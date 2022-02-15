News
France Returns $10 Million To Tashkent That Was 'Illegally' Earned By Late Uzbek President's Daughter
TASHKENT -- Uzbek officials say their efforts to get back assets "illegally" earned by the jailed daughter of late President Islam Karimov has led to the return of $10 million to Tashkent from France.
The Justice Ministry said on February 15 that another $10 million belonging to Gulnara Karimova, the late leader's eldest daughter, had previously been returned by France to Uzbekistan in 2020.
The ministry added that it was working with authorities in Switzerland, the United States, France, Russia, and several other nations on returning more of Karimova’s assets, which it says were "earned through criminal activities."
According to the ministry, the latest talks on the issue were held between Uzbek and Swiss officials on February 11.
"The sides agreed at the talks to create a multiparty trust fund with the United Nations. The fund will be working on the return of the assets that were confiscated under a court decision as part of the probe against Gulnara Karimova.... Currently, assets worth of about $131 million are ready to be transferred to Uzbekistan," the ministry said.
The ministry added that the Moscow City Court in Russia had recognized the Uzbek court's decisions regarding Karimova's assets and property abroad, and therefore Russian officials are currently looking into the possibility of liquidating property in Moscow belonging to her and then returning the proceeds to Uzbekistan.
In 2020, the Swiss government said that, according to a nonbinding framework agreement signed between Switzerland and Uzbekistan, any returned assets "shall be used for the benefit of the people of Uzbekistan."
Switzerland froze around 800 million Swiss francs ($864.5 million) in 2012 in connection with criminal proceedings against Karimova, of which almost $131 million was confiscated in 2019.
Tashkent has sought over $1 billion from foreign jurisdictions since announcing Karimova's imprisonment in 2017.
Once seen as a possible successor to her father, Karimova was placed under house arrest in Tashkent in 2014 while he was still alive and running the country. Karimov died in 2016 and Shavkat Mirziyoev succeeded him soon afterward.
Criminal investigations in Switzerland, the United States, Sweden, and the Netherlands have linked Karimova to a massive, yearslong bribery scheme that revolved mainly around foreign telecommunications companies gaining access to the lucrative Uzbek market.
In December 2017, Karimova was sentenced to a 10-year prison term, but the sentence was later reclassified to house arrest and shortened to five years. She was placed in jail in March 2019 for allegedly violating the terms of her house arrest.
In February 2020, she sent a letter to Mirziyoev offering to return $686 million to the country's treasury in exchange for the dismissal of the court case against her at home.
But a month later, she received an additional 13 years and four months in prison after being found guilty of extortion, money laundering, and other crimes.
Russian Lawmakers Approve Resolution To Recognize Ukraine's Separatist-Controlled Territories
Russian parliament's lower chamber, the State Duma, has voted in favor of sending a resolution to ask President Vladimir Putin to recognize two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine that are controlled by Moscow-backed separatists.
The State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, a member of the pro-Kremlin ruling United Party, said after the move was approved by lawmakers on February 15 that he will sign the resolution immediately and send it to Putin for consideration.
The move, if approved by Putin, could further exacerbate tensions with the West over a Russian military buildup of an estimated 130,000 troops near the border with Ukraine that has fueled fears of an imminent attack. Russia has steadfastly denied any such plans and has accused the West of creating a crisis with its hysteria.
Recognition of the separatist entities, which call themselves the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics and comprise part of the region commonly known as the Donbas, could also spell the end of the Minsk peace process in east Ukraine, where a conflict between government forces and Moscow-backed separatists has killed more than 13,200 people since April 2014.
Earlier in the day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in Moscow that there were no official discussions about recognizing the regions, which have been controlled by separatists since April 2014.
Russia has been pushing Ukraine to implement the Minsk agreements which, according to Moscow, envision special status for the separatist-controlled territories to give them more autonomy within Ukraine.
Kyiv has rejected the notion, however, saying it is a thinly veiled attempt by the Kremlin to federalize Ukraine and ultimately take control of it.
Russia has provided military, economic, and political support to the separatists. Despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary, Moscow maintains that it is not involved in Ukraine's domestic affairs.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said earlier this month that Ukraine will never provide special status to the separatist-controlled areas in the Donbas.
Stoltenberg Says No Signs Yet On Ground To Confirm Russian Troop Pullback
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says the alliance has yet to see signs on the ground to back up Russian claims that it has pulled back some troops from border areas with Ukraine, though there are signs from Moscow that it is willing to continue dialogue to give some room for hope that a crisis in the region can be averted.
"There are signs from Moscow that diplomacy should continue; this gives grounds for cautious optimism. But so far, we have not seen any sign of de-escalation on the ground," Stoltenberg told journalists in Brussels on February 15.
Speaking ahead of a two-day meeting of defense ministers from NATO members, Stoltenberg called the fighting force amassed by Russia in and around Ukraine "unprecedented since the Cold War."
"Everything is now in place for a new attack. But Russia still has time to step back from the brink, stop preparing for war and start working for a peaceful solution," Stoltenberg said.
Russia claimed on February 15 that it was pulling back some of the estimated 130,000 troops it has moved to areas near the Ukrainian border to their bases, in what would be the first step toward de-escalation.
Russia has insisted it has no plan to invade but at the same time has said it wants guarantees on European security issues, including a commitment by NATO not to expand to countries like Ukraine, or another former Soviet republic, Georgia.
Based on reporting by Reuters, AP, and AFP
- By Current Time
New Trial Begins For Navalny At Russian Correctional Colony
WHO Warns Of COVID Rise In Eastern Europe Amid Lagging Vaccination Efforts
The World Health Organization is warning that a new wave of infections from the omicron variant of the coronavirus is moving toward Eastern Europe, and urging authorities to take appropriate measures.
The number of COVID-19 cases have more than doubled in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Russia, and Ukraine over the past two weeks, WHO's Europe regional director Hans Kluge said in a statement on February 15.
