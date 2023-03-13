News
Uzbek National Gets Life In Prison For New York Bike Path Attack That Killed Eight
Sayfullo Saipov, the man convicted of killing eight people in an attack on a Manhattan bike path in 2017, was spared the death penalty after a federal jury on March 13 deadlocked on how he should be punished. The deadlock means Saipov will be sentenced to life in prison without parole. He will spend his sentence at Colorado's Supermax facility, the most secure U.S. federal prison. Saipov, a 35-year-old Uzbek national, was convicted in January of committing murder with a goal of joining Islamic State, which the United States has designated a terrorist organization. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
First Closed-Door Session Held In Treason Case Against Kremlin Critic Kara-Murza
MOSCOW -- In a closed-door session, a Moscow court on March 13 began to consider the treason case against jailed opposition activist Vladimir Kara-Murza, who faces nearly 25 years in prison for high treason after making comments critical of the Kremlin.
It wasn’t immediately clear what was discussed at the day’s session. The treason trial itself -- which Western governments and rights groups call politically motivated -- is scheduled for March 16.
Kara-Murza’s Twitter account said on March 13 that “the press and diplomats were not allowed beyond the courthouse entrance. The bailiff explained it by the fact that the case was ‘super-secret’ and that the press would eavesdrop at the door.”
In comments to RFE/RL, his wife, Yevgenia, said that the case against the activist “is an undisguised, naked hypocrisy.”
She said he has become subject to persecution because of his “public speeches against the policy of the current government, against repressions in the country, against the aggressive, monstrous war against Ukraine, of course, in the eyes of the current government, damage Russia and jeopardize its security.”
Vadim Prokhorov, one of his lawyers, told reporters on March 16 that "we have returned to Stalinist times. To enormous Stalinist sentences."
The Moscow court on March 6 extended Kara-Murza’s pretrial despite a physician's request to release him immediately due to his illness -- described as polyneuropathy, a disease affecting peripheral nerves.
Kara-Murza's lawyer said the jailed politician's illness was a result of two separate incidents in Moscow -- in 2015 and 2017-- when he fell deathly ill with symptoms consistent with poisoning.
Kara-Murza and his associates have said the Kremlin must have been behind his poisoning. The Kremlin has denied involvement.
The 41-year-old politician was detained in April last year and sentenced to 15 days in jail on a charge of disobeying police. He was later charged with spreading false information about the Russian Army for talks he held with lawmakers in the U.S. state of Arizona.
On March 3, the U.S. State Department and Treasury announced a new round of sanctions against those involved in what U.S. authorities called the "arbitrary detention" and "serious human rights abuses" of Kara-Murza.
Russia and China Threaten To Create Global 'Danger And Disorder,' Says Britain's Sunak
Britain cast China as representing an "epoch-defining challenge" to the world order, in an update to its foreign policy framework published on March 13 that declared that the U.K.'s security hinged on the outcome of the Ukraine war. In the refresh of Britain's blueprint for security and international policy, the government warned of China’s deepening partnership with Russia, and Moscow's growing cooperation with Iran following the invasion of Ukraine. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Britain's Integrated Review (IR) had been updated to take account of recent events, with the hardening of language and positioning toward Beijing and Moscow. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Ukrainian Troops Wrap Up Leopard Tank Training In Spain
Ukrainian soldiers wrap up a four-week training course in Spain this week on how to operate the Leopard 2 tanks Western allies have agreed to deliver to help Kyiv fight Russian forces, the Spanish Defense Ministry said on March 13. The 55 Ukrainian trainees arrived in mid-February and are scheduled to fly to Poland on March 15 as they make their way back to Ukraine and the front line. They have been training 12 hours a day, six days a week, at a Spanish military base in the northeastern city of Zaragoza, an officer told reporters.
