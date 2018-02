Ali Feruz, a journalist who fled Uzbekistan 10 years ago after being tortured in detention, arrived in Germany in mid-February after six months in a Russian immigration detention center. A court had charged Feruz with working illegally in Russia as a correspondent for Novaya Gazeta and ordered his deportation. Feruz fought the ruling, saying he could face torture again if sent back to Uzbekistan. RFE/RL's Russian Service spoke to Feruz in Gottingen, Germany, about his ordeal.