Kluge said the 53-country region, which stretches into Central Asia, has now tallied more than 165 million confirmed coronavirus cases and 1.8 million deaths linked to the pandemic — including 25,000 in the last week alone.
Kluge's warning comes at a time when several European countries including the Czech Republic and Poland have hinted at an easing of COVID-19 restrictions next month if daily infection numbers keep falling.
Omicron is milder than previous variants and health-care systems in most countries around the world aren’t under strain.
Kluge urged countries in the region to step up vaccination efforts, which have lagged in Eastern Europe compared to the other parts of the continent. He said less than 40 percent of people aged over 60 in Bosnia, Bulgaria, Kyrgyzstan, Ukraine, and Uzbekistan have completed a full series of COVID-19 vaccinations.
Highlighting the risks posed by the increased presence of the virus in Eastern Europe, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has put Azerbaijan and Belarus at the highest level for COVID-19, warning Americans to avoid traveling to either country.
The CDC on February 14 announced that it had placed the two countries at Level 4: Very High on its list of travel notices. The CDC also raised the warning level for South Korea and a number of smaller countries and territories, including Comoros and French Polynesia, to Level 4: Very High.
People who must travel to Belarus or Azerbaijan should make sure they are vaccinated and “up to date” with COVID-19 vaccinations before they travel, the notice said, adding that even people who are vaccinated against COVID-19 may still be at risk of getting and spreading the virus.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, and AFP
Wife Of Noted Russian Rights Activist Dadin Faces Deportation To Her Native Ukraine
MOSCOW -- Russian authorities have cancelled the residence permit of Ukrainian citizen Oleksandra Sveshnikova, who is the wife of the well-known Russian rights activist Ildar Dadin.
Sveshnikova’s lawyer Nikolai Zboroshenko said on February 14 that the Interior Ministry's move will be appealed, adding that the Russian authorities’ main goal is to force Dadin and his wife from the country.
Dadin made headlines more than six years ago after he became the first Russian citizen to be convicted under a controversial law that criminalizes participating in more than one unsanctioned protest within a 180-day period.
He served more than a year in prison after he was convicted under the statute in December 2015.
The legislation then became known in the country as Dadin's law.
Russian human rights group recognized him as a political prisoner at the time.
Dadin has said that while serving his term he and other inmates were tortured and abused at a prison in Russia's northwestern region of Karelia.
U.K. Ambassador To Ukraine Warns Cost Of Russian Invasion Will Be 'High' For Both Sides
KYIV -- The British ambassador to Ukraine says the international community must make it clear to Russia that the cost of an invasion would be “high” for both sides as the crisis over the Kremlin’s buildup of troops near the border reaches a “critical phase.”
Speaking in an interview with RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service, Melinda Simmons said Russia’s amassing of more than 100,000 soldiers and military hardware “is something that everybody should worry about.
“We all have to make clear to Russia that the cost of any kind of incursion into Ukraine would be as high for Russia as it would be for Ukraine. And it would be a high cost for Ukraine,” Simmons said.
“And that's why there is so much diplomatic activity to try to make sure that Ukraine's borders are not breached. But it feels like we are in a quite critical phase at the moment,” she added.
Russia has insisted it has no plan to invade Ukraine but at the same time has said it wants guarantees on European security issues, including a commitment by NATO not to expand to countries like Ukraine, or another former Soviet republic, Georgia.
Ukraine has held firm in the face of the crisis, with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy saying the country will continue to pursue its goal of NATO membership despite Russia's anger and skepticism from some Western countries.
Simmons said no one wants to see lives lost on either side, so the international community must make clear “the costs” of aggression, “which I am not sure are entirely understood, even by the top of their [Russia’s] administration."
“The international community needs to show that there is no disagreement here in terms of what we are seeing and what Russia needs to do,” she said.
Jailed Kremlin Critic Navalny Begins New Trial, Faces Sentence Of More Than 10 Years
The trial of jailed Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny has started inside a penal colony on new charges of embezzlement -- which he calls politically motivated -- that could see as many as 10 more years tacked on to his prison time.
Moscow's Lefortovo district court started the trial on February 15 inside Correctional Colony No. 2 in the town of Pokrov, some 200 kilometers east of Moscow in the Vladimir region, where the anti-corruption campaigner has spent the last year on a different charge after returning from abroad where he was recovering from a near-fatal poison attack that he blames on the Kremlin.
The new case against Navalny, launched in December 2020, alleges that the 45-year-old lawyer embezzled money from his now defunct and banned Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) and for contempt of a Moscow court.
Initially, investigators said Navalny was accused of taking more than $4.7 million in donations that were given to his organizations and using them for his own personal use.
However, on February 14, Navalny associate Leonid Volkov said that after obtaining case materials the allegedly "embezzled" sum is now shown as $33,770.
The charges carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, while Navalny also faces up to six months in prison for a contempt of court charge stemming from one of his hearings last year.
Navalny has rejected all of the charges, calling them politically motivated.
Yulia Navalnaya was allowed to enter the penal colony's territory to attend her husband's trial a day after she demanded access and accused authorities of holding an "illegal and shameful" court proceeding.
Within weeks of returning from his convalescence in Germany in January 2021, Navalny was handed a 2 1/2-year prison sentence for violating the terms of an earlier parole. His conviction is widely regarded as the result of a trumped-up, politically motivated case.
The Kremlin has denied any role in the poisoning, which along with his arrest sparked widespread condemnation and sanctions from the West.
With reporting by Meduza and Dozhd
Germany's Scholz Meets Putin As Russia Claims Some Troops Leaving Border Area
Russia claims it has pulled back some of its troops deployed near the Ukrainian border, a move the West said was unconfirmed but a possible sign Moscow is willing to continue dialogue toward de-escalating a crisis that has threatened to break out into military conflict.
Russsia's Defense Ministry made the announcement on February 15 as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz entered talks with President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin in the latest Western diplomatic effort toward easing tensions sparked by Moscow's buildup of an estimated 130,000 troops and military equipment along the borders.