Iranian Reformer Tajzadeh Says Attacked By Prison Guards For Third Time In Month
Prominent reformist politician Mostafa Tajzadeh, who is currently being held at Tehran’s notorious Evin prison, says he and his cell mates were attacked by guards for their support of recent comments made by opposition figure Mir Hossein Musavi on regime change.
Tajzadeh, 65, said in a letter that he and fellow prisoners Saeed Madani and Hossein Razzaq were attacked after they were subjected to an "unusual and long search" of their cell over the weekend.
Tajzadeh said guards seized some personal notes in an attack, which comes amid government claims that more than 80,000 people have been released in a mass amnesty, that was a direct response to their support for Musavi.
In the letter, which he addressed to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Tajzadeh, a former deputy interior minister and staunch critic of Khamenei, claimed it was the third attack by prison inspectors on his cell in Evin in the past month.
"How do these measures (attacks) fit with the announcement of an amnesty for prisoners?" he asked in the letter.
"And why even after unjustly imprisoning your critics do you trample on their inalienable and basic rights in prisons?"
For months, antiestablishment protesters have called for the overthrow of Iran's clerical regime and demanded greater social and political freedoms. Opposition figures -- including Musavi -- and civil society groups inside Iran took that issue a step further last month, sharing proposals that would transform or even replace the current theocratic system with a democracy.
Tajzadeh -- who last year made an unsuccessful bid for the presidency as a reformist -- was found guilty on three charges related to his repeated calls for structural changes in the country and sentenced to five years in prison.
Referring to Khamenei’s repeated claim that the opposition is free to criticize him, Tajzadeh asked in the letter how that is possible "if I have been sentenced to a total of 15 years in prison just for criticizing your performance in two cases, while a distinguished researcher like Saeed Madani has been sentenced to a total of 14 years in prison in two cases."
Tajzadeh served as deputy interior minister under reformist former`president Mohammad Khatami, who held office from 1997 to 2005.
He was arrested in 2009 during mass protests disputing the reelection of then President Mahmud Ahmadinejad that was contested by an opposition supporting reformist candidates Mehdi Karrubi and Mir Hossein Musavi.
In 2010, Tajzadeh was convicted of harming national security and propaganda against the state. He was released in 2016 after serving most of his seven-year sentence.
After his release, Tajzadeh has often called on authorities to free Karrubi and Musavi who have been under house arrest for more than a decade.
Last October, a branch of Iran's Revolutionary Court sentenced Tajzadeh to the current five-year term he is serving. Tajzadeh declined to speak in court during the hearing after a request he made to talk one-on-one with his lawyer was rejected.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Bulgarian Growers Call For Ban On Wheat Imports From Ukraine
Grain producers in Bulgaria have called for a halt to imports of Ukrainian wheat. Protesters taking part in demonstrations in three Bulgarian regions told state radio BNT that domestically grown wheat cannot compete with Ukrainian imports, which are around 30 percent cheaper. "The market has collapsed, the warehouses are full," the coordinator of the protests, Dimitar Dimoitrov, said on March 13, adding that there were similar problems as a result of the import of cheaper sunflower seeds from Ukraine.
Two Police Officers Working With Pakistan Census Teams Killed In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province
Two policemen were killed as census teams came under attack in two districts in Pakistan’s northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, officials said on March 13, in the latest attack on law-enforcement personnel in the region. Motorcyclists opened fire in Lakki Marwat on the census team near the Sadar Police Station, killing one officer, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police tweeted. A census team also came under attack in Tank, where one policeman was killed, police said. Pakistan’s latest census effort began on March 1 and will run to April 1. More than 120,000 field workers are involved. To read the original story from RFE/RL’s Radio Mashaal, click here.
