Uzbek President Replaces Prosecutor-General

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoev has dismissed Prosecutor-General Otabek Murodov, who has been credited for starting a policy of openness toward the media since his appointment in January 2018.



According to a presidential decree published on June 20, Murodov is being replaced by Nigmatulla Yuldoshev, speaker of the parliament’s upper chamber.



No reasons were given for Murodov’s dismissal.



In January, Mirziyoev openly criticized Murodov during a Security Council meeting and threatened to sack him.



The prosecutor-general was given an ultimatum of six months to reduce the crime rate during the meeting.



During Murodov's tenure, the Prosecutor-General's Office opened up to the media for the first time by providing them with comments on almost every issue under its purview.