It was not immediately clear how many soldiers Russia was claiming to be withdrawing from the border area, a move which could not be independently verified.
U.S. intelligence has reportedly indicated February 16 as a possible date for Russian military action, and Washington has already ordered most of its embassy staff and U.S. citizens to leave the country.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said the alliance had yet to see signs on the ground to back up the Russian claims, though there are indications from Moscow that it is willing to continue dialogue and give some room for hope that the crisis can be averted.
"There are signs from Moscow that diplomacy should continue, this gives grounds for cautious optimism. But so far, we have not seen any sign of de-escalation on the ground," Stoltenberg told journalists in Brussels on February 15.
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock told journalists in Spain after a meeting with her Spanish counterpart that the news, if confirmed, would be "cause for hope."
"It is now up to Russia to embark on the path of de-escalation and underpin it with very concrete steps such as troop withdrawal," she said.
In London, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Britain too saw signs of a diplomatic opening with Russia over Ukraine, but the latest intelligence is still not encouraging.
"Going into today clearly there are signs of a diplomatic opening, there always has been an opportunity to talk, there are grounds for a conversation about Ukraine, with Ukraine -- and that's good. We are seeing Russian openness to conversations," Johnson told reporters.
"On the other hand, the intelligence that we're seeing today is still not encouraging," he said.
Speaking at the start of his meeting with Scholz, Putin said that the two will "devote a significant portion of our time to issues related to the situation in Europe and to security," including Ukraine.
Putin also said that Russian-German energy cooperation was a priority for Moscow, which views Berlin as one of its main partners, especially with Nord Stream 2, the new pipeline built to bring natural gas from Russia to Germany that is awaiting final regulatory approval from German authorities.
U.S. President Joe Biden last week vowed to "bring an end" to the pipeline if Russia invades, but Scholz did not go as far in his comments after he met Biden, saying only that Germany and the United States would act together in their response to an invasion.
Scholz's trip to the Russian capital follows similar trips for crisis talks last week by French President Emmanuel Macron and two British ministers.
Scholz, who met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on February 14 in Kyiv, had urged Russia to take immediate steps toward reducing the tensions triggered by the buildup of troops and military hardware near the border with Ukraine.
Russia has insisted it has no plan to invade but at the same time has said it wants guarantees on European security issues, including a commitment by NATO not to expand to countries like Ukraine, or another former Soviet republic, Georgia.
However, Russia's envoy to the European Union warned on February 15 that Moscow could invade Ukraine if "provoked" by an attack on Russian citizens inside the country.
"We will not invade Ukraine unless we are provoked to do that," Vladimir Chizhov was quoted as saying by Russia's RIA Novosti news agency.
"If the Ukrainians launch an attack against Russia, you shouldn't be surprised if we counterattack. Or, if they start blatantly killing Russian citizens anywhere -- the Donbas or wherever," he said, referring to the eastern Ukrainian region controlled by Moscow-backed separatists who have been fighting Ukrainian government forces since April 2014.
Chizhov's comments follow repeated warnings by Washington that Russia is planning so-called "false flag" incidents as a pretext for an invasion of Ukraine.
The U.S. warnings were echoed by Britain's Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, who said on February 15 that an imminent invasion of Ukraine remained very probable, and Russian troops could reach Kyiv "very, very quickly."
"It is still the case that an invasion could be imminent, and it is highly likely," she said.
Amid U.S. warnings of a possible imminent Russian invasion, Zelenskiy decreed February 16 a day of unity.
U.S. intelligence has reportedly indicated February 16 as a possible date for Russian military action.
"We are told that February 16 will be the day of the invasion, we will make it the day of unity," Zelenskiy said in a video on the evening of February 14.
Ukrainians are expected to raise flags across the country and sing the anthem at 10 a.m. local time. "Let's show the whole world our unity," Zelenskiy said.
White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre on February 14 repeated a warning that Russia could launch an attack on Ukraine "at any time, including this week." Jean-Pierre told reporters that the United States is "clear-eyed" about the situation on the ground.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and AP
U.S. Raises Warning Level For Travel To Azerbaijan And Belarus Because Of COVID-19
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has put Azerbaijan and Belarus at the highest level for COVID-19, warning Americans to avoid traveling to either country.
The CDC on February 14 announced that it had placed the two countries at Level 4: Very High on its list of travel notice.
People who must travel to Belarus or Azerbaijan should make sure they are vaccinated and “up to date” with COVID-19 vaccinations before they travel, the notice said, adding that even people who are vaccinated against COVID-19 may still be at risk of getting and spreading the virus.
U.S. Moves Embassy Out Of Kyiv As Germany's Scholz Urges De-Escalation Over Ukraine
The United States has announced the relocation of its embassy operations from Kyiv to the western city of Lviv out of concern for the safety of embassy staff, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement on February 14.
"My team and I constantly review the security situation to determine when prudence dictates a change in posture," Blinken said. “With that in mind, we are in the process of temporarily relocating our Embassy operations in Ukraine from our Embassy in Kyiv to Lviv due to the dramatic acceleration in the buildup of Russian forces.”
Most embassy staff have already been ordered to depart Ukraine and U.S. citizens have been advised to leave the country.
The move comes as U.S. officials warn that Moscow could launch an attack on Ukraine, including on Kyiv, any day after amassing more than 130,000 troops close to the eastern border of the former Soviet republic and more forces in Belarus to the north.
"The embassy will remain engaged with the Ukrainian government, coordinating diplomatic engagement in Ukraine," he said. "We are also continuing our intensive diplomatic efforts to deescalate the crisis."
Earlier on February 14 Moscow signaled its willingness to continue talks with the West to ease a crisis over Ukraine as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz embarked on another round of diplomacy with a visit to Kyiv.
Scholz met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy for two hours on February 14 and urged Russia to take immediate steps toward reducing the tensions triggered by an estimated 130,000 soldiers amassed near the border with Ukraine, adding that the Kremlin should accept offers to discuss European security.