Germany's Scholz Welcomes Saudi-Iran Efforts To Build 'Less Confrontational' Ties
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz welcomed the agreement by Saudi Arabia and Iran to reestablish ties after years of hostility but did not comment on China's role in brokering the deal. "It is good that Saudi Arabia and Iran want to develop a less confrontational relationship...and that is what can be said about it," Scholz told a news conference on March 13 alongside Bhutan's prime minister, Lotey Tshering. Tshering said Bhutan had good neighbors in India and China but did not want to comment on Beijing being a negotiator in the Ukraine war, saying too many factors were involved. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Poland Says It Is Ready To Send Doctors To See Ex-Georgian Leader Saakashvili
A Polish medical team is ready to go to Georgia to check the health of former President Mikheil Saakashvili, a government spokesman in Warsaw said on March 13, as fears over his condition grow. Saakashvili, 55, was sent to prison in 2021 for six years on charges of abusing his power while president of the ex-Soviet state, a charge he says was politically motivated. His health deteriorated in prison, where he has staged repeated hunger strikes and alleges he was poisoned. He is being held and treated at a clinic in the Georgian capital, Tbilisi. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Bill Submitted To Russian Lawmakers Raising Draft Age To 21 Years Old
A draft law raising the age of conscription into Russia's army has been submitted to parliament's lower house. Under the bill, the draft age will rise in 2026 to 21 years of age from the current 18 years of age. The upper end of the draft age requirement will also increase, to 30 years of age from the current 27. The changes were first announced by Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu in December. Some analysts say the moves, along with other changes, are an acknowledgment of the systemic issues Russia's military faces, problems highlighted by the grinding conflict in Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
No 'Imminent Military Danger' To Moldova, Says Defense Minister
Moldova does not currently face "imminent military danger" but is subject to "hybrid warfare generated by Russia" in a bid to "overthrow state power," Defense Minister Anatolie Nosatii told AFP on March 13. "Imminent military danger against Moldova currently doesn't exist, but there are other types of dangers that affect the country's security: hybrid warfare," Nosatii said after the latest in a string of anti-government protests were held on March 12 in Chisinau. By generating "disinformation, tensions inside our society," Russia was attempting to "change the political order, destabilize, and overthrow state power," he said.
Russia Says Not Opposed Extension Of Black Sea Grain Deal, But Only For 60 Days
Russia is not opposed to extending the Black Sea grain deal, but only for a period of 60 days, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin said on March 13, at the end of a day of talks between Russia and representatives from the United Nations in Geneva. The current phase of the deal, which facilitates the export of agricultural products from Ukraine's southern Black Sea ports amid its conflict with Russia, ends on March 18 and can only be extended with Russia's permission. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Iranian Students Say They've Been Banned From Campuses After Protesting Suspected Poisonings
Dozens of Iranian students across the country say they have been banned from entering their universities after they protested the suspected poisoning of pupils that has hospitalized scores, mainly schoolgirls.
According to the United Students Telegram channel, at least 40 students at the Tabriz University of Medical Sciences and 30 students at Tehran’s Allameh University have been denied entrance to their campuses, while some students at Soore University in Tehran said they have been summoned to attend “mandatory workshops."
Videos and photos published on social media on March 8 showed students at Tehran’s Allameh Tabatabai University, Tabriz University of Medical Sciences, and AmirKabir University of Technology staging on-campus protests as the government's slow response to the crisis fueled speculation over what could have caused more than 5,000 students, mainly girls, to have fallen ill.
WATCH: After Iranian security forces largely suppressed nationwide protests, could a new cause stoke anger against the authorities? Some 5,000 schoolgirls have been reported ill. There are widespread claims that they have been poisoned, but a lack of hard evidence is fueling calls for an impartial investigation.
Hundreds have been hospitalized after complaining of symptoms that included nausea, headaches, coughing, breathing difficulties, heart palpitations, numbness, and hand or leg pain.
It remains unclear what might be causing the illnesses, though some of those affected have said they smelled chlorine or cleaning agents, while others said they thought they smelled tangerines in the air.
No one has claimed responsibility for the wave of illnesses that some officials -- including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei -- have characterized as "poisonings."
The lack of clarity over the situation has prompted some to say the suspected poisonings are intentional and a scare tactic being used to intimidate females who have protested over the September 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody for allegedly wearing a hijab, or head scarf, improperly.
