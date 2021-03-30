After Brutal Attack On Government Critic, Uzbek Ministry Blames The Victim

Miraziz Bazarov, an Uzbek rights campaigner and government critic who has defended gay rights, remains hospitalized after three masked men assaulted him on March 28. Earlier the same day, attackers disrupted a cultural group led by Bazarov, beating at least two people. In response, Uzbekistan's Interior Ministry issued a statement saying that Bazarov had provoked the incidents with videos that "humiliate our national culture."