"We are ready for a serious dialogue with Russia on European security issues," Scholz told a news conference after meeting Zelenskiy, adding that Germany was extending a new credit of 150 million euros to Ukraine.
Scholz is scheduled to fly to Moscow to meet on February 15 with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that while Moscow has "warned more than once" that negotiations can't be "endless," he also indicated there was still space for diplomacy to defuse the crisis.
"It seems to me that our possibilities are far from exhausted,” Lavrov said, speaking in a televised meeting with Putin.
The White House has said Russia may be planning to invade Ukraine "any day now," and Pentagon spokesman John Kirby on February 14 said Russia continues to add “more military force and capability near Ukraine's border with each passing day.”
Kirby told MSNBC that the military buildup continues to grow stronger and more ready.
“They're exercising, so we believe that [Putin] has a lot of capabilities and options available to him should he want to use military force," Kirby said, adding that the U.S. has also not ruled out potential cyberattacks from Russia.
Russia says it has no plan to invade Ukraine, but at the same time wants guarantees on European security issues, including a commitment by NATO not to expand to countries like Ukraine, or another former Soviet republic, Georgia.
Zelenskiy said Ukraine would continue to pursue its goal of NATO membership despite Russia's anger and skepticism from some Western countries over the move.
Zelenskiy said later in an address to the nation posted on Facebook that authorities in Ukraine and Ukrainians themselves understand all the challenges they face and expressed confidence in the military, saying it is prepared to respond to all possible forms of aggression.
“We clearly know where the foreign army is near our border, its number, its locations, equipment and its plans,” he said.
Zelenskiy also said he signed a decree declaring February 16 -- the day that he said Ukraine has been told would be the day of attack -- as a day of unity.
"On this day, we will hang national flags, wear blue and yellow ribbons and show the world our unity. We have only one European aspiration -- we want freedom and are ready to fight for it," Zelenskiy said.
Asked about Zelenskiy's reference to February 16 as the date of an attack, Kirby said he would not discuss specific intelligence but said: "It is entirely possible that [Putin] could move with little to no warning."
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, AP, BBC, and MSNBC
Iranian Foreign Minister Says Deal 'At Hand' In Negotiations To Restore Nuclear Agreement
Iran's foreign minister says an agreement to restore the 2015 nuclear deal is "at hand," referring to forward momentum at negotiations in Vienna.
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian spoke on February 14 at a joint news conference in Tehran with his Irish counterpart, saying Iran continues to insist on the lifting of sanctions as the first condition for reviving the JCPOA.
"Our goal is the full removal of all JCPOA sanctions," Amir-Abdollahian said, adding that "it is better for the Islamic republic to reach an agreement today rather than tomorrow."
Amir-Abdollahian also said the Iranian side is “serious and ready to reach a good agreement” at the negotiations in which representatives of Britain, China, France, Germany, Iran, and Russia are participating directly, while the U.S. negotiator is taking part indirectly.
Simon Coveney, Ireland's defense and foreign minister, said he also saw positive signs.
"I do believe that the other parties to the JCPOA, in particular Western countries, are deeply committed to making this work," Coveney told reporters at the news conference, using the acronym for the deal’s official name, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.
Ireland has been acting as the facilitator for a UN Security Council resolution that was agreed in 2015 to endorse the JCPOA.
"As facilitator, Ireland aims to assist in that process in whatever way we can, helping all parties to move this discussion forward," Coveney said, adding that the restoration of the JCPOA would secure rapid sanctions relief for Iran.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov spoke with Amir-Abdollahian on February 14 and they noted a "tangible move forward" in reviving the Iran nuclear deal, the Russian Foreign Ministry said, according to TASS.
But Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, who also met with Coveney, insisted that sanctions be "truly lifted" and that "the rights of the Iranian people must be respected" in the ongoing negotiations.
Washington last week warned Tehran that it is running out of time to revive the agreement, telling Iran it will be impossible to return to the landmark accord if a deal is not struck within weeks.
White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters on February 9 that a deal that addresses the core concerns of all sides “is in sight” but if it's not reached in the coming weeks, “Iran's ongoing nuclear advances will make it impossible for us to return to the JCPOA.”
Amir-Abdollahian referred to Psaki’s comments at the news conference, saying that threats and warnings “do not determine the end point of the negotiations.”
Washington and Tehran have held eight rounds of indirect talks in Vienna since April aimed at reinstating the pact that then-President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from in 2018. The deal lifted sanctions against Iran in exchange for significant restrictions on its sensitive nuclear activities.
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said earlier on February 14 that talks were complicated but added that "there is no impasse in Vienna."
Khatibzadeh reiterated that Iran needs guarantees that the United States will not again leave the agreement and that it honors its commitments.
With reporting by AFP
Russian Hackers Allegedly Tied To FSB And Hack Of U.S. Democratic Party Handed Lengthy Prison Terms
A court in Russia has handed lengthy prison sentences to members of a hacker group whose leader claimed he was recruited by the country's Federal Security Service (FSB) to hack into the servers of the U.S. Democratic Party.
The Kirov district court in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg on February 14 sentenced 21 members of the hacker group known as Lurk to prison terms of between five and 14 years. One suspect remains at large.
The leader of the group, Konstantin Kozlovsky, was handed the longest sentence of 14 years after the court found him guilty of organizing a criminal community, fraud, and illegal access to online data.
Investigators say the group used a computer virus also known as Lurk to steal about $15.6 million from Russian banks and financial institutions in 2015-16.
The probe against the group was launched in 2016 after investigators said the hackers tried to steal a large amount of money from Concord Catering, a company owned by Kremlin-linked businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin.
During the investigation Kozlovsky claimed he was recruited by the FSB in 2008 and carried out many online hacking activities on the FSB's instructions.
Among such activities, Kozlovsky cited hacking servers of the U.S. Democratic National Committee, the personal e-mail account of presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, and other organizations and military entities in the United States.
In 2017, Kozlovsky published materials on Facebook related to his claims based on sources that confirmed his statements about his hacking activities under the FSB's supervision. The account then became inaccessible.