Universities and schools have become leading venues for clashes between protesters and the authorities, prompting security forces to launch a series of raids on schools across the country, violently arresting students, especially female students, who have defiantly taken off their hijabs in protest.
An unspecified number of arrests had been made in five provinces in connection with the incidents, but few details have been made public.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Moscow Court Declares RFE/RL Bankrupt For Refusal To Pay 'Foreign Agent' Fines
A Moscow court has declared the bankruptcy of RFE/RL's operations in Russia following the company's refusal to pay multiple fines totaling more than 1 billion rubles ($14 million) for noncompliance with the so-called "foreign agents" law.
The legislation, introduced in 2012, originally targeted NGOs and rights groups but has since been expanded to target media organizations, individual journalists, YouTube vloggers and basically anyone who receives funding from outside of Russia and, in the Kremlin's view, expresses a political opinion.
“The Kremlin has now bankrupted our Russian entity, blocked our websites, and designated journalists as foreign agents, but our audience inside Russia continues to grow,” said RFE/RL President and CEO Jamie Fly on March 13.
“Russians realize they are not being told the truth by [President Vladimir] Putin’s propaganda outlets, and they are seeking independent sources of information. This latest assault on our Russian entity will do nothing to change that fact.”
RFE/RL says the law amounts to political censorship meant to prevent journalists from performing their professional duties and is challenging the authorities' moves in Russian courts and at the European Court of Human Rights. More than 30 RFE/RL employees have been listed as "foreign agents" by the Russian Justice Ministry in their personal capacity.
RFE/RL closed its Moscow bureau on March 6, 2022, days after the Federal Tax Service filed a claim with the Moscow Arbitration Court for the forced bankruptcy of RSE/RS LLC.
The Moscow Arbitration court on March 13 cited the "inability" of RSE/RS LLC, which represents RFE/RL's interests in Russia and whose accounts were frozen in May 2021, to pay its arrears.
After Russia launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and introduced military censorship in March 2022, Russia's media regulator, Roskomnadzor, blocked RFE/RL's websites in the country.
The actions of the Russian authorities, RFE/RL's Fly said at the time, represented the culmination of a yearslong campaign to obstruct the work of the broadcaster's decades-old operations in Russia.
Despite the blocking of sites and other forms of pressure, RFE/RL's Russian operation continues its work in full, and traffic to RFE/RL websites from within Russia has increased to record numbers.
Both at the start of Russia's war against Ukraine and at key moments, video views from within Russia have surged, "demonstrating the immense appetite of Russian-language audiences to know the truth," RFE/RL said in a statement.
On January 12, RFE/RL opened a new office in the Latvian capital, Riga, aimed at producing "trusted news and objective reporting" as part of its efforts to counter Russian disinformation and censorship.
Earlier in January, RFE/RL opened a new office in Vilnius, Lithuania, to target audiences in Belarus with content in both Belarusian and Russian in a bid to counter state propaganda and censorship by the regime of authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka.
RFE/RL is an editorially independent media company funded by a grant from the U.S. Congress through the U.S. Agency for Global Media. It distributes information in 27 languages to 23 countries where media freedom is restricted or professional journalism is underdeveloped.
Wife Of Detained Former Kyrgyz Kumtor Gold Mine Manager Launches Hunger Strike
The wife of the jailed former interim manager of Kyrgyzstan's Kumtor gold, Tengiz Bolturuk, says she has gone on a hunger strike to protest against a court's rejection of his request to be transferred from a pretrial detention center to house arrest.
Bolturuk's wife, Ilmira Alpysbaeva, said in a Facebook post on March 13 that she was launching the hunger strike because the justice system was treating her husband unfairly.
"I am declaring a hunger strike today, from March 13th, for not giving my husband even the strictest house arrest! Not giving him the opportunity to defend himself!" she wrote.
