bill, warning that Putin will not stop at the Ukraine border.



A group of right-wing Republicans in the House of Representatives have for months been holding up a bill that would allocate some $60 billion in critical military, economic, and humanitarian aid to Ukraine as it defends its territory from Russian invaders.



The gridlock in Washington has starved Ukrainian forces of U.S. ammunition and weapons, allowing Russia to regain the initiative in the two-year-old war. Russia last month seized the eastern city of Avdiyivka, its first victory in more than a year.



“Ukraine can stop Putin if we stand with Ukraine and provide the weapons it needs to defend itself,” Biden said.



“My message to President Putin … is simple. We will not walk away. We will not bow down. I will not bow down,” Biden said.



Biden also criticized Trump for the former president’s attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 election, saying those efforts had posed a grave threat to democracy at home.



“You can't love your country only when you win,” he said, referring not just to Trump but Republicans in Congress who back the former president’s claim that the 2020 election was rigged.



Biden’s address this year carries greater importance as he faces reelection in November, mostly likely against Trump. The speech may be the biggest opportunity he has to reach American voters before the election.



Trump won 14 of 15 primary races on March 5, all but wrapping up the Republican nomination for president. Biden beat Trump in 2020 but faces a tough reelection bid amid low ratings.



A Pew Research poll published in January showed that just 33 percent of Americans approve of Biden’s job performance, while 65 percent disapprove. Biden’s job approval rating has remained below 40 percent over the past two years.



The 81-year-old Biden, the oldest U.S. president in history, has been dogged by worries over his age. Two thirds of voters say he is too old to effectively serve another term, according to a recent Quinnipiac poll.



Last month, a special counsel report raised questions about his memory, intensifying concerns over his mental capacity to run the country for more years.



As a result, Biden’s physical performance during the address was under close watch. Biden was animated during the more than hour-long speech and avoided any major gaffes.