The investigators rejected Kozlovsky's claims, saying they had not been confirmed by experts.
Putin, Lukashenka To Meet This Week As Russian-Belarusian Military Maneuvers Rile West
MINSK -- Belarusian authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet before the weekend as joint military maneuvers involving the two nations continue to stoke fears that Moscow may be planning to invade neighboring Ukraine.
Lukashenka said on February 14 that he will meet Putin "in the nearest future" to decide "when, on what terms, and on what schedule" Russian troops will start leaving Belarus after the exercises, which are expected to run until February 20.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed to journalists in Moscow that Putin will meet Lukashenka, adding that "such a meeting is planned by the end of this week."
Peskov declined to answer a question on whether the two leaders would discuss the withdrawal of Russian troops from Belarus after the drills.
"Let us be patient, let us wait until the meeting. We hope that the two presidents will also make a joint statement after the talks," Peskov said.
With Belarus bordering both NATO's eastern flank and Ukraine, the exercises, involving some 30,000 Russian troops, have caused concern in the West over the Kremlin's true intentions given it has amassed, according to U.S. intelligence estimates, about 130,000 soldiers and military hardware in areas near the border with Ukraine.
Washington warned on February 11 that it fears Russia is in a position to launch an attack on Ukraine at any time.
Moscow denies Western accusations it may be planning such a move, saying it has the right to station troops anywhere it wants on Russian soil.
With reporting by TASS and Interfax
Navalny's Wife Demands To Attend His 'Illegal' Trial Inside Penal Colony
The wife of jailed Russian opposition leader Aleksei Navalny has demanded to be allowed to be present at her husband's "illegal and shameful" trial inside the penal colony where the outspoken Kremlin critic is being held.
Yulia Navalnaya slammed the Russian authorities in a post on Instagram on February 14, saying the case against him was "so pathetic they are afraid to hold the trial in Moscow."
"This is an illegal and shameful mock trial and the way it has been organized proves that my husband is an honest man. And they hold him in prison because he is not afraid of these authorities," Navalnaya wrote, adding that the trial was also purposely scheduled to disrupt a planned quarterly visit she is allowed with her husband.
Last week, Moscow's Lefortovo district court said its judges will travel to Correctional Colony No. 2 in the Vladimir region to try Navalny there on February 15 on charges of embezzlement from his now defunct and banned Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) and for contempt of a Moscow court.
Navalny's lawyer, Olga Mikhailova, said her client could face up to 10 years in prison if found guilty, adding that the decision to try Navalny inside the penal colony will "seriously affect" his right to defend himself in court.
"The colony is a restricted area and it is absolutely banned to bring in telephones, computers, and other gadgets. Therefore, I do not understand how the trial will proceed," Mikhailova said.
Navalny has been accused of appropriating more than $4.7 million of donations that were given to his organizations for his own personal use. He also faces up to six months in prison for a contempt-of court-charge brought about during one of his hearings last year.
Navalny has rejected the charges, calling them politically motivated.
The opposition politician was arrested in January last year upon his return from Germany, where he was recovering from a poison attack that almost killed him.
Within weeks he was handed a 2 1/2-year prison sentence for violating the terms of an earlier parole in a conviction is widely regarded as trumped-up and politically motivated.
Navalny has blamed Putin for his poisoning with a Novichok-style chemical substance. The Kremlin has denied any role in the poisoning, which along with his arrest sparked widespread condemnation and sanctions from the West.
Berdymukhammedov's Son Nominated As Turkmenistan's Presidential Campaign Kicks Off
ASHGABAT -- The son of Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov has been nominated as a presidential candidate hours after the Central Election Commission launched the first stage of the country's campaign in an early presidential election.
The decision to nominate 40-year-old Serdar Berdymukhammedov was made at the congress of the ruling Democratic Party of Turkmenistan on February 14 after election officials announced the opening of the nomination process from the three registered political parties in the tightly controlled Central Asian nation.
Three days earlier the longtime authoritarian leader Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov, 64, hinted that he plans to resign.
The two other registered parties in the extremely isolated energy-rich country are the Agrarian Party of Turkmenistan and the Party of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan. They are known to be loyal to the ruling party and support Berdymukhammedov, who has ruled for more than a decade in Turkmenistan, a country where true opposition parties don't exist.
The early presidential election, to be held on March 12, was announced on February 12 after Berdymukhammedov told an extraordinary meeting of the upper chamber of parliament that he intended to step aside so that power can be turned over to "young leaders." Most observers see that as meaning he is preparing to hand the reins to his son, Serdar.
Rumors have been swirling for a year that Berdymukhammedov will attempt to transfer power to his son, who turned 40 in September and thus reaching the age requirement to become president under the constitution.
Serdar Berdymukhammedov burst onto the Turkmen political scene last year, when he was tapped to be deputy prime minister, one of several official positions he now holds. He is also a member of the State Security Council.
Should he succeed his father, Serdar Berdymukhammedov would take over one of the most secluded and impoverished states in Eurasia despite its massive energy resources, including natural gas.
Berdymukhammedov, who came to power following the death of long-serving President Saparmurat Niyazov in 2006, did not specify when he intends to step down.
According to rights groups, Turkmenistan has never held free and fair elections since becoming an independent state following the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991.
With reporting by TASS, RIA Novosti, Reuters, and Salamnews
Moscow Signals Talks To Continue As Germany's Scholz Urges De-Escalation Over Ukraine
Moscow has signaled it is willing to continue talks with the West to ease a crisis over Ukraine as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz embarked on another round of diplomacy with a visit to Kyiv, saying there was "no reasonable justification" for Russia's buildup of troops in border areas that many fear could be preparations to invade its neighbor.
Scholz met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy for two hours on February 14 and urged Russia to take immediate steps toward reducing the tensions triggered by its amassing an estimated 130,000 soldiers near the border with Ukraine, adding that the Kremlin should accept offers to discuss European security.