The Oktyabr district court rejected Bolturuk's request for a transfer on March 10 even though Alpysbaeva said her husband's health condition had dramatically worsened since his arrest in September.
The State Committee for National Security (UKMK) arrested Bolturuk and two of his associates -- Aisha-Gul Janalieva and Ryspek Toktogulov -- accusing the three of financial misdeeds.
They were sacked in late August after the UKMK launched a probe against them, saying that the auditing chamber found financial violations in their activities.
The UKMK said at the time that Bolturuk and his assistants allegedly caused financial damage to the State Treasury assessed at 1 billion soms ($11,440,000).
Bolturuk has rejected the charges.
Kyrgyzstan and the Kyrgyz state-owned gold mining company regained full control of the Kumtor gold mine earlier last year under the terms of a deal with the Canadian company Centerra Gold signed in April 2022.
Bolturuk, who previously represented Kyrgyzstan at Centerra Gold, was interim manager of Kumtor at the time.
Kumtor had been the target of financial and environmental disagreements for years before turning into the subject of a control battle between the Kyrgyz state and Centerra Gold.
The Kyrgyz government has insisted that Centerra's operations endangered human lives and the environment, which the company denied.
In May 2021, the Canadian firm said it had "initiated binding arbitration to enforce its rights under long-standing investment agreements with the government."
Many Kyrgyz lawmakers have expressed concern about an alleged lack of transparency at Kumtor since the Kyrgyz government took control of the gold mine.
Iranian Justice Chief Says 22,000 Protesters Pardoned As Part Of Amnesty
The head of Iran's judiciary says some 22,000 people arrested for participating in riots sparked by the death of a young woman while in police custody have been pardoned. Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei told the Supreme Council of the Judiciary on March 13 that those pardoned included "a small number who were in prison," while others had been convicted or were awaiting sentencing. He did not give any further details, but he had previously said that more than 80,000 people -- including protesters -- have been part of a recent amnesty. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Radio Farda, click here.
Afghanistan Opens Four-Day Anti-Polio Vaccination Campaign
Afghanistan on March 13 kicked off a nationwide anti-polio vaccination campaign for children under the age of 5, the office of the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) in Afghanistan told RFE/RL. The campaign is the second since the Taliban seized power in August 2021. Before returning to power, the Taliban had banned vaccinations in areas under their control, but then they agreed to allow such programs under a deal negotiated with the United Nations. Afghanistan and Pakistan are the only nations in the world where polio is still endemic. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Azadi, click here.
Russia's Treatment Of Institutionalized Ukrainian Children Constitutes A War Crime, HRW Says
Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine has put children in residential institutions at extreme risk, Human Rights Watch said in a report released on March 13. The report says many Ukrainian children have been forcibly taken to Russia and have suffered "traumatic experiences." HRW said the documented instances of the forcible transfer of children from Ukrainian residential institutions to Russia amounted to a war crime. HRW estimates Ukraine had 105,000 children in residential institutions before the start of the war in February last year and almost half had disabilities.
China's Xi Believed To Be Planning Russia Visit As Soon As Next Week
Chinese President Xi Jinping is planning to travel to Russia to meet his counterpart, Vladimir Putin, as soon as next week, people familiar with the matter said, which would be sooner than previously expected. Plans for a visit come as China has been offering to broker peace in Ukraine, an effort that has been met with skepticism in the West given China's diplomatic support for Russia. Russia's TASS news agency reported in January that Putin had invited Xi to visit in the spring. The Wall Street Journal reported last month that a visit could take place in April or early May. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
'Fierce' Fighting Rages As Ukrainian Troops Defend Central Bakhmut
"Fierce battles" raged in central Bakhmut as Ukrainian forces desperately fought on the west side of the Donetsk region city against relentless breakthrough attempts by Russian mercenary fighters and as many observers said they expect Kyiv's forces to mount a counteroffensive in the coming weeks.
