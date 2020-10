The URL has been copied to your clipboard

Workers involved in the construction of a large gas-to-liquids plant in Uzbekistan's southern region of Qashqadaryo rioted on October 21 after their employer, Enter Engineering, failed to provide them with food adding to their ongoing frustration over unpaid salaries. Video obtained by RFE/RL’s Uzbek Service showed workers storming administration buildings and ransacking offices.