Speaking in a televised meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that, while Moscow has "warned more than once" that negotiations can't be "endless," he also indicated there was still space for diplomacy to defuse the crisis. Putin is to meet Scholz on February 15.
"It seems to me that our possibilities are far from exhausted.... At this stage, I would suggest continuing and building them up," he responded when Putin asked if there was a chance of an agreement to address Russia's security concerns.
The White House has said Russia may be planning to invade Ukraine "any day now," and Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said on February 14 that Russia continues to add “more military force and capability near Ukraine's border with each passing day.”
Kirby told MSNBC that the military buildup continues to grow stronger and more ready.
“They're exercising, so we believe that he has a lot of capabilities and options available to him should he want to use military force," Kirby said, adding that the U.S. has also not ruled out potential cyberattacks from Russia.
Russia says it has no plan to invade Ukraine, but at the same time wants guarantees on European security issues, including a commitment by NATO not to expand to countries like Ukraine, or another former Soviet republic, Georgia.
Zelenskiy said Ukraine, a former Soviet republic, would continue to pursue its goal of NATO membership despite Russia's anger and skepticism from some Western countries over the move.
Zelenskiy said later in an address to the nation posted on Facebook that authorities in Ukraine and Ukrainians themselves understand all the challenges they face and expressed confidence in the military, saying it is prepared to respond to all possible forms of aggression.
“We clearly know where the foreign army is near our border, its number, its locations, equipment and its plans,” he said.
Zelenskiy also said he signed a decree declaring February 16 -- the day that he said Ukraine has been told would be the day of attack -- as a day of unity.
"On this day, we will hang national flags, wear blue and yellow ribbons, and show the world our unity. We have only one European aspiration -- we want freedom and are ready to fight for it," Zelenskiy said.
Earlier on February 14, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson echoed U.S. warnings that a Russian invasion of Ukraine could be imminent and urged Moscow to step back.
"We are on the edge of a precipice but there is still time for President Putin to step back," Johnson said.
He also reiterated that Russia's demand that Ukraine be refused NATO membership cannot be accepted by the West.
"I think it is very important that we have a conversation. But what we can't do is trade away the sovereign rights of the Ukrainian people to aspire to NATO membership... you can't bargain that away -- it is for the Ukrainian people," Johnson said, adding he would be talking to U.S. President Joe Biden "very soon" to help the diplomatic process.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, AP, and BBC
'All Will Be Good. And If Not, We'll Fight.' Kyiv Residents Keep Calm Amid Russian Attack Expectations
Hungary Denies Orban Floated Possible EU Withdrawal
The Hungarian government on February 13 denied that Prime Minister Viktor Orban had floated the possibility of withdrawing from the European Union during a campaign rally the previous day.
Orban’s spokesman, Zoltan Kovacs, posted on Twitter that Germany’s dpa news agency “got it wrong.”
“PM Orban didn’t hint at leaving EU,” Kovacs wrote. “On the contrary, he said: ‘We, for our part, want to keep the EU together…. The EU only has a future if we can stay together.”
Dpa's story covering a speech by Orban on February 12 was headlined: Orban Hints At Possibility Of Hungary Leaving EU.
Speaking in an annual address that this year marked the start of his campaign for Hungary's parliamentary elections on April 3, Orban said the EU is waging "a holy war, a jihad" against Hungary under the slogan of the rule of law.
Orban told his supporters in Budapest that the EU should show "tolerance" toward Hungar.
Orban also warned of a possible flood of refugees from neighboring Ukraine if Russia launches a military invasion there.
“The Russia-Ukraine conflict is urgent,” he said. “Hungary’s interest: War must be avoided first and foremost.”
However, he also spoke against the EU’s plans to impose harsh sanctions on Moscow if it attacks Ukraine.
“Sanctions, punitive policies, lecturing, or any other kind of arrogance on the part of the great powers are out of the question,” said Orban, who has perhaps the closest relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin of any EU leader.
Since Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimea region in 2014, Orban has consistently opposed EU sanctions against Moscow, although in the end Hungary has voted to support them.
Orban spoke just a few days before the Luxembourg-based European Court of Justice (ECJ) is due to rule on a new mechanism that would link the allocation of EU funds to respect for the rule of law in member countries.
Hungary and Poland had filed a complaint against the mechanism adopted in December 2020 that would see countries that violate rule-of-law principles cut off from funds from the common EU budget. The ECJ is due to deliver its ruling on February 16.
EU bodies and human rights organizations accuse Orban, who has ruled Hungary since 2010, of assaulting democracy and the rule of law.
Orban railed against the accusations, saying, "For them, the rule of law is a means by which they want to knead us into something that resembles them."
However, Orban said, Hungary wanted to keep the EU together "despite growing cultural alienation."
That is why Budapest has made "offers of tolerance" to Brussels on several occasions, he said.
"There is no other solution, only tolerance. This is the only way we can find a common path," Orban continued.
Some 80 percent of Hungarians are in favor of their country's membership in the 27-nation bloc.
Orban for the first time faces a united opposition in the upcoming elections, and opinion polls predict a close race.
With reporting by AP and dpa
Kazakh Protesters Demand Justice For Crackdown Victims
Hundreds Gather In Almaty To Honor Victims Of January Unrest, Call For Toqaev's Impeachment
Hundreds of people staged an unsanctioned demonstration in the center of Kazakhstan's largest city, Almaty, to honor the memory of those killed in last month's wave of unrest in the Central Asian nation.
The participants also called for President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev to be impeached and for former President Nursultan Nazarbaev to be tried for their roles in the repression of the protests.
RFE/RL correspondents on the ground estimated the number of participants at 500 to 600 people. Almaty authorities refused to grant permission for the protest.
Kazakh authorities say 227 people, including 19 law enforcement officers, were killed across the country after a peaceful demonstration in the tightly controlled Central Asian nation's western region of Manghystau on January 2 over a hike in fuel prices led to widespread anti-government protests.
Human rights groups say the number of those killed was much higher and have provided evidence proving there were peaceful demonstrators and persons who had nothing to do with the protests among those killed by law enforcement and military personnel.