"The Wagner assault groups are attacking from several directions and trying to break through the defenses of our forces and advance into the city center," General Oleksandr Syrskiy, commander of Ukraine's ground forces, said on March 13, referring to the mercenary group that has led the Russian assault on the city over the past several months.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
"In fierce battles, our defenders are inflicting significant losses on the enemy," the Ukrainian military command said earlier in a statement.
Meanwhile, Wagner chief Yevgheny Prigozhin, who posted a video of himself near the Bakhmut city center, has acknowledged his fighters are facing a major struggle to capture the city -- which U.S. and other Western leaders say holds little strategic value but indicates the Kremlin's desperate need for a symbolic victory.
"The situation in Bakhmut is difficult, very difficult. The enemy is battling for every meter," Prigozhin said in a social media posting from the nearly destroyed city that had a pre-war population of 70,000.
"The closer we are to the city center, the more difficult the battles get and the more artillery there is," said Prigozhin, who added that Ukraine is throwing "endless reserves" into the battle.
In comments to Ukrainian media, local officials in Bakhmut said that as of March 13 there were still an estimated 4,000 people in the city, including about three dozen children.
The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said in its daily update on March 13 that "over the past day, units of our Defense Forces repelled 102 enemy attacks.... The enemy has not paused its attempts to capture the city of Bakhmut."
It added that Russian troops are continuing their relentless assault despite "significant losses."
The fight for Bakhmut has been one of the most sustained battles of Russia's year-old invasion of Ukraine.
The Ukrainian General Staff reported that heavy fighting is also under way in several other areas around Bakhmut -- Lyman, Avdiyivka, Mariynka, and Shakhtarsk.
Neither side's accounts could be independently verified, but military analysts say both Russia and Ukraine have sustained a high rate of casualties.
Experts and analysts -- including those from the Russian side -- have said they expect Kyiv to launch a counteroffensive next month or in May once weather conditions improve and as promised heavy weaponry, including battle tanks, arrives from allies. Prigozhin himself has raised the possibility in public pleas to Russian leaders for more ammunition.
In Photos: Ukraine continues to hold on to "Fortress Bakhmut" despite taking heavy losses, constant Russian assaults on its soldiers, and having a distinct artillery disadvantage.
Britain's Defense Ministry said in its daily intelligence bulletin on March 13 that Prigozhin, who has been using convicts to replenish the losses suffered by Wagner in the war, has likely lost access to recruiting in prisons due to an ongoing conflict with Russia's Defense Ministry.
"If the ban endures, Prigozhin will likely be forced to reduce the scale or intensity of Wagner operations in Ukraine," the British intelligence report said.
The report said that, according to British estimates, "about half of the prisoners Wagner has already deployed in Ukraine have likely become casualties."
On March 12, the Ukrainian military said two people had been killed and three more injured when Russian forces shelled a civilian target in Kherson.
Kherson is the administrative capital of one of the four Ukrainian regions -- along with Donetsk, Luhansk, and Zaporizhzhya, where Europe's largest nuclear power plant is located -- that Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed to have annexed in October, a move rejected by most of the rest of the world.
Separate from the battlefield, a source told Reuters that the International Criminal Court (ICC) is planning to seek the arrest of Russian officials for forcibly deporting children from Ukraine and targeting the country's civilian infrastructure.
The ICC did not immediately comment on the report. If confirmed, they would be the first international war crimes cases arising from Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, which began in February 2022.
Meanwhile, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin said Moscow is not opposed to extending a Black Sea grain deal, but only for 60 days. He was speaking on March 13 following a day of talks in Geneva with UN representatives, who had brokered the original deal.
The pact, which allows the export of agricultural products from Ukraine's southern Black Sea ports, is scheduled to end on March 18 and can be extended only with Russia's agreement.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and dpa
'Navalny,' Portrait Of Jailed Kremlin Critic, Wins Oscar For Best Documentary
A documentary tracking jailed Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny -- an anticorruption campaigner who is one of President Vladimir Putin's most vocal critics -- as he recovered in Berlin after being poisoned has won this year's Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature Film.
