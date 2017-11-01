Acquaintance Describes N.Y. Attack Suspect As Depressed, Argumentative

Uzbek-born Sayfullo Saipov was shot and wounded, then arrested by New York City police shortly after apparently ramming a pickup truck into a group of people on a bicycle path, killing eight. Mirrakhmat Muminov, a longtime acquaintance of Saipov's, told Current Time TV that Saipov had had "unfriendly" disagreements with other members of the Uzbek community in the state of Ohio. But he said he had seen no signs of radicalism in Saipov.