Uzbekistan Interested In Hosting Women's Asian Cup

Uzbekistan is one of three countries that has expressed interest in hosting the women's Asian Cup in 2022, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said on June 1.

"The three Member Associations will now be invited to nominate their proposed venues for the tournament, with the host expected to be appointed by the second quarter of 2020," the continent's governing body said in a statement.

The deadline to submit interest to host the tournament expired on May 31.

The 2022 tournament will be the 20th edition since the inaugural event in 1975.

Japan beat Australia to win the previous edition in Jordan last year.

The women's Asian Cup also serves as a qualifying tournament for the FIFA women's World Cup.

Based on reporting by Reuters