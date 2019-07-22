Uzbeks Hospitalized In Russia For Suspected Food Poisoning

Uzbekistan's Foreign Ministry says 69 Uzbek labor migrants, including a child, have been hospitalized with symptoms of food poisoning in Russia's

The ministry said on July 21 that three of the hospitalized Uzbeks were in a very serious condition.

The ministry said investigations have been launched into the mass sickness. It said representatives from Uzbek diplomatic missions in Russia visited the hospitalized Uzbek citizens on July 19 and had discussed the situation with local authorities.

Russia's Investigative Committee said earlier that dozens of Uzbek citizens were hospitalized with food-poisoning symptoms on July 16-17 in the Syzran district of the Samara region.

It said the Uzbek migrant workers were employed at a farm in the village of Koshelyovka. It said the workers lived separately from other villagers and cooked their own food.