The victory, announced at the 95th Oscar awards ceremony in Hollywood, California, on March 12, came as Navalny is serving a 2 1/2-year prison sentence for violating the terms of an earlier parole when he was medically evacuated from Siberia in a coma after suffering a near-fatal poisoning in August 2020 that he blames on Russian security operatives acting at the behest of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The film has not been shown publicly in Russia.
"There's one person who couldn't be with us here tonight -- Aleksei Navalny, the leader of the Russian opposition, who remains in solitary confinement for what he calls -- I want to make sure we get his words exactly right -- Vladimir Putin's unjust war of aggression in Ukraine," Canadian-born director Daniel Roher said while accepting the award along with Navalny's wife, son, and daughter.
Navalny has blamed Putin for his poisoning with a Novichok-style chemical substance. The Kremlin has denied any role in Navalny's poisoning.
WATCH: The director of the documentary about jailed Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny reveals how he shot his Oscar-winning film. (Originally published on February 17, 2022)
The Washington Post reported that Navalny received news of the Oscar victory from his lawyer while attending a court hearing via video link from the prison where he is being held.
In a tweet on March 13, the Team Navalny group called the award "great" and "rewarding" and said it will help "tens of millions of people" around the world learn about the activist's plight.
"Many of them will watch the film, learn in detail about the poisoning, Putin's killers, and the Russian opposition," it said.
"But the ceremony is over, Alexei Navalny still faces up to 35 years in prison. He continues to sit in incredibly difficult conditions for the truth about thieves and murderers," it added.
In Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he had not seen the film and declined to comment on the "cinematic merits of the film" but said that Hollywood is known to sometimes "politicize" its awards.
Roher partnered with open-source investigative group Bellingcat to tell the story of what happened after the 46-year-old anticorruption advocate survived the poisoning and tries to piece together who was behind it.
Navalny's original conviction is widely regarded as a trumped-up, politically motivated case. In March 2022, he was handed a separate nine-year prison term on charges of contempt and embezzlement through fraud that he and his supporters have repeatedly rejected as politically motivated.
"My husband is in prison just for telling the truth. My husband is in prison just for defending democracy," Yulia Navalnaya said on stage at the awards. "Aleksei, I am dreaming of the day when you will be free and our country will be free. Stay strong my love."
On the same day as the film’s world premiere in January 2022, Russia added Navalny and several of his allies to its list of "terrorists and extremists" in the latest in a series of moves by the authorities to stamp out opposition to Putin. Many of those designated have already fled Russia.
Concern has been growing in recent months over Navalny's health and his treatment in prison.
His daughter Dasha Navalnaya, a junior at Standford University in California, told CNN as she arrived at the awards ceremony that her father is “doing all right,” though his health is “slowly deteriorating, which is quite a concern.”
Navalny, who has been a persistent thorn in Putin's side by exposing corruption and organizing pro-democracy protests, said on social media on February 1 that he was being placed in a solitary confinement cell for six months.
That comes on top of spending more than 100 days in solitary in the past six months for what he and his supporters say are dubious reasons.
Since January 1, dozens of lawmakers, lawyers, and physicians in Russia have urged Putin, the Prosecutor-General's Office, and the presidential Council for Human Rights to intervene on behalf of Navalny.
Russia's Global Arms Exports Suffer As War Takes Toll; Ukraine's Imports Surge
Russia’s share of global arms exports declined sharply in the most recent five-year period, as Western sanctions against Moscow and the Kremlin's own need to conserve weaponry for its ongoing war effort in Ukraine limited sales abroad, new data from an influential research group showed.
Russia’s share of global arms exports declined from 22 percent in the 2013-17 period to 16 percent in 2018-22, according to a report by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) published on March 13.
Meanwhile, the United States remained the global leader in arms exports, with its share rising to 40 percent from 33 percent in the same five-year period.
