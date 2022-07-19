Accessibility links

Seeking Asylum, Facing Deportation: A Russian Couple's Hope For U.S. Exile

Seeking Asylum, Facing Deportation: A Russian Couple's Hope For U.S. Exile

A Russian journalist and her actor husband who fled their country in the hope of freedom and safety in the United States are now fighting deportation for illegally entering the country via Tijuana, Mexico. Yelizaveta Kirpanova says her parents sold their Moscow apartment to pay for the journey, which involved six flights and buying a used car in Mexico City. She and Georgy Manucharov are now preparing for a court hearing in September.

