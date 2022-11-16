Uzbek Blogger Jailed For Posting 'Vulgar' Videos Released From Custody

The blast in NATO-member Poland that killed two people was likely caused by a Ukrainian air-defense missile but it was Russia that was ultimately responsible because it started the war, alliance chief Jens Stoltenberg has told a news conference in Brussels.

The Polish Foreign Ministry said a Russian-made missile fell on November 15 on the village of Przewodow, a village in eastern Poland about 6 kilometers from the border with Ukraine, killing two people and raising global alarm that the Ukraine war could spill into neighboring countries.



"Our preliminary analysis suggests that the incident was likely caused by a Ukrainian air-defense missile fired to defend Ukrainian territory against Russian cruise missile attacks," Stoltenberg told a news conference after an emergency meeting of NATO ambassadors on November 16.



"An investigation into this incident is ongoing and we need to await its outcome. But we have no indication that this was the result of a deliberate attack," Stoltenberg said.



"But let me be clear. This is not Ukraine's fault. Russia bears ultimate responsibility as it continues its illegal war against Ukraine," he added.



Stoltenberg said the incident proved the risks of the war in Ukraine but added that there was no indication Russia was preparing offensive military actions against NATO allies.



The preliminary findings came after U.S. President Joe Biden, citing information about the trajectory of the projectile, said November 16 that it was "unlikely" that Russia fired the missile before adding, "I'm going to make sure we find out exactly what happened."

Poland, meanwhile, signaled it may in the end not invoke NATO's Article 4, which provides for consultations among allies in the face of a security threat, since the blast was likely caused by a Ukrainian air-defense missile and not by Russia.



"From the information that we and our allies have, it was an S-300 rocket made in the Soviet Union, an old rocket, and there is no evidence that it was launched by the Russian side," Polish President Andrzej Duda said. "It is highly probable that it was fired by Ukrainian anti-aircraft defense."

WATCH: Russia launched a barrage of missiles against Ukraine on November 15, hitting energy infrastructure facilities in regions across the country and plunging Kyiv and other cities into darkness.

The incident occurred during what Kyiv said was Russia's most intensive wave of missile attacks on cities across Ukraine since the start of the war in February.



Ukraine says it shot down most of the incoming Russian missiles with its own air-defense missiles. Ukraine's Volyn region, just across the border from Poland, was one of the many Ukraine says was targeted by Russia's attacks.

Russia has denied its missiles hit Polish territory, saying the reports were "a deliberate provocation" to escalate the situation.

Biden, speaking after convening emergency talks with leaders of Western allies in Indonesia on the sidelines of a G20 summit, pledged support for Poland's investigation into what it had called a "Russian-made" missile.

Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.

Biden stressed that investigations into the incident were still ongoing, but said there was "total unanimity" among world leaders in supporting Poland in its efforts to establish the circumstance of the incident.



"It is unlikely in the lines of the trajectory that it was fired from Russia, but we'll see."

The Kremlin on November 16 hailed Washington's "measured" response to the incident.



"In this instance, attention should be paid to the measured and more professional response from the American side," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.



Peskov said that, as opposed to the U.S. response, a number of countries had made "baseless statements" about Russia's involvement "without having any idea of what had happened."



"We have witnessed another hysterical, frenzied Russophobic reaction, which was not based on any real data," Peskov told reporters.



The Russian Defense Ministry said on November 16 that its strikes on Ukraine on the previous day were no closer than 35 kilometers from the Polish border, RIA Novosti news agency reported.

Biden spoke by phone with Duda, offering "full U.S. support for and assistance with Poland's investigation," the White House said.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and French President Emmanuel Macron -- all leaders of NATO member states -- voiced solidarity with Poland.

The incident came as Russia unleashed one of the heaviest missile attacks since the start of the war on sites across Ukraine aimed at crippling the country's energy infrastructure.Ukrainian officials said that more than 90 missiles were fired in the attacks.

Biden on November 16 called those attacks "barbaric," and Zelenskiy described them as a "slap in the face" for the G20 summit.



The summit has been dominated by the Ukraine war, with members struggling to find common ground on Russia's unprovoked invasion of its neighbor.



In a joint statement issued November 16, leaders came together to condemn the war's effects but remained divided on assigning blame.

With reporting by Reuters, AP, AFP, and BBC