Authorities say some 800 people were arrested over the unrest and that an investigation is under way. There are reports that those in custody have been tortured by the police.
Toqaev has said that "extremists trained in foreign terrorist camps" were behind the unrest. The unrest was quelled after Toqaev requested help from troops from the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).
The protesters gathered in Almaty on February 13 also called for an end to the torture of those arrested and the resignation of the interior minister.
Relatives of those killed, wounded, or detained during the riots spoke in public on February 13.
The Internet was switched off in the center of Almaty on February 13, RFE/RL reported.
In a video message to mark the 40 days that have passed since the start of the unrest, Toqaev again blamed the violence on "terrorists," without presenting any proof.
U.S., Ukraine Reaffirm Commitment To 'Diplomacy, Deterrence' In Face Of Russian Military Buildup
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and U.S. President Joe Biden stressed the importance of pursuing “diplomacy and deterrence in response to Russia’s military buildup on Ukraine’s borders,” according to a White House account of a telephone conversation on February 13.
Biden repeated his commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and pledged to “respond swiftly” in the event of “further Russian aggression against Ukraine.”
Zelenskiy’s office reported that the Ukrainian president invited Biden to come to Kyiv “in the coming days.”
“I am convinced that your visit to Kyiv in the coming days…would be a powerful signal and help stabilize the situation,” the presidential office quoted Zelenskiy as saying.
The phone conversation came as Western powers continued to urge Russian President Vladimir Putin to de-escalate tensions, and several nations urged their citizens to leave Ukraine amid concerns that Moscow may be on the verge of military action against its neighbor.
Washington on February 13 increased its estimate of the number of Russian troops involved in the buildup from 100,000 to 130,000.
Kyiv also called for a meeting of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) within 48 hours for the purpose of discussing Russia’s buildup. Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Moscow had not responded after Kyiv on February 11 invoked a part of the OSCE Vienna Document to demand Moscow explain its activities.
“Consequently, we take the next step,” Kuleba posted on Twitter. “If Russia is serious when it talks about the indivisibility of security in the OSCE space, it must fulfill its commitment to military transparency in order to deescalate tensions and enhance security for all.”
WATCH: People in Kyiv on February 12 seemed unimpressed by the news that a Russian military attack might be imminent:
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on February 13 that the decision to evacuate most of the staff from the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv was justified by the threat of a Russian invasion, which he called "imminent enough," as several nations told their citizens to leave Ukraine amid Western warnings that Moscow may be on the verge of military action against its neighbor.
"Yesterday, we ordered the departure of most of the Americans still at the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv," Blinken said after talks in Honolulu with his Japanese and South Korean counterparts.
"The risk of Russian military action is high enough, and the threat is imminent enough, that this is the prudent thing to do," Blinken said, adding that a provocation could not be ruled out as an excuse for a Russian attack on Ukraine.
"No one should be surprised if Russia instigates a provocation or incident, which it then uses to justify military action it had planned all along," Blinken said.
U.S. national-security adviser Jake Sullivan said the same day that a Russian invasion of Ukraine could begin “any day now.”
“That includes this coming week before the end of the Olympics,” he added, referring to the Winter Olympics in Beijing, which are scheduled to end on February 20.
Sullivan added that the United States would continue making public its intelligence in an effort to block Moscow from staging a “false flag” operation that could be used as a justification for military action.
The United States, Britain, and Germany are among the countries who told their nationals to leave, while Australia on February 13 announced it was suspending operations at its embassy in Kyiv.
A U.S. State Department spokesperson said on February 13 that its warning extended to U.S. staff at the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), who are also asked to leave the country.
Reuters separately reported that U.S. staff at the OSCE on February 13 started to withdraw by car from the Russia-backed rebel-held city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine.
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who was reelected for a second term on February 13, said Putin should not underestimate the strength of Western resolve over Ukraine.
“I appeal to President Putin to loosen the noose around Ukraine’s neck and join us in seeking a way to preserve peace in Europe,” Steinmeier said.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the same day that NATO members and the European Union have already “carefully prepared” tough sanctions that “we can immediately put into force” in the event of an invasion. Scholz was expected in Kyiv on February 14 and in Moscow on February 15 in a bid to defuse tensions.
Pope Francis lead a silent prayer for Ukraine during a service in Rome on February 13, calling the events in the region “very worrying.”
On February 12, the Pentagon also ordered the temporary repositioning of some 150 National Guard troops out of Ukraine. The National Guard members were in the country “advising and mentoring Ukrainian forces,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said on Twitter.
Canadian media also reported that Canada is moving its embassy staff to Lviv, near the border with Poland in Ukraine's far west.
The prospect of fleeing Westerners prompted Ukraine to issue an appeal to its citizens to "remain calm," with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy saying on February 12 that invasion warnings could stoke panic, which he called "the best friend of our enemies."
The moves came as attempts by the leaders of the United States and France to convince Russian President Vladimir Putin to step back appeared to bear little fruit.
U.S. President Joe Biden told Putin in a phone call on February 12 that a Russian invasion of Ukraine "would produce widespread human suffering and diminish Russia’s standing" in the world, according to a White House statement issued after the call.
Biden also reiterated that the United States and its allies would "respond decisively" with "swift and severe costs on Russia" if Russia invades.
The call produced no fundamental change in the heightened tension over the military buildup, said a senior U.S. administration official who spoke with reporters.
It remains unclear if Russia is willing to pursue a diplomatic path, the unnamed U.S. official said, adding that Russia may proceed with military action. Russia has consistently denied that it plans to invade its neighbor.
The Kremlin said Putin told Biden that the U.S. response to Russia's main security demands had not taken into account key concerns and that Moscow would respond soon.
Moscow is demanding guarantees from the West that NATO will not accept Ukraine and other former Soviet nations as members and that it will halt weapon deployments to Ukraine and roll back its forces from Eastern Europe.
Before talking to Biden, Putin had a phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron. A Kremlin summary of the call suggested that little progress was made toward cooling down tensions, while the French Presidency said Macron and the Russian leader "both expressed a desire to continue dialogue" during the call.