"It is likely that the invasion of Ukraine will further limit Russia's arms exports," said Pieter Wezeman, a senior SIPRI researcher.
“This is because Russia will prioritize supplying its armed forces, and demand from other states will remain low due to trade sanctions on Russia and increasing pressure from the U.S.A. and its allies not to buy Russian arms,” he added.
SIPRI noted that arms exports worldwide have long been dominated by the United States and Russia, with the two countries ranking first and second over the past three decades.
But Russia’s gap over France, the third-biggest exporter, narrowed, with Paris’s share rising to 11 percent from 7.1 percent.
"France is gaining a bigger share of the global arms market as Russian arms exports decline, as seen in India, for example," Wezeman said. “This seems likely to continue, as by the end of 2022, France had far more outstanding orders for arms exports than Russia.”
U.S. arms exports rose 14 percent from the 2013-17 period to 2018-22, while Russia’s exports tumbled 31 percent. France’s exports rose 44 percent, mainly to states in Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East.
India received 30 percent of France’s arms in the recent five-year period, surpassing the United States as the second-largest supplier of weaponry to New Delhi.
Russian remained the largest supplier to India of arms exports and managed to increase sales to two large nations -- China by 39 percent and Egypt by 44 percent over the period.
Ukraine became the third-largest arms importer globally in 2022 as Kyiv continues to battle against the full-scale invasion by Russian forces, a major change from the nation’s actions over previous decades.
“From 1991 until the end of 2021, Ukraine imported few major arms,” the report said. “As a result of military aid from the U.S.A. and many European states following the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Ukraine became the third-biggest importer of major arms during 2022 [after Qatar and India].”
It said Ukraine accounted for 2 percent of global arms imports in the five-year period.
European NATO nations hiked their arms imports 65 percent “as they sought to strengthen their arsenals in response to a perceived heightened threat from Russia,” the report said.
“Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, European states want to import more arms, faster,” Wezeman added.
The European increase came as the global level of international arms transfers dipped 5.1 percent over the five-year period.
SIPRI, an independent international institute focusing on research into conflict, armaments, arms control and disarmament, was established in 1966.
Ukrainian Investigators Confirm Identity Of POW Slain By Russians After Declaring 'Glory To Ukraine'
Investigators for Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) have confirmed the identity of a Ukrainian soldier who was captured by Russian forces and shot dead after declaring, “Glory to Ukraine” -- action seen in a video that has circulated on social media and prompted calls from Kyiv for a war crimes investigation. The SBU said the soldier was Oleksandr Matsiyevskiy, who was reported missing near the village of Krasna Hora in the Donetsk region in December. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy awarded Matsiyevskiy the title of Hero of Ukraine. The Ukrainian military had initially given a different name for the slain soldier, but the identification was later changed after further investigation. To read the original story from RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service, click here.
Lukashenka Meets With Iran's President In Tehran
Belarusian strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka, who is visiting Iran, met on March 13 with President Ebrahim Raisi, state news agency BelTA reported. The two signed a roadmap agreement on bilateral cooperation for the next three years, BelTA said. Belarus is not a direct participant in the war in Ukraine, but it has provided logistical support to Russia for the invasion by allowing Russian forces to enter Ukraine via Belarusian territory. Iran has bolstered its ties with Russia’s military -- including the delivery of deadly drones to Russian troops -- since the war began in February 2022.
- By AP
Three Migrants And Suspected Smuggler Injured In North Macedonia
Three migrants and a suspected smuggler were seriously injured in North Macedonia when a car that police were pursuing overturned on March 12, authorities said. Police said the car was carrying 11 migrants, five from Pakistan, three from India, and three from Afghanistan, when it overturned on a highway near Veles. Officers chased the car after it failed to stop at a police signal. Police identified the suspected smuggler as a 27-year-old citizen of North Macedonian. Migration along what is known as Europe's Balkan route has picked up since travel restrictions imposed under the COVID-19 pandemic were lifted. To read the original story by AP, click here.
