Accessibility links

logo-print logo-print
All RFE/RL sites
Subscribe
Search
Previous Next
Breaking News
Uzbekistan

After Brutal Attack On Government Critic, Uzbek Ministry Blames The Victim

After Brutal Attack On Government Critic, Uzbek Ministry Blames The Victim
Embed
After Brutal Attack On Government Critic, Uzbek Ministry Blames The Victim

No media source currently available

0:00 0:03:27 0:00

Miraziz Bazarov, an Uzbek rights campaigner and government critic who has defended gay rights, remains hospitalized after three masked men assaulted him on March 28. Earlier the same day, attackers disrupted a cultural group led by Bazarov, beating at least two people. In response, Uzbekistan's Interior Ministry issued a statement saying that Bazarov had provoked the incidents with videos that "humiliate our national culture."

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG