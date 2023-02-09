Uzbek Investigative Blogger Detained In Tashkent

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has arrived in Brussels to continue to lobby for more advanced weapons from European allies, telling the European Parliament that his country is fighting “against the biggest anti-European force of the modern world.”

The February 9 visit was the latest in Zelenskiy’s surprise tour of Europe to lobby for more weapons nearly one year after Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, and came as Russian forces reportedly stepped up attacks in Ukraine’s east ahead of an expected offensive.

Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.

While Zelenskiy is unlikely to leave Brussels with immediate pledges of more military aid, the visit will give him the opportunity to speak to all 27 leaders of the European Union during a summit scheduled for later in the day.

During his address to the European Parliament, the Ukrainian president thanked the EU for the help that the bloc has already provided since Russia invaded more than 11 months ago.

"Thank you," Zelenskiy said as EU lawmakers gave him a long standing ovation. “We are defending ourselves in the battlefield, we Ukrainians, together with you...against (the) biggest anti-European force of the modern world."

In recent weeks, Ukraine has received promises from Western countries for the provision of battle tanks to boost its forces, but has called for even more advanced weaponry, including fighter jets and longer-range rockets. He is also expected to discuss a quick start to EU membership talks during the summit.

“Ukraine will be part of the European Union, a victorious Ukraine,” Zelenskiy told the European Parliament.

EU Parliament head Roberta Metsola said while addressing Zelenskiy that "you need to win and now (EU) member states must consider quickly as the next step providing long-range systems and the jets that you need to protect your liberty."

During his visit to the British Parliament on January 8, Zelenskiy specifically called on Western leaders to provide fighter jets.

"I appeal to you and the world, with simple and yet the most important words -- combat aircraft for Ukraine, wings for freedom," Zelenskiy said. "We know freedom will win, we know Russia will lose."

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said later at a joint news conference that "nothing is off the table" in terms of military aid for Ukraine, adding that fighter jets were "part of the conversation."

The same day, Zelenskiy met in Paris with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and flew with Macron to Brussels for the February 9 EU summit.

Macron said that he had not discussed providing fighter jets with Zelenskiy during their talks.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on February 9 that any delivery of fighter jets by the West would mark a more “direct” role by NATO countries in the war, and that it would only increase tensions and bring more pain and suffering to Ukrainians.

"This is nothing more than the growing involvement of the United Kingdom, Germany and France in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine," Peskov told reporters.

"The line between indirect and direct involvement is gradually disappearing. One can only express regret in this regard, and say that such actions...lead to an escalation of tension, prolong the conflict, and make the conflict more and more painful for Ukraine," Peskov added.

Zelenskiy’s tour is believed to be only his second trip abroad since Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine nearly one year ago, and comes as Russian forces attempt to make a breakthrough in Ukraine’s east ahead of an expected major offensive.

On February 9, Luhansk region Governor Serhiy Hayday said that Russian forces were trying to break through Ukrainian defenses near Kreminna. Control of the town would put Russian forces within 70 kilometers of the city of Kramatorsk, a much larger city in the Donetsk region.

"I can confirm that there has been a significant increase in attacks and shelling,” Hayday said on Ukrainian television. “And it is in the direction of Kreminna that they are trying to build on their success by pushing through our defenders' defenses.”

Hayday added that Russian forces had not had “significant success,” saying that “our defense forces are holding firmly there."

On February 9, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that more than 900 Russian soldiers had died the previous day, which would be one of the bloodiest of the war that began with Russia’s full-scale invasion on February 24.

Western media has reported that the number of Russian soldiers killed or wounded in the war is approaching 200,000.

Russia does not regularly disclose data on its war casualties.

With reporting by Reuters