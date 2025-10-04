Armed Police Threaten Uzbek Farmer Over Size Of Grain Harvest

Neighbors of an Uzbek grain farmer recorded a night-time visit by police, who they say threatened the man, accusing him of falling short of state production quotas. Although Uzbek law guarantees farmers independence, many report they are still harassed and threatened if they are not deemed productive enough. The farmer captured on phone video says police shoved his 70-year-old mother to the ground, injuring her, and insists he did meet the state quota with a 17-ton grain harvest.