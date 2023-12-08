Uzbek President Pardons More Than 300 Convicts

Russia on December 8 unleashed a fresh wave of drone and missile attacks on several Ukrainian regions, killing at least one person, wounding several others, and causing substantial damage to civilian and energy infrastructure, Ukraine's military and regional official reported.

An air-raid alert was declared early on December 8 in Kyiv and most Ukrainian regions. The alert covered Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Kherson, Mykolayiv, Chernihiv, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhya, Donetsk, Kharkiv, and Sumy.

In the southeastern region of Dnipropetrovsk, a Russian missile hit the city of Pavlohrad, killing one resident and wounding four others, two of them seriously, regional Governor Serhiy Lysak reported on Telegram.

Five drones were also shot down above the Pavlohrad and Synelnyk districts of Dnipropetrovsk, Lysak said.

The air defense separately reported that seven Iranian-made drones targeted the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Six S-300 guided missiles were launched at the Kharkiv region, the air defense said.

Regional Governor Oleh Synyehubov said on Telegram that the missile attack wounded two people and damage was caused to residential infrastructure, including a school.

In Kharkiv's Kupyansk district, three people were wounded and one apartment building was damaged by Russian shelling, Synyehubov said.

Ukraine has been bracing for a second long winter of war with Russia amid intense fighting in the east, especially around the industrial city of Avdiyivka in Donetsk region.

Ukrainian defenders have repelled 30 Russian assaults in the Avdiyivka area over the past 24 hours, the General Staff of Ukraine's military reported in its December 8 report.

Russian forces have been attempting for several weeks to encircle Avdiyivka, which has become the latest symbol of Ukrainian resistance.

Avdiyivka has remained in Ukrainian hands even after Russia in 2014 seized large portions of the Donetsk region, including Donetsk city, located just 10 kilometers to the south.

As the cold season settles in, Ukrainian authorities have asked people to conserve energy after a power plant near the front line was hit by shelling, causing serious damage and disabling two power units.

The Energy Ministry said due to the stoppage of the two units and an increase in demand, there is a temporary shortage of electricity. The ministry appealed to consumers to support energy workers by using electricity "wisely and economically, especially during peak hours."