British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace on February 13 warned against putting too much hope in talks, drawing a parallel between the Western diplomatic efforts and the European powers' policy of appeasement toward Nazi Germany ahead of World War II.
"It may be that [Putin] just switches off his tanks and we all go home, but there is a whiff of Munich in the air from some in the West," Wallace told the Sunday Times, referring to the 1938 agreement that allowed Adolf Hitler to annex part of Czechoslovakia as part of a failed attempt to persuade him to abandon territorial expansion.
"The worrying thing is that, despite the massive amount of increased diplomacy, that military buildup has continued," Wallace cautioned.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, AP, and BBC
Pentagon Denies Moscow's Claim That U.S. Submarine Entered Russian Waters Near Kurile Islands
The Pentagon says there is "no truth" to a claim by the Russian Defense Ministry that an American nuclear-powered submarine entered Russian territorial waters near the Kurile Islands.
The United States did not carry out operations in Russian territorial waters, U.S. military spokesman Captain Kyle Raines said in a statement quoted by Reuters.
"There is no truth to the Russian claims of our operations in their territorial waters," Raines said. "I will not comment on the precise location of our submarines, but we do fly, sail, and operate safely in international waters."
The statement came after Russia said it had chased away a U.S. submarine that did not respond to requests for it to surface.
The submarine was spotted during Russian naval exercises and it was ordered to surface immediately, Interfax quoted the Defense Ministry as saying.
A Russian ship, the frigate Marshal Shaposhnikov of the Pacific Fleet, used "appropriate means" against the submarine after which it left Russia's territorial waters, according to the official report.
Russia accused Washington of breaking international law and creating a national security threat. It summoned the U.S. military attache, who was handed a note saying that similar situations in the future were unacceptable.
The incident came at a time of high tensions between Moscow and Washington over a Russian military buildup near Ukraine.
Russia's defense minister spoke by phone with his U.S. counterpart as the United States and other Western nations warned that war in Ukraine could soon ignite.
U.S. President Joe Biden and Russia's Vladimir Putin spoke for an hour by phone later in the day. French President Emmanuel Macron also spoke with Putin by phone.
With reporting by RFE/RL's Russian Service, Reuters, and AFP
Thousands Take Part In March Of Unity In Kyiv Vowing To Resist If Russia Invades
KYIV -- Several thousand people took part on February 12 in a march in Kyiv to show unity amid fears of a Russian invasion.
Demonstrators marched behind a large banner reading "Ukrainians Will Resist" and chanted the phrase as they waived Ukrainian flags on their way across the capital in frigid temperatures to Independence Square, where they sang the national anthem.
Other messages seen during the March of Unity included signs that ran the gamut between peaceful resolution and aggression. While the words “War Is Not The Answer” appeared on one sign, another said “Invaders Must Die."
Participants said the main goal of the action was to attract additional world attention to Ukraine and Russia's aggression.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who attended police drills in the southern Kherson region, said a Russian attack could happen at any time but pushed back against what he called excessive amounts of information about a major looming war.
"The best friend of our enemies is panic in our country,” he said. “And all this information is just provoking panic and can't help us. I can't agree or disagree with what hasn't happened yet. So far, there is no full-scale war in Ukraine."
In a separate statement, the head of Ukraine's armed forces said Russia wouldn't take Kyiv, Odesa, Kharkiv, or any other Ukrainian city.
"We have strengthened the defense of Kyiv. We have gone through the war and due preparation. Therefore, we are ready to meet enemies and not with flowers, but with Stingers, Javelins, and NLAW," armed forces chief Valery Zaluzhny said, referring to an array of anti-rocket and antiaircraft weapons received from the West. "Welcome to hell!" he added.
Tension has mounted as Russia has built up more than 100,000 troops near Ukraine. The United States has said an invasion could start any day. Russia denies planning to invade.
Russian President Vladimir Putin held phone calls with U.S. President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron on February 12 as Western countries continue their efforts to deter Russia from invading.
Summaries of the calls indicate little progress was made to ease the heightened tensions.
With reporting by AFP and Reuters
Planned Anti-Corruption Event Disrupted In Kazan
A meeting of an anti-corruption project backed by Russian opposition politician Yulia Galyamina in Kazan had to be postponed because of an alleged emergency situation in the facility where it was to be held, according to an organizer of the event.
Representatives of Galyamina and her School of District Anti-Corruption were told that an alarm went off inside the building, the electricity was cut off, and the doors were blocked, the organizers told RFE/RL's Idel.Realities on February 12.
The meeting was to be held at a space provided by Parallel Co-Working, which rents conference rooms and other spaces for events in Kazan, the capital of the Russian Republic of Tatarstan.
A representative of Parallel Co-Working said that the fire alarm went off due to artificial smoke used by the bar downstairs at a party the night before. For this reason, some rooms were blocked in the morning, the representative, who identified herself only as Alina, told Idel.Realities.
Alina confirmed that the situation was unusual. The representative could not say whether the School of District Anti-Corruption would be provided with a space if restrictions inside the building were lifted.
Representatives of the Kazan opposition, who had expressed a desire to participate in the event, told Idel.Realities they had no doubt that Parallel Co-Working found an excuse to refuse Galyamina’s organization after pressure from local law enforcement agencies.
The organizers found a new venue for their meeting at the Regina Hotel but were not able to conduct it undisturbed. Police arrived after the meeting started and said there had been a report of a violation of anti-COVID-19 measures in the classroom.
The police said that if the participants gather again, they will come back to check the event for "compliance with anti-COVID measures."
Opposition politicians in the past have been prevented from holding meetings in Kazan at the last moment.
The Hotel Shushma, where a debate on the need to extend the agreement between Tatarstan and Russia was to be held in 2017, refused to rent a hall to the organizers. And in December 2019, the Nogai Hotel refused to rent a conference hall to the organizers of the Tatarstan Elections 2020 forum.
