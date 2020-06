The URL has been copied to your clipboard

Video obtained by RFE/RL appears to show the governor of Uzbekistan's Ferghana region being pelted with stones while visiting a village where ethnic clashes took place. On June 5, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoev headed for the area, an Uzbek exclave within Kyrgyzstan inhabited mainly by ethnic Tajiks.